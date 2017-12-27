More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
liverpoolfc.com

Can Van Dijk at CB drastically improve Liverpool’s midfield?

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2017, 3:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Virgil Van Dijk might just fix Liverpool.

Perhaps that’s what you’d expect from a $100 million man, but the 26-year-old center back is more than the simplicity of a massive buy.

[ MORE: VVD to the Reds ]

Van Dijk is the prototype to fix what ails Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds.

Liverpool’s defensive record has been much better of late, with the 3-3 draw versus Arsenal their first time allowing multiple goals in league play since Oct. 22 (The Reds went on to batter Swans 5-0 on Boxing Day).

And perhaps the knowledge that “VVD” was headed for Anfield is what kept Klopp’s composure in the face of that rough performance. Klopp is a man who likes to lean on his first choice center backs, and he hasn’t had a lot to like beyond Joel Matip (who’s battled injuries).

[ MORE: Matip with JPW ]

When Borussia Dortmund was functioning at its highest under Klopp, he was able to “set it and forget it” with Neven Subotic and Mats Hummels. Should Van Dijk quickly adapt to Anfield, there’s little question he has the capability to be as impactful on a set-up as Hummels.

Now Liverpool’s work isn’t done, and the club faces an interesting proposition: Van Dijk will be at his absolute best with improved center mids in front of him. Witness how the Dutchman found his next level when Oriol Romeu found his at Southampton, almost symbiotic.

This would be quickly amended should Liverpool convince RB Leipzig to let Naby Keita leave six months early to revolutionize the Reds’ midfield. Jordan Henderson has struggled for fitness and form, and could improve mightily with better center backs or a partner in the midfield. Emre Can, unlikely to stay beyond this season, also fits this in a micro sense.

Klopp will want to find an upgrade from Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius at goalkeeper at some point, and has to navigate the Philippe Coutinho situation in January, but the Reds can make a push higher into the Top Four with Keita or another improvement in front of Van Dijk.

Man City survives late Newcastle charge 1-0

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2017, 4:35 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Sterling scores from De Bruyne
  • City wins 18th-straight
  • Newcastle with 20 percent possession
  • First City league match with just one goal in 13

Raheem Sterling‘s 13th goal of the Premier League season lifted Manchester City to a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Man City improves its table lead to 15 points with the win, while Newcastle remains 15th with 18 points.

City hadn’t been involved in a 1-0 match inside of Premier League play since a Sept. 30 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle hosts Brighton on Saturday, while City is off to Crystal Palace a day later.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Newcastle’s plan to find any unlikely way past Ederson began off the opening kick, as Jonjo Shelvey tested the Brazilian from midfield.

City held possession, to no one’s surprise, as St. James’ Park was good value for volume despite its long odds.

An adventurous diagonal ball from Fernandinho to the back post saw Sergio Aguero flub a shot off the outside of the goal.

Kevin De Bruyne blazed over goal from the chalk of the arc as City crept closer to an opener.

Moments later, Vincent Kompany was removed from the match with another injury, making way for Fernandinho’s move to center back and the introduction of Gabriel Jesus up top.

A picture perfect free kick from De Bruyne was nodded on frame by Aguero, and Elliot made a sensational reaction save to keep it scoreless.

Aguero then tore into a 30th minute shot from 25 yards and just clipped the outside of the goal post.

Man City went ahead through Sterling, who got just enough of his left foot on a De Bruyne pass to fool Elliot.

Newcastle almost countered its way to an equalizer, as Kyle Walker fell attempting to track DeAndre Yedlin‘s cross. Rolando Aarons tried to sail a ball into the far post, but Nicolas Otamendi cleared the effort off the line.

That wasn’t the end of the hosts’ pressure, and the Magpies saw a pair of corners defended by City. A lightning counter from City ended with a corner collected by Newcastle’s Elliot.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Sterling danced through Yedlin and Jacob Murphy to poke a cross to Aguero, who couldn’t reach the offering.

Elliot stopped a tepid Ilkay Gundogan shot in the 54th after the German stripped Mohamed Diame.

