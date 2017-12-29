Kompany gets MBA (and got to write a cool dissertation)

Vincent Kompany sounds like he’ll be a pretty good Premier League manager, if he settles on running a team instead of a business.
Manchester City’s captain, 31, has graduated from Alliance Manchester Business School with an MBA, which is pretty impressive for a professional footballer (even one who’s had some, ahem, time away from the field sue to injuries).
We’d also love to know if your average joe MBA student would be allowed to write his dissertation on the same subject as Kompany, “How professional football clubs in the Premier League can benefit from home game advantage and achieve game-changing levels of improvement.”
“Football is more than a sport. It impacts social issues and is big business. I was able to focus my research on the football industry and how clubs can benefit from home advantage. Part of this involved interviewing 25 footballers who have played at the top levels of international football. I feel I have crossed the finishing line of the course much better than when I started and although I want to continue playing football as long as possible, I may look to use this combination of academic learning and years of playing experience in the future.”
The Guardiola-Arteta-Kompany captain’s meetings must be brilliant.
Fixture congestion and the strength at the top of the Premier League feel like the only things — aside from red cards and odd bounces — that will stop Manchester City from maximizing its potential this season.
If City beats Crystal Palace this weekend, they’ll meet Pep Guardiola‘s Bayern Munich record of 19-straight wins in a season. A win over Watford the next match day breaks the record.
Here are some matches that could get in the way of City’s near-perfect run (Number where it would fall on the win streak is in parenthesis).
Jan. 14 at Liverpool (22) — Drawing Bristol City in the League Cup semifinals helped Man City’s chances in this one, as Pep Guardiola’s men will be able to focus a bit more on the league match vs. Liverpool five days later. The Reds are still smarting from their 5-0, 10-man beatdown at the Etihad Stadium, and will have Virgil Van Dijk in the fold this go-round.
Feb. 10 vs. Leicester City (26) — While it’s difficult to consider Man City losing its streak at home to a non-Champions League club, the Foxes have strength in all thirds on their day. Plus, Man City is off to Basel for a UEFA Champions League first leg three days later.
March 7 vs. Chelsea (28) — Similar to above, as City hosts Basel on March 7. Plus, Antonio Conte can organize a side to frustrate any unit.
April 7 vs Manchester United (32) -and- April 14 vs. Tottenham Hotspur (33) — Obviously the competition is good, as United will likely have Paul Pogba this time around, but how many of these sides will be contending with two Champions League legs around these fixtures? It feels like United bests Sevilla and City handles Basel, but if Spurs fall to Juventus they’ll be lying in wait with two matches in a fortnight as opposed to four.
BONUS — Wherever a League Cup Final drops Feb. 25’s visit to Arsenal — Presuming Man City handles its business against Bristol City, the League Cup Final will move this season’s trip to Arsenal. When Manchester United qualified for the League Cup Final last season, it moved the Manchester Derby to late April. For opponents Southampton, their fixture versus Arsenal was moved to mid-May.
Back-to-back draws have Jose Mourinho’s men 15 points back of Man City, but the manager will be more concerned about his status just one point ahead of Chelsea and six clear of fifth place Spurs. The good news is that Saints defense looked awful in getting buried by Spurs, and Mauricio Pellegrino has some big questions to ask of his men — and himself — at Old Trafford.
Is Liverpool going to continue its charge up the table? Liverpool vs. Leicester City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Unbeaten in 15, the hosts are looking for the first season sweep in this series since 2001-02, but history says it won’t be easy: The last two seasons have seen both sides take a win from each other in Premier League play. The Reds and Foxes have allowed 53 goals between them this season, so there’s a good chance of offense on Saturday at Anfield.
Was sloppy midweek a sign for City? Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City — 7 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Manchester City produced a lot of chances but only converted one at Newcastle United, its first 1-0 match in the Premier League since late September. City is a win away from tying Pep Guardiola‘s Bayern Munich record for consecutive wins (19), and have yet to lose this season. Palace will be facing a City back line still looking for health, so is there some danger at Selhurst Park?
Will the Baggies make it four calendar months without a win? West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal — 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Alan Pardew‘s West Brom has not won since it was Tony Pulis‘ West Brom, and that means September, October, November, and now perhaps December will pass without a league win if the Baggies cannot manage an upset against Arsene Wenger‘s bunch. Arsenal hasn’t lost in five matches, but boasts just two wins from that bunch. Ripe for an upset, or a breakout performance?
Here’s the new boss, and the old boss Newcastle United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]
Chris Hughton‘s done a fine job at several Premier League stops, and the ex-Newcastle manager looks for a season sweep of his old charges when he matches wits with Rafa Benitez at St. James’ Park. More importantly, a win would boost the Seagulls six points clear of the Magpies and multiple results clear of the drop zone.
With rumors that Eden Hazard will not sign a new Chelsea deal with the hopes of hitting the Bernabeu, could a Ballon d’Or man really be leaving for new (or renewed) pastures?
Ronaldo is being tipped for a summer move at around $120 million (or about 1.25 Virgil van Dijks) by The Daily Record, who claims that CR7 is going to engineer the move should Real not be interested in such a sale.
Now even at that relatively *affordable* fee, Ronaldo would likely only accept a move to a few spots. Were he to come to the Premier League, it’s difficult to imagine he’d go anywhere by Manchester United given the affinity he’s expressed for the club (even though Pep Guardiola seems an almost mirror image to Ronaldo). Paris Saint-Germain would allow him to join a super force and paint history as a Champions League winner in three countries.
Or he could head to Bayern and try to win it in the three biggest leagues on Earth. And at the longest odds within a realistic world: heading back to Sporting Lisbon to star at his childhood club.
“You have to fight for your right to play football. We know we have to go in there and be strong and physical. That’s what a derby game is always going to entail. We always have to be ready to face that and to play football and let our qualities come through because that’s how we’re going to win the game.
Rangers interim boss Graeme Murty said, “We always have a point to prove against Celtic, not just this game. It is the game, it is the Old Firm derby, it is one of the biggest and best games in the world so we have to, anytime that game comes around, be ready to be at our top level. Let’s not talk about what they’re doing, past history or this year, let’s just acknowledge it for one of the biggest games in the football calendar full stop.”