Liverpool defender Flanagan charged with assault

A Liverpool FC defender is in hot water after being criminally charged by local authorities for an off-the-field incident.

On Wednesday, Liverpool’s Jon Flanagan was charged with alleged assault following an altercation in the early hours of December 22 in downtown Liverpool.

“Merseyside Police can confirm that Jonathan Patrick Flanagan, aged 24, from Cressington in Liverpool has been charged with Section 39 common assault following an incident on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday, December 22,” A Merseyside Police spokesperson told the Liverpool Echo.

It’s unclear of what the background is at the moment but after being charged, Flanagan was released on conditional bail and is due to appear in local Liverpool magistrates court in the new year to defend himself.

Flanagan made his first team debut in 2011 as a teenager but since then, he’s failed to keep a first team place due to issues with form and recurring injuries. He spent last season on-loan with Burnley and had hoped to break into the Liverpool first team this season but hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance, having only one place on the substitute bench to his name.