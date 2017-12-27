Colombian soccer player in Ecuador admits to falsifying nationality in documents

Some players, or their agents, will do anything it takes to make it, even if it’s breaking the rules.

According to reports out of Ecuador, El Nacional right back Rinson Lopez, thought for his whole professional career to be Ecuadorian, has admitted on Ecuadorian radio that he’s actually Colombian and that the Ecuadorian FA has banned him for six months.

Adding a further twist to the story is that like Chivas de Guadalajara in Mexico, El Nacional has a decades-old tradition of playing only Ecuadorian nationals, but with Lopez a Colombian, that streak has been broken.

Rinson Lopez, “Me suspendieron 6 meses, prácticamente me quedé sin piernas para jugar al fútbol, pero bueno, muy agradecido con El Nacional, no tengo más palabras para decir… pic.twitter.com/uekQJqAbDL — Área Deportiva FM (@AreaDeportivaFM) December 27, 2017

Lopez took the blame for what happened but also passed some of the blame to an agent or representative of his when he moved to Ecuador as a 17-year-old.

Lopez was a key member of Nacional’s team this season, playing 30 times and scoring one goal. It’s unclear whether he’ll head back to his native Colombia next or find a new club to play with after six months in his adopted home of Ecuador.