Aguero had it 2-0 when De Bruyne’s whip off the post zipped onto his path, but the Argentine was offside.

Sterling chopped down Jacob Murphy at the other end to give Newcastle a rare chance at danger, but Ederson ended any chance at a scare.

Dwight Gayle thought he’d earned a penalty kick, though most others didn’t, when he leapt through Danilo inside the box with 15 minutes to play.

Newcastle nearly tied it late when substitute Christian Atsu‘s cross was headed wide of the frame by Gayle.

Cagliari forward Joao Pedro given 4-match ban for stamp

Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 4:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) Cagliari forward Joao Pedro has been issued a four-match ban for simulation and stamping on Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa.

Joao Pedro was sent off in stoppage time of Cagliari’s 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina on Friday in Serie A after stomping on Chiesa’s foot, and was given a three-match ban for that incident.

[ MORE: Analyzing Van Dijk to Anfield ]

The Brazilian was banned for another match because he received his fifth yellow card of the season for diving in the penalty area.

The 25-year-old Joao Pedro will miss Cagliari’s league matches against Atalanta, Juventus, AC Milan, and Crotone.

Cagliari is 16th in the 20-team league, two points above the relegation zone.

Watch Live: Newcastle vs. Manchester City

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 27, 2017, 2:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City can move 15-points clear of second-place Manchester United when Man City visits Newcastle at St. James Park on Wednesday. Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

U.S. Men’s National Team right back DeAndre Yedlin starts at right wing back for Newcastle while Rolando Aarons makes his first start of the season for the hosts. On the other side, Sergio Aguero is joined up top with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling, with Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne behind in a central-midfield trio.

Enjoy the game!

LINEUPS

Newcastle: Elliot; Mbemba, Lascelles, Dummett; Yedlin, Shelvey, Diame, Manquillo; Murphy, Aarons; Joselu

Manchester City: Ederson; Danilo, Otamendi, Kompany, Walker; Gundogan, Fernandinho, de Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, Silva

Liverpool confirms signing of Virgil Van Dijk

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 27, 2017, 1:16 PM EST
2 Comments

Liverpool ended one of last summer’s longest transfer sagas on Wednesday announcing the transfer signing of Virgil Van Dijk.

The Telegraph in England is reporting that Liverpool and Southampton have agreed to a $100.5 million transfer fee for Virgil Van Dijk, who will complete the move to Merseyside in the coming days. The report states that personal terms for the transfer are around $241,000 per week (more than $12.5 million per year). Terms of the deal were not disclosed by Liverpool.

The news puts an end to an embarrassing transfer saga for Liverpool from the summer when it had been reported that Van Dijk wanted to leave Southampton for Liverpool and a fee of around $80 million had been offered by Jurgen Klopp‘s club.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

However, the leak from Van Dijk forced him to the reserves and ended up with a complaint to the Premier League and a public apology from Liverpool for pursuing him.

Without Van Dijk, Liverpool has had a number of matches this season where it had looked like it would run away with all three points, only for another team to come back and tie, such as Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League. or Arsenal in the Premier League.

Van Dijk hasn’t been on his best form this season but perhaps a move to his preferred landing spot will freshen him up ahead of the second half of the Premier League season as well as Champions League knockout stage matches beginning in February.

With no World Cup to look forward to, Van Dijk can put his whole energy into improving Liverpool’s beleaguered backline, potentially pushing the team above Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Van Dijk confirmed the transfer on Wednesday on his Instagram profile.

Delighted and honoured to have agreed to become a Liverpool FC player! 🔴🔴🔴 Today is a proud day for me and my family as I join one of the biggest clubs in world football! I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in front of the Kop and will give everything I have to try and help this great club achieve something special in the years to come ⚽️ I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Les Reed, the board, manager, players, fans and everyone at Southampton. I will always be indebted to the club for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League and despite a difficult last few months I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saints and have made friends for life at the club. Thank you for everything 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Thank you for all the messages of support 💪🏾 I’m now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started 🔴 #YNWA

A post shared by Virgil van Dijk (@virgilvandijk) on