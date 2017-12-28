More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Man City could blow the Invincibles out of the record books

By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2017, 9:36 AM EST
A month ago, we were wondering if the Premier League title race was over. Now, we should be seriously preparing ourselves for the most successful league campaign of all time. It’s a very real possibility.

If Pep Guardiola can successfully navigate the festive period unscathed, despite a pair of key injuries to central defenders, only Manchester City would stand in the way of a potential record-smashing season for Manchester City.

With 58 points through 20 matches, City has another 54 possible points remaining in their season. While there’s still plenty of soccer left to be played, considering they’ve dropped just two so far, it’s entirely feasible that they could finish the season unbeaten. That would leave Everton as the only team all season to oppose City successfully, in a 1-1 draw the second match of the season. Like a pitcher walking the second batter in an otherwise unblemished first inning, that match very well could end up being the difference between an unbeaten and perfect league campaign.

Here’s why Guardiola and company could absolutely make it through the final 18 matches unscathed: they dominate teams even when they don’t dominate teams.

Consider their 1-0 victory over Newcastle just yesterday. The Magpies nearly grabbed a late equalizer as Dwight Gayle agonizingly missed, leaving the visitors to sweat might could have been at St. James Park. Nevertheless, City escaped with the win – their 18th straight – and in reality, the game wasn’t that close.

xG showed City comfortably in control for much of the match, leaving Manchester City with a 2.1-0.3 advantage in what was a mostly elementary afternoon.

A staple of Guardiola’s style of play, City bolsters its suddenly fearsome defense by choking its opponents to death with an overwhelming swarm of possession. City held a whopping 78% possession against Newcastle on the road, and they average 63% possession on the season, by far the most of any team since Squawka started keeping stats in 2012.

When they lose the ball, City immediately puts the opponent under relentless pressure until they win the ball back, and then rest while in possession before building again from the back. It’s why Nicolas Otamendi outpassed the entire Newcastle outfield team over the course of 90 minutes.

Those numbers aren’t a one-off. Otamendi has reached at least 90 passes in five Premier League matches this season and John Stones another four times. It’s a clear strategy City looks to recreate each and every time on the pitch.

That’s a masterclass in how Pep Guardiola uses possessional dominance to both keep his team fresh over the course of 90 minutes and slowly extinguishes an opponent’s life game after game. Cause of death: asphyxiation. Then they pounce as opponents become frustrated, pushing forward hoping to win the ball back from the City defenders taking a breather, only to realize they’re stretched thin – but it’s too late.

What will stand between Manchester City and a perfect finish to the season is simply if they allow teams one final gasp of air as games wind down – Newcastle nearly found a way through, but couldn’t apply the finishing touch. If another club can finish where Dwight Gayle could not, City’s incredible win streak will come to an end. Otherwise, we could be in the midst of the most amazing Premier League campaign of all-time.

The Invincibles – Arsenal’s legendary 2003/04 season finished with 12 draws and zero defeats. While the 90 total points and 11 point differential over 2nd-placed Chelsea isn’t the most stunning eventual margin, that season is largely considered one of the best – if not the best – Premier League season to date. This Manchester City side is on pace to obliterate all the accomplishments of that amazing team.

Not only will the team potentially reach new heights, but they will likely sweep the individual accomplishments as well. Kevin De Bruyne is the clear favorite for Player of the Year as it stands, seemingly only needing to hold off the prolific Harry Kane. They hold a pair of Young Player of the Year contenders in Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus. They have maybe the most in-form defender in Nicolas Otamendi, despite the many jeers he and teammate John Stones faced only a season ago.

Whether you laud them for their dominance or criticize them for their spending, whether you love them for their style or disdain them for their form, whether you’re a supporter of the club, a neutral fan, or a hated rival, you have but one instruction – enjoy it. It’s possible we may never see another like it again.

Ajax hires Utrecht boss Erik ten Hag as next manager

By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2017, 11:43 AM EST
After cleaning house last week, Dutch giants Ajax has chosen FC Utrecht boss Erik ten Hag as its next manager, replacing Marcel Keizer who lasted just half a league season.

Just days before Christmas, Ajax completely wiped the slate clean on the pitch, removing Keizer and his entire staff, including assistants Hennie Spijkerman and Dennis Bergkamp. The decision was made by general manager and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, and technical director and former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars.

Ajax sits second in the Eredivisie table, five points behind PSV Eindhoven and with just one loss since September. However, outside the domestic league, they were eliminated from Champions League play in the preliminary stages by French side Nice, and then subsequently dumped out of Europa League play by Norweigan side Rosenborg all by mid-August. The last straw appeared to be a loss in the KNVB-Bekker (Dutch cup competition) to FC Twente on penalties last week the day before Keizer and his staff was dismissed.

Van der Sar said at the time of the change that he “did not have the confidence that we will reach the levels we seek in the manner in which we have been proceeding” and admitted “there is also a difference of opinion about the technical policy to be implemented.”

