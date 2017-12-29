Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Leicester

Liverpool host Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men aiming to make it 15 games unbeaten in all competitions.
The Reds hammered Swansea City 5-0 last time out and are the second-highest goalscorers in the Premier League behind leaders Manchester City.
Leicester’s mini-revival under Claude Puel has stalled in recent weeks with the Foxes now without a win in four games in all competitions as they lost at Watford last time out. Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy have continued their good form but defensive lapses have been costing the Foxes dear.
In team news Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson until February after he suffered a hamstring injury against Arsenal. Alberto Moreno, Nathaniel Clyne and Daniel Sturridge are all doubts.
Leicester are without Robert Huth, Danny Simpson and Matty James.
What they’re saying
Klopp on the $100 million deal for Virgil Van Dijk: “I’m surprised about development (in transfer market) in last two years. The last half year changed everything. It’s about need and opportunity. If you want to sign a player the last thing I think about is the price – that’s not because I throw money around but it’s about the player. Not nice but that is the market. We have to adapt. That’s how it is.”
Claude Puel on coaching VVD at Saints: “He is one of the best defenders in the world and he has all the qualities to become the best. It is fantastic for Liverpool. He can play in different good teams and it is a good reward for him. At the beginning of the season it is difficult for him because he wants to join another club but now he will find his level. I am happy for him and happy he can’t play against us.”
Prediction
Two counter-attacking teams collide in what promises to be an open, entertaining game at Anfield. Leicester may sit back a little more than they have been but will always be dangerous against a shaky Liverpool defense. Goals galore. 4-2 to Liverpool.