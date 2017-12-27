Colombian soccer player in Ecuador admits to falsifying nationality in documents

Some players, or their agents, will do anything it takes to make it, even if it’s breaking the rules.
According to reports out of Ecuador, El Nacional right back Rinson Lopez, thought for his whole professional career to be Ecuadorian, has admitted on Ecuadorian radio that he’s actually Colombian and that the Ecuadorian FA has banned him for six months.
Adding a further twist to the story is that like Chivas de Guadalajara in Mexico, El Nacional has a decades-old tradition of playing only Ecuadorian nationals, but with Lopez a Colombian, that streak has been broken.
Lopez took the blame for what happened but also passed some of the blame to an agent or representative of his when he moved to Ecuador as a 17-year-old.
Lopez was a key member of Nacional’s team this season, playing 30 times and scoring one goal. It’s unclear whether he’ll head back to his native Colombia next or find a new club to play with after six months in his adopted home of Ecuador.
Liverpool ended one of last summer’s longest transfer sagas on Wednesday announcing the transfer signing of Virgil Van Dijk.
The Telegraph in England is reporting that Liverpool and Southampton have agreed to a $100.5 million transfer fee for Virgil Van Dijk, who will complete the move to Merseyside in the coming days. The report states that personal terms for the transfer are around $241,000 per week (more than $12.5 million per year). Terms of the deal were not disclosed by Liverpool.
The news puts an end to an embarrassing transfer saga for Liverpool from the summer when it had been reported that Van Dijk wanted to leave Southampton for Liverpool and a fee of around $80 million had been offered by Jurgen Klopp‘s club.
However, the leak from Van Dijk forced him to the reserves and ended up with a complaint to the Premier League and a public apology from Liverpool for pursuing him.
Without Van Dijk, Liverpool has had a number of matches this season where it had looked like it would run away with all three points, only for another team to come back and tie, such as Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League. or Arsenal in the Premier League.
Van Dijk hasn’t been on his best form this season but perhaps a move to his preferred landing spot will freshen him up ahead of the second half of the Premier League season as well as Champions League knockout stage matches beginning in February.
With no World Cup to look forward to, Van Dijk can put his whole energy into improving Liverpool’s beleaguered backline, potentially pushing the team above Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League table.
Van Dijk confirmed the transfer on Wednesday on his Instagram profile.
If or when Atlanta United signs Ezequiel Barco, it will seemingly shatter the Major League Soccer transfer record.
According to multiple reports in Argentina, Independiente executive Pablo Moyano told Fox Sports Argentina radio that the club had rejected a $12 million bid from Atlanta United for the 18-year-old starlet Barco, and it wouldn’t settle for less than $24 million.
Moyano’s reasoning for the statement came from Barco’s performance in the Maracana last week, where he scored a penalty kick and led Independiente to the Copa Sudamericana title, the club’s first continental title since winning the same competition in 2010. Barco scored also in the Sudamericana semifinal against Libertad.
It’s been reported that Barco has asked the club to accept Atlanta United’s offer so it may be a matter of when the deal becomes official rather than if, but we can be sure that the bid will rise above $12 million. Perhaps the clubs will meet in the middle at $18 million, but it will break the transfer record broken by Atlanta United just last year signing Miguel Almiron, who came with a reported $8 million fee.
MOSCOW (AP) Vitaly Mutko, a top Russian official who has been dogged by allegations of involvement in the Russian doping program, says he will step down as head of the organizing committee of the 2018 soccer World Cup.
Mutko told Russian news agencies on Wednesday that he would be replaced by another World Cup organizer, Alexei Sorokin.
Mutko’s announcement comes two days after he said he would temporarily step down as president of the Russian Football Union in an apparent move to deflect international criticism as Russia prepares to host the World Cup next year.
Investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee alleged that Mutko, who served as Russia’s sports minister during the Games, was involved in a state-sponsored doping program during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He has strongly denied all doping allegations.
The IOC didn’t accuse Mutko of being personally involved in doping, but banned him from the Olympics for life, saying he and his ministry bore overall responsibility for “failure to respect” anti-doping rules.
A Liverpool FC defender is in hot water after being criminally charged by local authorities for an off-the-field incident.
On Wednesday, Liverpool’s Jon Flanagan was charged with alleged assault following an altercation in the early hours of December 22 in downtown Liverpool.
“Merseyside Police can confirm that Jonathan Patrick Flanagan, aged 24, from Cressington in Liverpool has been charged with Section 39 common assault following an incident on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday, December 22,” A Merseyside Police spokesperson told the Liverpool Echo.
It’s unclear of what the background is at the moment but after being charged, Flanagan was released on conditional bail and is due to appear in local Liverpool magistrates court in the new year to defend himself.
Flanagan made his first team debut in 2011 as a teenager but since then, he’s failed to keep a first team place due to issues with form and recurring injuries. He spent last season on-loan with Burnley and had hoped to break into the Liverpool first team this season but hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance, having only one place on the substitute bench to his name.