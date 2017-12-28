Egypt coach believes Salah “would be good” for Real Madrid

In his return to the Premier League, Mohamed Salah has been every bit the player Liverpool could have wanted him to be.

The Egyptian international may only be getting started though, according to his national team boss.

With rumors swirling about a possible move to Real Madrid in the near future, Egypt manager Hector Cuper has backed Salah to complete a transfer to the Spanish giants in the event an offer is made.

“I have no doubt he has the level, for sure,” Cuper recently said. “He has a lot of qualities and everyone knows that and can see that. He is a very fast player, good from a technical standpoint, he is a good finisher and that would be good for Madrid.”

This season, Salah has been scorching PL defenses, tallying 15 goals in England, while notching 21 goals across all competitions.

Salah has already surpassed his previous career-high in the finishing department, with nearly half the domestic season remaining for the Reds.