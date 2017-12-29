More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Hazard rejects new Chelsea deal amid Real interest

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 7:57 AM EST
Eden Hazard doesn’t want to sign a contract extension at Chelsea.

News broke on Friday via Hazard’s father, Thierry, who spoke to Belgian outlet Le Soir about his 26-year-old son.

Hazard currently has a deal until 2020 with the reigning Premier League champions but the captain of the Belgian national team has been linked with a move to Real Madrid constantly over the past 12 months.

Here’s what Hazard Sr. had to say about Eden’s future at Chelsea, plus he also dropped a pretty big hint about a move to Real.

“What I can reveal about Eden is that he refused a contract extension,” Thierry Hazard said. “This was so that, if necessary, he could follow the interest of Real, whom he could see himself playing for. But, as of right now, there is no contact from Real Madrid. Eden is only one of the parties involved in his future.”

So, Chelsea’s fans now have every right to start freaking out.

Hazard’s form last season helped steer Antonio Conte‘s men to the title and it has been speculated that since last January the Blues have been trying to tie down Hazard to a longer deal.

Since recovering from ankle surgery in the summer, Hazard has been in mercurial form for Chelsea over the past few months and has scored eight goals and added five assists in 25 games in all competitions this season, while bamboozling opposition defenders.

Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of Hazard and if Chelsea were to cash in on their prized winger, this summer would surely be the best time with over two years left on his contract and after a World Cup where he promises to be one of the biggest stars on show.

If Neymar was sold by Barcelona to PSG for over $265 million, Hazard has to be somewhere near that figure. Chelsea would surely not let him go for anything less than $200 million in the current market.

With Manchester United also reportedly interested in the Belgian wizard, it appears Hazard’s name will adorn the back pages of newspapers for many months to come.

Mourinho on “tired” Lukaku, Liverpool’s Van Dijk deal

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 9:42 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has said that Romelu Lukaku is “tired” and “needs a little rest” after his recent defensive mistakes have cost Manchester United goals from set pieces.

Lukaku has been involved in half clearances and marking which has gone wrong in goals conceded against Manchester City and Burnley, which saw United pick up just one point in those two games.

United still sit in second place in the PL table but are 15 points behind Manchester City and just six points above fifth-place Tottenham.

Lukaku has played in every single second of all 20 Premier League games for United so far this season, scoring 10 goals.

“The boy is tired. He is physically a monster but not a machine and he is feeling it,” Mourinho said. “For striker in the Premier League to play 20 matches, 90 minutes, I have to be very grateful for his personality and character. He was in the picture in some of the last goals we concede but all is a consequence of a player who really needs a little rest.”

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to full fitness, Mourinho has an option to rest Lukaku. He may do just that against Southampton on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) but with United needing to chase down City at every opportunity, can he afford to rest Lukaku as United aim to stay in pole position among the chasing pack to finish in the top four?

As for United’s bitter rivals Liverpool, Mourinho has been having his say on Jurgen Klopp splashing $100 million on center back Virgil Van Dijk.

The fee is a world-record for a defender and plenty of managers are weighing in about whether or not the Dutch defender is worth the money.

“Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players, yes. But if you bring one player in for £100m or whatever, and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney. Do I have to do it differently to that? Actually, I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money,” Mourinho said. “The day that this is football, I’m not in a job any more… “I am not speaking specifically now about that case [Van Dijk] because in Liverpool they do what they want to do and I am nobody to comment on what they do.”

Mourinho then continued: “The reality is if they think the player is the right player for them, they pay this amount or they don’t have the player because that is the way the market is now,” Mourinho said. “Van Dijk is the most expensive defender in the history of football, Was he better than Maldini or Ferdinand? You cannot say that, it is just the way the market is – pay or don’t pay.”

Mourinho then reminded everyone of Klopp’s criticism of big money deals in the summer of 2016 when United signed Paul Pogba from Juventus for a then world-record fee.

“No critics at all about what Liverpool did. It is just the way it is. I think the one to speak about it in a specific way has to be Jurgen. If I was one of you, I would ask him about his comments about one year ago,” Mourinho said.

He can’t help himself.

