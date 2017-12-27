More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mutko to step down as head of World Cup organizing committee

Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 9:35 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) Vitaly Mutko, a top Russian official who has been dogged by allegations of involvement in the Russian doping program, says he will step down as head of the organizing committee of the 2018 soccer World Cup.

Mutko told Russian news agencies on Wednesday that he would be replaced by another World Cup organizer, Alexei Sorokin.

Mutko’s announcement comes two days after he said he would temporarily step down as president of the Russian Football Union in an apparent move to deflect international criticism as Russia prepares to host the World Cup next year.

Investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee alleged that Mutko, who served as Russia’s sports minister during the Games, was involved in a state-sponsored doping program during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He has strongly denied all doping allegations.

The IOC didn’t accuse Mutko of being personally involved in doping, but banned him from the Olympics for life, saying he and his ministry bore overall responsibility for “failure to respect” anti-doping rules.

Independiente rejects Atlanta United’s $12 million bid for Barco, wants $24 million

By Daniel KarellDec 27, 2017, 10:46 AM EST
If or when Atlanta United signs Ezequiel Barco, it will seemingly shatter the Major League Soccer transfer record.

According to multiple reports in Argentina, Independiente executive Pablo Moyano told Fox Sports Argentina radio that the club had rejected a $12 million bid from Atlanta United for the 18-year-old starlet Barco, and it wouldn’t settle for less than $24 million.

Moyano’s reasoning for the statement came from Barco’s performance in the Maracana last week, where he scored a penalty kick and led Independiente to the Copa Sudamericana title, the club’s first continental title since winning the same competition in 2010. Barco scored also in the Sudamericana semifinal against Libertad.

It’s been reported that Barco has asked the club to accept Atlanta United’s offer so it may be a matter of when the deal becomes official rather than if, but we can be sure that the bid will rise above $12 million. Perhaps the clubs will meet in the middle at $18 million, but it will break the transfer record broken by Atlanta United just last year signing Miguel Almiron, who came with a reported $8 million fee.

Liverpool defender Flanagan charged with assault

By Daniel KarellDec 27, 2017, 8:46 AM EST
A Liverpool FC defender is in hot water after being criminally charged by local authorities for an off-the-field incident.

On Wednesday, Liverpool’s Jon Flanagan was charged with alleged assault following an altercation in the early hours of December 22 in downtown Liverpool.

“Merseyside Police can confirm that Jonathan Patrick Flanagan, aged 24, from Cressington in Liverpool has been charged with Section 39 common assault following an incident on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday, December 22,” A Merseyside Police spokesperson told the Liverpool Echo.

It’s unclear of what the background is at the moment but after being charged, Flanagan was released on conditional bail and is due to appear in local Liverpool magistrates court in the new year to defend himself.

Flanagan made his first team debut in 2011 as a teenager but since then, he’s failed to keep a first team place due to issues with form and recurring injuries. He spent last season on-loan with Burnley and had hoped to break into the Liverpool first team this season but hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance, having only one place on the substitute bench to his name.

Giroud to remain out until mid-January

By Daniel KarellDec 27, 2017, 7:42 AM EST
Arsenal will be down a striker for at least another three to four weeks.

Arsene Wenger confirmed that forward Olivier Giroud will miss a total of four to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the second half of Arsenal’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win on December 19 against West Ham United.

“Giroud as I said before is four to six weeks, but he is a quick healer so I am hopeful he will be less…the incident happened on the 10th of December, so the 10th of January or 15th he should hopefully be back,” Wenger said during his press conference on Wednesday ahead of Arsenal’s match against Crystal Palace.

It’s a blow to Arsenal’s top-four hopes as Giroud had proved this season to be an effective option off the bench, racing against tired defenders to get his forehead on the end of crosses into the box to save a result for his club. Arsenal have seven games between now and January 20, and Wenger will need to make the most of his large squad even with Giroud’s absence.

Giroud has scored seven goals in all competitions this season for the Gunners. Complicating the injury is speculation over whether Giroud will leave the club in January, with his World Cup place for France on the line.

Serie A reluctantly tries English model: festive fixtures

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 26, 2017, 8:25 PM EST
ROME (AP) For a competition that has always held holidays as sacrosanct, Serie A is taking a big break from tradition this week.

Following the successful example of the English Premier League, the Italian league will play Serie A and Italian Cup matches over four of the next five days.

“The concept is simple. Professional soccer is an entertainment product and offering it during the holiday period is a great opportunity for those in charge,” Roma general manager Mauro Baldissoni told The Associated Press.

“The Premier League has shown that it works to offer this product during the holidays – both in terms of stadium attendance and international TV viewership.”

The opening two matches of the week will be held in the country’s two biggest stadiums: Lazio hosts Fiorentina in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday in the Italian Cup quarterfinals, then it’s a Milan derby at the San Siro in another quarterfinal a day later.

On Friday, in Serie A, league leader Napoli visits Crotone. On Saturday, there’s a slate of nine league matches, beginning at 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT) with Fiorentina vs. AC Milan, and concluding with evening matches featuring Inter Milan hosting Lazio and Juventus visiting Hellas Verona.

More Cup matches are scheduled for Jan. 2 and 3, then Serie A again on Jan. 5 and 6.

Veteran coach Fabio Capello believes the scheduling is already problematic because of too many night matches – starting with the week’s first game, Lazio-Fiorentina, at 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT).

“It’s too late,” Capello told Italian daily La Repubblica. “That means leaving the stadium at midnight in the cold with many people having to work the next day. If you’re going to play on a holiday, you’ve got to start earlier and help the fans out.”

In the past, Serie A’s winter break began before Christmas and lasted until after Jan. 6, which is Epiphany, a major Catholic feast day and the end of the holiday period in Italy.

This season, the break will be from Jan. 7-20.

“It doesn’t change much for the players,” Baldissoni said. “They’ll still have a break in January.”

Still, the Italian schedule has not gone quite as far as the Premier League, which has no break at all and games on Dec. 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31, plus Jan. 1, 2, 3 and 4 – meaning teams will play three matches in little more than a week.

“In England, the last match on Boxing Day (Tuesday) starts in late afternoon. It would be good not to just copy but also improve on the copied product,” Capello said.

But for a league struggling with attendance, fan violence and racism, Italy is providing an opportunity for families to go to the stadium while school is on break.

An average of 22,177 fans attended Serie A matches last season, ranking the league fourth in Europe behind the Bundesliga, English Premier League, and La Liga.

The German, Spanish, and French leagues still won’t play during the last week of the year. But other sports like the NBA and NFL do.

“Not taking advantage of this period and leaving it to other leagues means losing competitively in the international market so we’ve decided to get involved during this period,” Baldissoni said.

It’s a timely move, considering the Italian game is in dire need of a boost after the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

“It’s a way to try and boost the brand value of Serie A,” Baldissoni said.

It also coincides with the most competitive Serie A in years. The top four clubs – Napoli, six-time defending champion Juventus, Inter and Roma – are within seven points of each other.

Serie A recently made a switch and assigned its international TV rights for the next three seasons to IMG for 370 million euros ($440 million) per season, nearly double the value of the previous deal with MP and Silva.

Next month, the league is planning to assign a new deal for its much more lucrative domestic rights with a price tag expected to exceed 1 billion euros.

So feedback on attendance, TV viewership, and advertising for the holiday games will be highly scrutinized.

“It’s an experiment,” Baldissoni said. “Let’s see if it works here like it does in England.”