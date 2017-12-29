It’s transfer time, so Ronaldo’s Real exit is again rumored

Look, guys and girls, we get it. It’s transfer season, and the big names are going to be brought to the yard for big clicks.

But, just in case, here goes the latest: Cristiano Ronaldo, again, is ready to leave Real Madrid.

With rumors that Eden Hazard will not sign a new Chelsea deal with the hopes of hitting the Bernabeu, could a Ballon d’Or man really be leaving for new (or renewed) pastures?

Ronaldo is being tipped for a summer move at around $120 million (or about 1.25 Virgil van Dijks) by The Daily Record, who claims that CR7 is going to engineer the move should Real not be interested in such a sale.

Now even at that relatively *affordable* fee, Ronaldo would likely only accept a move to a few spots. Were he to come to the Premier League, it’s difficult to imagine he’d go anywhere by Manchester United given the affinity he’s expressed for the club (even though Pep Guardiola seems an almost mirror image to Ronaldo). Paris Saint-Germain would allow him to join a super force and paint history as a Champions League winner in three countries.

Or he could head to Bayern and try to win it in the three biggest leagues on Earth. And at the longest odds within a realistic world: heading back to Sporting Lisbon to star at his childhood club.

