Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal: Sanchez brace holds off Eagles

For a time it looked like the hosts would be able to pull out at least a point, but then it was all snatched away by Alexis Sanchez and Co. at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal took home three points on Thursday after picking up a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, behind a pair of second-half goals from Sanchez.

The Chilean international scored twice in a span of four minutes to restore the Gunners advantage, after Palace had done superbly to level the match early in the second stanza.

Jack Wilshere‘s splendid ball from his own half of the field into the path of Sanchez sealed the match for the Gunners in the 66th minute, just after the Chilean had blasted the ball past Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni.

The Gunners were forced to hold on in the final few minutes though, after James Tompkins narrowed the scoreline to 3-2 in the 89th minute.

It took less than five minutes after the halftime break for the Eagles to get back into the match though, when Andros Townsend finished off a delightful ball from Wilfried Zaha.

Oh what a finish! Go on Townsend! #CRYARS pic.twitter.com/hRjo3ursib — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 28, 2017

Shkodran Mustafi gave the Gunners a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute after Alexandre Lacazette‘s powerful shot was pushed aside by Speroni.

Arsenal continued to mount the pressure after the Gunners scored their first goal, and Mesut Ozil nearly had a second four minutes later when the German tested Speroni again.

After a back-and-forth opening few minutes, Yohan Cabaye nearly gave the hosts the lead on 15 minutes when the Palace attacker blasted a shot just wide of Cech’s goal from 25 yards out.

Both sides will be back in action on Sunday when Palace plays host to league leaders Man City, while Arsenal travels to the Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion.