Benitez: Goal was to press Man City late, and it almost worked

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2017, 5:11 PM EST
Rafa Benitez knew his Newcastle United side couldn’t hang with Manchester City for 90 minutes, so he hoped to stay close until late and go from there.

Down 1-0 with 15 minutes to go, Benitez let his Magpies fly and was also repaid with an equalizer as Man City was under pressure over the final quarter hour.

Benitez says the goal was to grind out 0-0 late, and then hope for fortune to smile on his undermanned side.

“We knew we needed to work really hard to get something,” Benitez said. “It’s a pity that we conceded.”

“In the last 20 minutes we did what we were expecting. We were on top of them and we tried to regain and press high. … It was our best chance to stay in the game until the end. I was really pleased with the last minutes, and really pleased with the team in terms of organization and work rate.”

It’s interesting that Benitez designed his “everyone behind the ball” with the idea to press late and catch City off guard. In some ways, it went according to plan, though it’s difficult to think this is a blueprint: if Sergio Aguero was on his game, City might’ve been up 4-0 at the break.

Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
  • Palace won fixture 3-0 last season
  • Lone win in last 14 vs. Gunners
  • Arsenal leads all-time 26W-11D-4L

Arsenal needs a win to keep up with its Top Four rivals when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace has rebounded dramatically under manager Roy Hodgson, from zero wins to 18 points and a place outside the relegation zone.

The test is amongst the, if not the, biggest challenges for Hodgson since it opened an eight-match unbeaten run in league play with a 2-2 home draw with Everton. The Eagles boast an impressive 3-0 win at Leicester, but topping Arsenal for a second successive season at Selhurst would be significant.

What they’re saying

Palace boss Hodgson on Arsenal“I watched their game last Friday night and I thought they were extremely good and their game against Manchester United which they lost but I thought they played exceptionally well, their attacking play was stupendous. We know that’s what we’ve got coming, that’s what we’ve got to try to find a way of trying to deal with and the only advantage we have is the fact that it is at home where our fans do give us enormous support and also they’re sensible fans they realise that we have got a big job on our hands, they will be expecting us to give our all against Arsenal.”

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere on playing with Mesut OzilI’ve said before that’s where I want to play. I like playing through the middle, whether it’s deeper or it’s in the number 10. With a player like Mesut, we’ve been playing next to each other, it makes it easy. If you make a run, he’ll find a ball for you and with Granit sitting in behind it’s working quite well. We’re looking to build on that, we can improve definitely, that’s what we’re trying to do.

Prediction

There’s real potential for some festive fireworks here, and we won’t be surprised to see both Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez get on the scoreboard. But it can also be a day for Wilfried Zaha and ex-North London Derby thorn Andros Townsend against Arsenal’s back line. Laurent Koscielny‘s had a bit of a rough patch in particular, and we bet the Eagles find the back of the goal in a 2-1 or 3-1 loss.

Sterling says Man City not focused on Bayern Munich record

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2017, 6:46 PM EST
There’s been more history made by Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City after a 1-0 win at Newcastle United on Wednesday at St. James’ Park.

Man City’s 11th-straight away win in the Premier League has tied Chelsea’s near decade-old record set in 2008.

And now City is within one win of matching the record set by Guardiola at Bayern Munich: 19-straight wins in a season.

“No one’s thinking of the record,” said Raheem Sterling. “It’s nice to have on your CV, but at the end of the day we need to keep winning and getting three points, that is most important thing.”

Newcastle came quite close to making it 1-1 late through Christian Atsu and Dwight Gayle, but City escaped with a deserved win after dominating for better than 75 minutes.

Sterling got his 13th PL goal, and described how Newcastle kept City to its first 1-0 in league play since September 30.

“They soaked up the pressure really well and tried to counter-attack really well, but we put press on ourselves at times and it did not make it easy,” Sterling said. “We showed team spirit, stayed calm and got the win.”

Bernardo Silva made a rare start, and probably summed up the match even better than Sterling.

“We knew it would be a tough game. We played well in the first half, but it’s not easy to play against a team that has 11 players behind the ball. But we scored a goal and could have scored many more. … When you win 18 games in a row, you have to expect that teams will do whatever it takes to stop you. We have to keep working the same way we have since the start of the season.”

On another day, with Sergio Aguero at his best during 3-4 solid chances, City ravage the Magpies at St. James’ Park. Instead, Newcastle showed a bit of a blueprint: Hope City doesn’t play its best and then for a wild break (Yes, we jest).

Pep on near concession: “We were involved in their rhythm”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2017, 5:55 PM EST
Pep Guardiola even has the right description for his team’s near failure.

Newcastle United sprung late pressure on Manchester City at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, and the Magpies came close to getting a point from the Premier League leaders.

They didn’t, however, with Dwight Gayle‘s header bounding wide of the far post, and emerged with an 18-straight league win (one shy of the record Guardiola set at Bayern Munich).

Guardiola knows his team deserved a win, but pay attention to his description of what didn’t work for his men in that final stage at SJP, as well as his mild shot at slipping Kyle Walker.

“We deserved to win by far. We did absolutely everything. They defended really well in the counter attack. They defended deep and it’s not easy when this happens but we created enough chances in the first half and the beginning of the second. In the last minutes, we were involved in their rhythm.

“We created chances through halftime, it could’ve been 3 or 4-0, or 4-1 because Kyle is sleeping. But if you have 18 games in a row winning, you may have to live 10-15 minutes in that way.”
He’s 100 percent right (and yes we’re fawning over Guardiola for knowing what didn’t work. Such is life with a 18-match win streak).

Man City survives late Newcastle charge

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2017, 4:35 PM EST
  • Sterling scores from De Bruyne
  • City wins 18th-straight
  • Newcastle with 20 percent possession
  • First City league match with just one goal in 13

Raheem Sterling‘s 13th goal of the Premier League season lifted Manchester City to a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Man City improves its table lead to 15 points with the win, while Newcastle remains 15th with 18 points.

City hadn’t been involved in a 1-0 match inside of Premier League play since a Sept. 30 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle hosts Brighton on Saturday, while City is off to Crystal Palace a day later.

Newcastle’s plan to find any unlikely way past Ederson began off the opening kick, as Jonjo Shelvey tested the Brazilian from midfield.

City held possession, to no one’s surprise, as St. James’ Park was good value for volume despite its long odds.

An adventurous diagonal ball from Fernandinho to the back post saw Sergio Aguero flub a shot off the outside of the goal.

Kevin De Bruyne blazed over goal from the chalk of the arc as City crept closer to an opener.

Moments later, Vincent Kompany was removed from the match with another injury, making way for Fernandinho’s move to center back and the introduction of Gabriel Jesus up top.

A picture perfect free kick from De Bruyne was nodded on frame by Aguero, and Elliot made a sensational reaction save to keep it scoreless.

Aguero then tore into a 30th minute shot from 25 yards and just clipped the outside of the goal post.

Man City went ahead through Sterling, who got just enough of his left foot on a De Bruyne pass to fool Elliot.

Newcastle almost countered its way to an equalizer, as Kyle Walker fell attempting to track DeAndre Yedlin‘s cross. Rolando Aarons tried to sail a ball into the far post, but Nicolas Otamendi cleared the effort off the line.

That wasn’t the end of the hosts’ pressure, and the Magpies saw a pair of corners defended by City. A lightning counter from City ended with a corner collected by Newcastle’s Elliot.

Sterling danced through Yedlin and Jacob Murphy to poke a cross to Aguero, who couldn’t reach the offering.

Elliot stopped a tepid Ilkay Gundogan shot in the 54th after the German stripped Mohamed Diame.

Aguero had it 2-0 when De Bruyne’s whip off the post zipped onto his path, but the Argentine was offside.

Sterling chopped down Jacob Murphy at the other end to give Newcastle a rare chance at danger, but Ederson ended any chance at a scare.

Dwight Gayle thought he’d earned a penalty kick, though most others didn’t, when he leapt through Danilo inside the box with 15 minutes to play.

Newcastle nearly tied it late when substitute Christian Atsu‘s cross was headed wide of the frame by Gayle.