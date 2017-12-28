More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Montella to take over at Sevilla after AC Milan sacking

By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2017, 1:02 PM EST
Spanish side Sevilla confirmed Thursday that they were set to hire Italian manager Vincenzo Montella after coming to an agreement with AC Milan to terminate his contract.

Montella was fired as AC Milan boss in late November, but is still technically under contract until June 2019. Sevilla announced that AC Milan would terminate his contract, and he agreed a 2-year deal with the Spanish club through the same time as his old deal in Italy, which will be signed on Friday.

The 43-year-old was hired at AC Milan from Sampdoria as the Italian giants continued their desperate attempt to return to former glory. Instead, they finished the 2016/17 season in 6th, 28 points back of champions Juventus. The doldrums continued this season, with the club currently all the way down in 11th. Montella was fired after a 0-0 draw at home against Torino, with the club in 7th. In the five matches since he was dismissed, AC Milan has won just once.

Sevilla sacked Eduardo Berizzo just days before Christmas, and only days after Berizzo had returned from a battle with cancer. Sevilla currently sits in fifth in the La Liga table, two points back of Real Madrid. However, the club had gone four matches without a win. The Spanish side is still looking to adequately replace Jorge Sampaoli who left in the summer to take charge of Argentina. Fellow Italian Walter Mazzerri also reportedly interviewed for the position before Montella was chosen.

According to reports, Montella will employ former Sevilla midfielder Enzo Maresca as his assistant manager. Maresca is just 37 years old and only stopped playing in January 2017 when he was released by Hellas Verona. He has been assistant manager of Serie B side Ascoli Picchio since June.

Egypt coach believes Salah “would be good” for Real Madrid

John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 28, 2017, 3:05 PM EST
In his return to the Premier League, Mohamed Salah has been every bit the player Liverpool could have wanted him to be.

The Egyptian international may only be getting started though, according to his national team boss.

With rumors swirling about a possible move to Real Madrid in the near future, Egypt manager Hector Cuper has backed Salah to complete a transfer to the Spanish giants in the event an offer is made.

“I have no doubt he has the level, for sure,” Cuper recently said. “He has a lot of qualities and everyone knows that and can see that. He is a very fast player, good from a technical standpoint, he is a good finisher and that would be good for Madrid.”

This season, Salah has been scorching PL defenses, tallying 15 goals in England, while notching 21 goals across all competitions.

Salah has already surpassed his previous career-high in the finishing department, with nearly half the domestic season remaining for the Reds.

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2017, 2:33 PM EST
They can’t jump into the top four barring a record-setting day, but Arsenal can draw level with Tottenham if they secure victory as they take on 16th place Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park at 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Under new manager Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace is unbeaten since November 5th in Premier League play, and they themselves can move all the way up to 13th or even 12th with victory at home over the Gunners.

Arsene Wenger has returned Sead Kolasinac to the starting lineup, with the Gunners returning to a back-three in Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, and Calum Chambers. Nacho Monreal misses out with an ankle injury, while Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey both find themselves on the outside with hamstring problems.

For Crystal Palace, Christian Benteke returns to the side after his one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation. He slots right to the head of the attack, while Joel Ward misses out thanks to a groin injury. Wilfried Zaha continues to maintain his steady place for the Eagles, as he looks for his 11th straight 90-minute showing.

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace: Speroni, Kelly, Tomkins, Dann, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke.
Subs: Hennessey, van Anholt, McArthur, Fosu-Mensah, Sako, Puncheon, Riedewald.

Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette.
Subs: Ospina, Walcott, Holding, Iwobi, Welbeck, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin.

Reports: West Ham likely to recall Oxford from Gladbach loan

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2017, 2:10 PM EST
According to reports in England, including The Mirror and Sky Sports, West Ham is hoping to recall Reece Oxford from his loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and insert him into the Hammers’ first team.

West Ham sits just a single point above the relegation zone, and in the fight for Premier League survival, the Hammers are hoping to bring the 19-year-old defender back to England.

Despite that, rumors suggest there is plenty of interest from top German sides for his permanent signature, including Gladbach who wish to retain the youngster, and RB Leipzig. Neither has made a formal offer, according to the reports.

Oxford has made just three Bundesliga appearances amounting to 180 minutes, but nevertheless the Hammers reportedly believe he can fight for a place in the league’s second-worst defense. With Jose Fonte injured for a good chunk of the season so far, Angelo Ogbonna, Winston Reid, Declan Rice, and James Collins have all seen time at center-back, but the Hammers back line has proven leaky.

The Sky Sports report claims that Gladbach would offer around $7.5 million to retain Oxford on a permanent basis, while The Mirror report states that RB Leipzig is hoping to sign Oxford for as much as $12 million up front in a deal that could have a max value as high as $22 million with add-ons.

Ajax hires Utrecht boss Erik ten Hag as next manager

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 28, 2017, 11:43 AM EST
After cleaning house last week, Dutch giants Ajax has chosen FC Utrecht boss Erik ten Hag as its next manager, replacing Marcel Keizer who lasted just half a league season.

Just days before Christmas, Ajax completely wiped the slate clean on the pitch, removing Keizer and his entire staff, including assistants Hennie Spijkerman and Dennis Bergkamp. The decision was made by general manager and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, and technical director and former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars.

Ajax sits second in the Eredivisie table, five points behind PSV Eindhoven and with just one loss since September. However, outside the domestic league, they were eliminated from Champions League play in the preliminary stages by French side Nice, and then subsequently dumped out of Europa League play by Norweigan side Rosenborg all by mid-August. The last straw appeared to be a loss in the KNVB-Bekker (Dutch cup competition) to FC Twente on penalties last week the day before Keizer and his staff was dismissed.

Van der Sar said at the time of the change that he “did not have the confidence that we will reach the levels we seek in the manner in which we have been proceeding” and admitted “there is also a difference of opinion about the technical policy to be implemented.”

The 47-year-old Ten Hag was handed his first managerial job by Overmars back in 2012 when he was appointed boss of the Go Ahead Eagles, leading them to Eredivisie promotion via the Erste Divisie playoffs. He was then hired as manager of Bayern Munich II before leading FC Utrecht in 2015. Last season, the club finished fourth in the Eredivisie, and currently sit 6th midway through this season. They marched through a pair of Europa League qualifying rounds before falling to a strong Zenit St. Petersburg side before reaching the group stage.

The club announced Ten Hag has signed a two-year deal and begins his tenure on Monday. He will debut on January 21st against Feyenoord, and then will return to FC Utrecht a week later. Ajax does not meet PSV Eindhoven again until April.