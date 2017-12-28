Ex-AC Milan striker George Weah wins Liberia presidency

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Transfer season is right around the corner once again, and a name that was widely discussed during the summer appears close to finally making his move out of the Premier League.

[ MORE: Man City survives late scare from Newcastle ]

Sport is reporting that Barcelona could complete a deal for Philippe Coutinho as soon as the first week of January, after the Blaugrana missed out on the Liverpool star last summer.

The deal is reportedly worth over $167 million, which would be the second-highest transfer fee in soccer history behind only Neymar’s move to PSG over the summer.

With Liverpool set to pay a massive sum to court Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk this transfer window, the club could quickly recoup a hefty portion of its purchase by selling off Coutinho.

This season, Coutinho has lived up to the billing with the Reds, despite constant rumors of a departure from Anfield.

The Brazilian has scored 12 goals in all competitions, which ranks third on Liverpool behind Mo Salah’s 21 finishes and Roberto Firmino‘s 16 tallies.

Meanwhile, for Barcelona the addition would provide the squad with another talented option up front alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele — who is expected to return to action in the new year.

The Blaugrana are one of two major European sides that have yet to lose a match this season, along with Premier League leaders Man City. Barca currently holds a nine-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid in La Liga.