The 47-year-old Ten Hag was handed his first managerial job by Overmars back in 2012 when he was appointed boss of the Go Ahead Eagles, leading them to Eredivisie promotion via the Erste Divisie playoffs. He was then hired as manager of Bayern Munich II before leading FC Utrecht in 2015. Last season, the club finished fourth in the Eredivisie, and currently sit 6th midway through this season. They marched through a pair of Europa League qualifying rounds before falling to a strong Zenit St. Petersburg side before reaching the group stage.

The club announced Ten Hag has signed a two-year deal and begins his tenure on Monday. He will debut on January 21st against Feyenoord, and then will return to FC Utrecht a week later. Ajax does not meet PSV Eindhoven again until April.

Vincent Kompany injured again after just 11 minutes against Newcastle

By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2017, 8:33 AM EST
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany‘s career-long injury struggle has reared its ugly head yet again after the Belgian was forced to withdraw from the side’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle after just 11 minutes.

Manager Pep Guardiola has done his best to utilize Kompany when healthy, but the 31-year-old has hardly found himself fit for selection all season. Kompany missed eight games through September and October with a calf injury, and was forced to sit for another two in mid-December for a similar problem suffered during the Manchester derby, when he was withdrawn at halftime.

Now, with the festive period putting a strain on all managers as they look to keep their team fresh, Guardiola will be unable to deploy his captain, already missing John Stones who has been out since late November with a hamstring injury. That leaves Guardiola with just Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala to choose from, backed up by 20-year-old Manchester City youth product Tosin Adarabioyo, who has yet to make his Premier League debut.

“I don’t know what is going to happen,” said Guardiola when asked about Kompany’s injury after the Newcastle match. “Unfortunately he is injured again.”

According to reports, the injury is a recurrence of the aforementioned calf injury that has seen Kompany miss an incredible amount of minutes over the past few seasons. Last year especially, Kompany was only able to appear in three league games until April when he finally regained fitness for the stretch run. This season, Kompany hasn’t been fit for a single Champions League game, and has completed just six full 90 minutes in league play.

Swansea City appoints Carlos Carvalhal as new manager

By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2017, 7:27 AM EST
Just days after he was sacked by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City has hired Carlos Carvalhal as its new permanent manager, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Portuguese manager has formerly been in charge of Besiktas and Sporting CP, but has never managed in the top flight of a Big 4 league. Carvalhal brought Sheffield Wednesday to the Championship playoffs in each of the past two years, but after failing to achieve promotion either time, he was fired on Christmas Eve with the club in 14th in the table.

The official release did not explicitly say if Carvalhal will be ready to take charge of the team for Saturday’s match against Watford, but it hinted that h will take over for player/interim coach Leon Britton immediately, saying “The Portuguese agreed the deal late last night and travelled straight to Swansea overnight to meet his new squad and take training this morning.He replaces Paul Clement, who left the club a fortnight ago, and takes over the managerial duties from Leon Britton, who had taken caretaker charge for the last two games.”

Clement reportedly was on hand to watch Swansea take on Liverpool on Boxing Day, getting a first-hand account of the issues he faces in their 5-0 defeat.

“We felt we needed to get the managerial situation resolved as soon as possible and while the timing is not always perfect, we can look forward to the second half of the campaign with renewed optimism,” said Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins in the official release. “Carlos’ time at Sheffield Wednesday, which included securing two consecutive play-off places, highlighted that he has great character and personality to lead the squad and the football club, which is vital at such a crucial time.”

Jenkins admitted Carvalhal has a “big challenge ahead of him.”

Carvalhal becomes Swansea City’s fifth permanent manager in the last two years, following Garry Monk, Francesco Guidolin, Bob Bradley, and Paul Clement.

Argentina coach Sampaoli sorry for insulting traffic cop

Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 10:09 PM EST
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has apologized for insulting a traffic officer who stopped him at a checkpoint.

Sampaoli belittled the officer over his pay grade, and said he was sorry in a statement on Tuesday.

A witness videoed the incident on Sunday and posted it on social media.

“I totally regret what happened,” Sampaoli said. “Anger, coming from a discussion in which I was wrong, made me say words that do not represent in any way my convictions or my beliefs.”

The coach was stopped after attending his daughter’s wedding near Casilda, a city 360 kilometers (220 miles) northwest of Buenos Aires.

Sampaoli said he will apologize personally to the officer he insulted.

The video shows Sampaoli yelling out of the car, accompanied by the traffic officer.

“You are making me walk two blocks, idiot. You make 100 pesos ($5.50) a month,” the coach said.

Seven other people were with him in the car, which made the officer stop the vehicle.

Casilda security secretary Federico Censi, who oversees the traffic division, told a local radio Sampaoli called him to apologize for his behavior.

In the statement, Sampaoli said, “Salaries do not represent the qualities or the value of any human being. I ask forgiveness to our society for this bad example.”