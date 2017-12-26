Watford 2-1 Leicester: Hornets sting Foxes

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Leicester without a win in four

Watford snap four game losing run

Schmeichel OG wins it for Watford

Watford beat Leicester 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day as Marco Silva’s side ended a run of six games without a win.

Riyad Mahrez put Leicester ahead but Molla Wague, on his full debut, equalized. Abdoulaye Doucoure’s second half shot was pushed into his own net by Kasper Schmeichel and that’s how it finished.

With the win Watford have 25 points and sit in 10th, while Leicester have 27 points.

Leicester took the lead in the first half through Mahrez who scored with a header after 37 minutes.

Marc Albrighton‘s cross found Mahrez and the Algerian continued his fine recent form to make it 1-0.

Watford leveled things up right on half time as Wague scored on his first start for the Hornets to give the Hornets the momentum as Richarlison also hit the post as they responded well to going behind.

The hosts went ahead in the second half in bizarre circumstances.

Tom Cleverley’s free kick found Doucoure at the back post and he squeezed in a shot on goal which saw Schmeichel get the last touch and divert the ball in as he tried to save them.

Late on Leicester sent on plenty of attackers to try and get back in the game but failed to do so with Heurelho Gomes making two superb stops as Watford snapped their run of four-straight defeats with a dogged display.

