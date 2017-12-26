West Brom 0-0 Everton: Baggies winless in 18

Click to email (Opens in new window)

West Brom without a win in 18

Rondon, Dawson miss chances

Everton unbeaten under Allardyce

West Brom are without a win in 18 Premier League games as they drew 0-0 with Everton on Boxing Day.

Alan Pardew hasn’t win in six PL games in charge of the Baggies and the home side squandered several chances against Everton.

With the point West Brom have 15 for the season but remain second bottom and in the relegation zone, while Everton sit in ninth place on 27 points.

Early on both Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson couldn’t finish from close range and didn’t hit the target with the goal gaping.

Everton couldn’t get going at all and West Brom looked more likely to open the scoring but couldn’t break through.

Allardyce’s men didn’t have a shot until early in the second half, yet West Brom pushed hard for the opener but couldn’t find it.

Pardew was despondent at the final whistle as his team tried everything to snap their winless run.