Pressers: Kane sick; Man City injury update; Klopp on VVD

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 9:04 AM EST
Premier League managers have been sitting down to talk with the media on Friday as the festive fixtures continue to come thick and fast.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Here’s a look at the main storylines from what they had to say…

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Harry Kane has picked up a big and is at home ill rather than on the training pitch.

On Boxing Day Kane, 24, broke the record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year as he bagged a hat trick in the 5-2 win over Southampton to take his PL tally to 39 goals in 2017.

It seems like he may be okay to play in Spurs’ next game against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Jan. 2.

“He’s ill. He’s at home. The doctor was there at his house. We’ll see tomorrow if he can be training here. It’s no big issue,” Pochettino said.

PL Fantasy players everywhere are now sweating on Kane’s injury status ahead of Tottenham’s two games in three days next week…

Manchester City, the team who wins every time they play, had some positive injury news when it came to two star center backs.

Pep Guardiola revealed both John Stones and Vincent Kompany are on the mend.

Kompany limped off just 11 minutes into City’s 1-0 win at Newcastle on Wednesday (their 18th consecutive win in the PL) but the calf issue is not as bad as first feared.

“Not as bad as we thought. He will be ready for the next fixtures,” Guardiola said. “We will know exactly tomorrow. It was a calf strain, but it is not a big issue.”

Stones has been out since mid-November after injuring his hamstring in a win at Leicester City.

“Yesterday John Stones made his first complete training session,” Guardiola said. “He’s not ready for 90 minutes yet but the next game he will be fit. Huge news for us.”

City go for their 19th-straight win, equaling Bayern Munich’s record for the most consecutive top-flight victories in history, against Crystal Palace on Sunday (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp revealed he is the kind of bloke who doesn’t look at the price tag when he goes to buy a loaf of bread and milk…

Okay, maybe he does, but he doesn’t look at the price of Virgil Van Dijk who Liverpool just signed from Southampton for $100 million with the deal to be completed on Jan. 1.

Asked about the transfer fee, a world-record for a defender, Klopp brushed off the price tag.

“I’m surprised about development (in transfer market) in last two years,” Klopp said. “The last half year changed everything. It’s about need and opportunity. If you want to sign a player the last thing I think about is the price – that’s not because I throw money around but it’s about the player. Not nice but that is the market. We have to adapt. That’s how it is.”

Klopp can’t seem to put a price on a key defensive reinforcement for Liverpool, and most Liverpool fans, pundits and neutrals would agree with that.

Cannavaro to retire and join brother Fabio in China

Associated PressDec 28, 2017, 10:02 PM EST
SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) Paolo Cannavaro will quit soccer after this weekend and join his brother on the technical staff at Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.

Cannavaro announced on Thursday that Sassuolo’s Serie A match at Roma will be his last.

He says, “A new year, a new life … it will be an odd feeling. I won’t miss the field because it’s a decision I’ve made, but I will miss being around my teammates.”

Cannavaro progressed through the youth team at Napoli and in 1999 joined his older brother Fabio at Parma, where he spent six years. The defender then spent a season at Hellas Verona before rejoining Napoli and making more than 200 appearances in eight years at his hometown club.

Cannavaro moved to Sassuolo in 2014.

Fabio Cannavaro, who won the World Cup with Italy as a player in 2006, was announced as Guangzhou Evergrande coach last month.

Paolo Cannavaro, the younger brother at 36, says his job “will be that of assisting Fabio 360 degrees as technical collaborator. I can coach the reserves, those who play a bit less during the season.”

He adds: “Chinese will be difficult to learn, we’ll settle for English.”

5 teams in tight race for Serie A trophy

Associated PressDec 28, 2017, 8:30 PM EST
MILAN (AP) In one of the tightest Serie A title races of recent seasons, there is one noticeable absentee.

AC Milan was expected to be back at the top after spending more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) on new players in the offseason.

However, it approaches the halfway stage a lowly 11th in the standings, and there have been claims over the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased the club from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April.

Milan fired coach Vincenzo Montella in November and replaced him with former player Gennaro Gattuso but there has been little change in fortunes.

Gattuso’s first match in charge was a draw against Benevento, which had not picked up a single point until that moment, and he has lost two of his three league matches since then.

