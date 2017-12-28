Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal: Sanchez brace holds off Eagles

For a time it looked like the hosts would be able to pull out at least a point, but then it was all snatched away by Alexis Sanchez and Co. at Selhurst Park.
Arsenal took home three points on Thursday after picking up a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, behind a pair of second-half goals from Sanchez.
The Chilean international scored twice in a span of four minutes to restore the Gunners advantage, after Palace had done superbly to level the match early in the second stanza.
Jack Wilshere‘s splendid ball from his own half of the field into the path of Sanchez sealed the match for the Gunners in the 66th minute, just after the Chilean had blasted the ball past Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni.
The Gunners were forced to hold on in the final few minutes though, after James Tompkins narrowed the scoreline to 3-2 in the 89th minute.
It took less than five minutes after the halftime break for the Eagles to get back into the match though, when Andros Townsend finished off a delightful ball from Wilfried Zaha.
Shkodran Mustafi gave the Gunners a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute after Alexandre Lacazette‘s powerful shot was pushed aside by Speroni.
Arsenal continued to mount the pressure after the Gunners scored their first goal, and Mesut Ozil nearly had a second four minutes later when the German tested Speroni again.
After a back-and-forth opening few minutes, Yohan Cabaye nearly gave the hosts the lead on 15 minutes when the Palace attacker blasted a shot just wide of Cech’s goal from 25 yards out.
Both sides will be back in action on Sunday when Palace plays host to league leaders Man City, while Arsenal travels to the Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion.
Former AC Milan striker George Weah has won the presidency of his native country Liberia, after receiving over 61 percent of the vote on Thursday.
The 51-year-old succeeds former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf — who was Africa’s first female head of state while in office.
Weah played for nearly two decades during his professional soccer career, which ranged from playing in Liberia with Mighty Barrolle to spending time with European giants like Monaco and Milan.
Weah’s son, Timothy, currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain’s academy and was a member of the United States Under-17 national team at 2017 U-17 World Cup.
Transfer season is right around the corner once again, and a name that was widely discussed during the summer appears close to finally making his move out of the Premier League.
Sport is reporting that Barcelona could complete a deal for Philippe Coutinho as soon as the first week of January, after the Blaugrana missed out on the Liverpool star last summer.
The deal is reportedly worth over $167 million, which would be the second-highest transfer fee in soccer history behind only Neymar’s move to PSG over the summer.
With Liverpool set to pay a massive sum to court Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk this transfer window, the club could quickly recoup a hefty portion of its purchase by selling off Coutinho.
This season, Coutinho has lived up to the billing with the Reds, despite constant rumors of a departure from Anfield.
The Brazilian has scored 12 goals in all competitions, which ranks third on Liverpool behind Mo Salah’s 21 finishes and Roberto Firmino‘s 16 tallies.
Meanwhile, for Barcelona the addition would provide the squad with another talented option up front alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele — who is expected to return to action in the new year.
The Blaugrana are one of two major European sides that have yet to lose a match this season, along with Premier League leaders Man City. Barca currently holds a nine-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
The ever-growing feud between U.S. Soccer and NASL took to another chapter on Thursday, when the latter filed a letter to the former regarding concerns about the upcoming U.S. Soccer Federation presidential election.
NASL — whose Division II status is still pending in the U.S. courts — has raised several questions about the upcoming election process, including how Major League Soccer will influence the election.
As it stands, MLS has 57 percent of the voting share on the USSF Professional Council, with nine of the 16 delegated allocated.
The field of eight candidates remaining in the election, include former Soccer United Marketing chief Kathy Carter, as well as Kyle Martino, Eric Wynalda and Paul Caligiuri — each of whom were former U.S. Men’s National Team players.
Additionally, former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper Hope Solo, Carlos Cordeiro, Steve Gans and Michael Winograd have all been deemed eligible to run for presidency in February 2018.
Below is the full letter constructed by the NASL interim commissioner Rishi Sehgal.
In his return to the Premier League, Mohamed Salah has been every bit the player Liverpool could have wanted him to be.
The Egyptian international may only be getting started though, according to his national team boss.
With rumors swirling about a possible move to Real Madrid in the near future, Egypt manager Hector Cuper has backed Salah to complete a transfer to the Spanish giants in the event an offer is made.
“I have no doubt he has the level, for sure,” Cuper recently said. “He has a lot of qualities and everyone knows that and can see that. He is a very fast player, good from a technical standpoint, he is a good finisher and that would be good for Madrid.”
This season, Salah has been scorching PL defenses, tallying 15 goals in England, while notching 21 goals across all competitions.
Salah has already surpassed his previous career-high in the finishing department, with nearly half the domestic season remaining for the Reds.