Sterling says Man City not focused on Bayern Munich record

There’s been more history made by Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City after a 1-0 win at Newcastle United on Wednesday at St. James’ Park.

Man City’s 11th-straight away win in the Premier League has tied Chelsea’s near decade-old record set in 2008.

And now City is within one win of matching the record set by Guardiola at Bayern Munich: 19-straight wins in a season.

“No one’s thinking of the record,” said Raheem Sterling. “It’s nice to have on your CV, but at the end of the day we need to keep winning and getting three points, that is most important thing.”

Newcastle came quite close to making it 1-1 late through Christian Atsu and Dwight Gayle, but City escaped with a deserved win after dominating for better than 75 minutes.

Sterling got his 13th PL goal, and described how Newcastle kept City to its first 1-0 in league play since September 30.

“They soaked up the pressure really well and tried to counter-attack really well, but we put press on ourselves at times and it did not make it easy,” Sterling said. “We showed team spirit, stayed calm and got the win.”

Bernardo Silva made a rare start, and probably summed up the match even better than Sterling.

“We knew it would be a tough game. We played well in the first half, but it’s not easy to play against a team that has 11 players behind the ball. But we scored a goal and could have scored many more. … When you win 18 games in a row, you have to expect that teams will do whatever it takes to stop you. We have to keep working the same way we have since the start of the season.”

On another day, with Sergio Aguero at his best during 3-4 solid chances, City ravage the Magpies at St. James’ Park. Instead, Newcastle showed a bit of a blueprint: Hope City doesn’t play its best and then for a wild break (Yes, we jest).

