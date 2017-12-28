Reports: West Ham likely to recall Oxford from Gladbach loan

According to reports in England, including The Mirror and Sky Sports, West Ham is hoping to recall Reece Oxford from his loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and insert him into the Hammers’ first team.

West Ham sits just a single point above the relegation zone, and in the fight for Premier League survival, the Hammers are hoping to bring the 19-year-old defender back to England.

Despite that, rumors suggest there is plenty of interest from top German sides for his permanent signature, including Gladbach who wish to retain the youngster, and RB Leipzig. Neither has made a formal offer, according to the reports.

Oxford has made just three Bundesliga appearances amounting to 180 minutes, but nevertheless the Hammers reportedly believe he can fight for a place in the league’s second-worst defense. With Jose Fonte injured for a good chunk of the season so far, Angelo Ogbonna, Winston Reid, Declan Rice, and James Collins have all seen time at center-back, but the Hammers back line has proven leaky.

The Sky Sports report claims that Gladbach would offer around $7.5 million to retain Oxford on a permanent basis, while The Mirror report states that RB Leipzig is hoping to sign Oxford for as much as $12 million up front in a deal that could have a max value as high as $22 million with add-ons.