To make matters worse for the Rossoneri, they have been forced to watch as bitter neighbor Inter Milan has proved itself a surprise contender for the Serie A title.

Champions League qualification was seen as the minimum requirement for Milan this season, especially with Italy sending four teams to Europe’s premier club competition next year, but it is 14 points off the final berth.

Indeed, Milan is closer to the relegation zone than the top four as only nine points separates it from the bottom three of Crotone, Hellas Verona and Benevento – which still has just that point it earned against the Rossoneri.

After 18 of 38 rounds, a closer look at the first half of the season:

TITLE RACE

This could be the season that Juve’s stranglehold on the Serie A title is ended.

Juventus has won the Italian league in each of the last six seasons but there are several challengers to its crown this year, and just nine points between the top five sides.

Napoli leads the pack, with 45 points, one ahead of Juventus and five above Inter. Roma has 38 points, two more than Lazio, but both the capital sides have played a match less than the top three.

However, while Juventus undoubtedly has the experience and capability of withstanding a tough title battle, there are question marks over its rivals.

Napoli, whose only league defeat was against Juventus, does not have much strength in depth and has already had several players ruled out with long-term injuries.

Inter’s problem is its staying power: it was in a similar position last season but collapsed and eventually finished seventh. There are signs a repeat could be on the cards as Inter, which was the last unbeaten team in the league, has lost its past two matches.

PICK OF THE PLAYERS

Lorenzo Insigne wasn’t even born when Napoli last won the Serie A title. He could now fire his hometown club to its next league trophy.

Insigne has been at the heart of most of Napoli’s goals this season and coach Maurizio Sarri believes the 26-year-old is as important to the team as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

Insigne made 60 consecutive starts for Napoli in all competitions before his injury against Juventus and it was no coincidence the team struggled to create goals while he was on the sidelines.

The Italy forward has scored two goals in three matches since his return and Sarri will be hoping he stays injury-free if Napoli is going to win its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona led the club to its only two championships in 1987 and 1990.

EMERGING TALENT

Lucas Torreira, a 21-year-old defensive midfielder for Sampdoria, leads the league in balls won and is also the most fouled player in Serie A – not to mention he scored the second goal in a 3-2 win over Juventus in November.

Winger Federico Chiesa and striker Giovanni Simeone have shown second-generation talent for Fiorentina. Chiesa’s father, Enrico, was a prolific scorer, while Simeone’s dad, Diego, was a standout Serie A player and is the current coach of Atletico Madrid.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Torino’s 20-year-old goalkeeper, pushed a 30-yard free kick off the crossbar in the Italian Cup last month then saved a penalty from Edin Dzeko in a 2-1 win over Roma to reach the quarterfinals.

Also, Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto has shown himself to be a capable assist man, and Udinese midfielder Antonin Barak has scored four goals in his last three matches.

SURPRISE TEAM

Lazio would not have been on many people’s lists for title contenders.

However, an impressive start to the season has left it in fifth place. Indeed, if it wins its match in hand, Lazio could move to within a point of third-place Inter and six below leader Napoli.

Lazio has already beaten Juventus twice this season, in the Italian Super Cup in August and in the league in October.

Leading goalscorer Ciro Immobile netted four goals in those two matches. The Italy forward has scored 16 in as many league matches so far this season.

Young coach Simone Inzaghi has the team playing attractive football and the capital side is challenging on three fronts this season. It is also in the semifinals of the Italian Cup and in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

POINT TO PROVE

There was much fanfare when Leonardo Bonucci joined Milan in July and he was immediately handed the Rossoneri captaincy.

The fee for Bonucci’s surprise move from Juventus topped 40 million euros (nearly $50 million), and he signed a five-year contract worth up to 10 million euros (nearly $12 million) per season – making the 30-year-old the highest-paid player in Italy.

Bonucci started poorly and it was figured he just needed some time to adapt to his new surroundings at Milan after seven seasons at Juventus, most of which was spent alongside Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini for club and country.

However, there has been little improvement and Bonucci was even sent off in a 0-0 draw against Genoa for elbowing a defender in the head, causing him to miss two matches.

More AP Serie A coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/SerieA

AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf in Rome contributed.