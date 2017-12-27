Watch Live: Newcastle vs. Manchester City

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Sterling scores from De Bruyne

City wins 18th-straight

Newcastle with 20 percent possession

First City league match with just one goal in 13

Raheem Sterling‘s 13th goal of the Premier League season lifted Manchester City to a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Man City improves its table lead to 15 points with the win, while Newcastle remains 15th with 18 points.

City hadn’t been involved in a 1-0 match inside of Premier League play since a Sept. 30 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle hosts Brighton on Saturday, while City is off to Crystal Palace a day later.

Newcastle’s plan to find any unlikely way past Ederson began off the opening kick, as Jonjo Shelvey tested the Brazilian from midfield.

City held possession, to no one’s surprise, as St. James’ Park was good value for volume despite its long odds.

An adventurous diagonal ball from Fernandinho to the back post saw Sergio Aguero flub a shot off the outside of the goal.

Kevin De Bruyne blazed over goal from the chalk of the arc as City crept closer to an opener.

Moments later, Vincent Kompany was removed from the match with another injury, making way for Fernandinho’s move to center back and the introduction of Gabriel Jesus up top.

A picture perfect free kick from De Bruyne was nodded on frame by Aguero, and Elliot made a sensational reaction save to keep it scoreless.

Aguero then tore into a 30th minute shot from 25 yards and just clipped the outside of the goal post.

Man City went ahead through Sterling, who got just enough of his left foot on a De Bruyne pass to fool Elliot.

Newcastle almost countered its way to an equalizer, as Kyle Walker fell attempting to track DeAndre Yedlin‘s cross. Rolando Aarons tried to sail a ball into the far post, but Nicolas Otamendi cleared the effort off the line.

That wasn’t the end of the hosts’ pressure, and the Magpies saw a pair of corners defended by City. A lightning counter from City ended with a corner collected by Newcastle’s Elliot.

359 – Manchester City completed 359 more passes than Newcastle United in the first half. Control. pic.twitter.com/FHpRLUf6cy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2017

Sterling danced through Yedlin and Jacob Murphy to poke a cross to Aguero, who couldn’t reach the offering.

Elliot stopped a tepid Ilkay Gundogan shot in the 54th after the German stripped Mohamed Diame.

Aguero had it 2-0 when De Bruyne’s whip off the post zipped onto his path, but the Argentine was offside.

Sterling chopped down Jacob Murphy at the other end to give Newcastle a rare chance at danger, but Ederson ended any chance at a scare.

Dwight Gayle thought he’d earned a penalty kick, though most others didn’t, when he leapt through Danilo inside the box with 15 minutes to play.

Newcastle nearly tied it late when substitute Christian Atsu‘s cross was headed wide of the frame by Gayle.

