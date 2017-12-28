Montella to take over at Sevilla after AC Milan sacking

Spanish side Sevilla confirmed Thursday that they were set to hire Italian manager Vincenzo Montella after coming to an agreement with AC Milan to terminate his contract.

Montella was fired as AC Milan boss in late November, but is still technically under contract until June 2019. Sevilla announced that AC Milan would terminate his contract, and he agreed a 2-year deal with the Spanish club through the same time as his old deal in Italy, which will be signed on Friday.

The 43-year-old was hired at AC Milan from Sampdoria as the Italian giants continued their desperate attempt to return to former glory. Instead, they finished the 2016/17 season in 6th, 28 points back of champions Juventus. The doldrums continued this season, with the club currently all the way down in 11th. Montella was fired after a 0-0 draw at home against Torino, with the club in 7th. In the five matches since he was dismissed, AC Milan has won just once.

Sevilla sacked Eduardo Berizzo just days before Christmas, and only days after Berizzo had returned from a battle with cancer. Sevilla currently sits in fifth in the La Liga table, two points back of Real Madrid. However, the club had gone four matches without a win. The Spanish side is still looking to adequately replace Jorge Sampaoli who left in the summer to take charge of Argentina. Fellow Italian Walter Mazzerri also reportedly interviewed for the position before Montella was chosen.

According to reports, Montella will employ former Sevilla midfielder Enzo Maresca as his assistant manager. Maresca is just 37 years old and only stopped playing in January 2017 when he was released by Hellas Verona. He has been assistant manager of Serie B side Ascoli Picchio since June.

