Old Firm: Rangers look for first win in last 11 derbies

Oh, the Old Firm Derby has a way of bringing out the quotes.

Celtic meet Rangers for the second of three league meetings on Saturday at Celtic Park, where the league leading Bhoys will put their 11-point lead on Rangers on the line.

More than, though, improved Gers will be aiming to get their first win over Celtic in 11 tries — eight losses, two draws — dating back to before their insolvency led to dismissal from the top flight.

Even the keepers are proffering strong words. Here’s Celtic backstop Craig Gordon, admitting the need to play on the edge in order to play with style:

“You have to fight for your right to play football. We know we have to go in there and be strong and physical. That’s what a derby game is always going to entail. We always have to be ready to face that and to play football and let our qualities come through because that’s how we’re going to win the game.

Rangers beat Motherwell on Wednesday to stem a losing streak at two, while Celtic has won three-straight — all clean sheets — since Hearts ended their domestic unbeaten run at 69 matches.

Rangers interim boss Graeme Murty said, “We always have a point to prove against Celtic, not just this game. It is the game, it is the Old Firm derby, it is one of the biggest and best games in the world so we have to, anytime that game comes around, be ready to be at our top level. Let’s not talk about what they’re doing, past history or this year, let’s just acknowledge it for one of the biggest games in the football calendar full stop.”

