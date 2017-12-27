Liverpool confirms signing of Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool ended one of last summer’s longest transfer sagas on Wednesday announcing the transfer signing of Virgil Van Dijk.
The Telegraph in England is reporting that Liverpool and Southampton have agreed to a $100.5 million transfer fee for Virgil Van Dijk, who will complete the move to Merseyside in the coming days. The report states that personal terms for the transfer are around $241,000 per week (more than $12.5 million per year). Terms of the deal were not disclosed by Liverpool.
The news puts an end to an embarrassing transfer saga for Liverpool from the summer when it had been reported that Van Dijk wanted to leave Southampton for Liverpool and a fee of around $80 million had been offered by Jurgen Klopp‘s club.
However, the leak from Van Dijk forced him to the reserves and ended up with a complaint to the Premier League and a public apology from Liverpool for pursuing him.
Without Van Dijk, Liverpool has had a number of matches this season where it had looked like it would run away with all three points, only for another team to come back and tie, such as Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League. or Arsenal in the Premier League.
Van Dijk hasn’t been on his best form this season but perhaps a move to his preferred landing spot will freshen him up ahead of the second half of the Premier League season as well as Champions League knockout stage matches beginning in February.
With no World Cup to look forward to, Van Dijk can put his whole energy into improving Liverpool’s beleaguered backline, potentially pushing the team above Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League table.
Van Dijk confirmed the transfer on Wednesday on his Instagram profile.
Delighted and honoured to have agreed to become a Liverpool FC player! 🔴🔴🔴 Today is a proud day for me and my family as I join one of the biggest clubs in world football! I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in front of the Kop and will give everything I have to try and help this great club achieve something special in the years to come ⚽️ I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Les Reed, the board, manager, players, fans and everyone at Southampton. I will always be indebted to the club for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League and despite a difficult last few months I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saints and have made friends for life at the club. Thank you for everything 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Thank you for all the messages of support 💪🏾 I’m now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started 🔴 #YNWA