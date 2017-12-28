Watch Live: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

After cleaning house last week, Dutch giants Ajax has chosen FC Utrecht boss Erik ten Hag as its next manager, replacing Marcel Keizer who lasted just half a league season.

Just days before Christmas, Ajax completely wiped the slate clean on the pitch, removing Keizer and his entire staff, including assistants Hennie Spijkerman and Dennis Bergkamp. The decision was made by general manager and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, and technical director and former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars.

Ajax sits second in the Eredivisie table, five points behind PSV Eindhoven and with just one loss since September. However, outside the domestic league, they were eliminated from Champions League play in the preliminary stages by French side Nice, and then subsequently dumped out of Europa League play by Norweigan side Rosenborg all by mid-August. The last straw appeared to be a loss in the KNVB-Bekker (Dutch cup competition) to FC Twente on penalties last week the day before Keizer and his staff was dismissed.

Van der Sar said at the time of the change that he “did not have the confidence that we will reach the levels we seek in the manner in which we have been proceeding” and admitted “there is also a difference of opinion about the technical policy to be implemented.”

The 47-year-old Ten Hag was handed his first managerial job by Overmars back in 2012 when he was appointed boss of the Go Ahead Eagles, leading them to Eredivisie promotion via the Erste Divisie playoffs. He was then hired as manager of Bayern Munich II before leading FC Utrecht in 2015. Last season, the club finished fourth in the Eredivisie, and currently sit 6th midway through this season. They marched through a pair of Europa League qualifying rounds before falling to a strong Zenit St. Petersburg side before reaching the group stage.

The club announced Ten Hag has signed a two-year deal and begins his tenure on Monday. He will debut on January 21st against Feyenoord, and then will return to FC Utrecht a week later. Ajax does not meet PSV Eindhoven again until April.

