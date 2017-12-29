Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Southampton

Man Utd has won last four across all comps, inc. EFL Cup Final

Saints won at Old Trafford, Jan. 2016

Man Utd leads all-time 64W-31D-27L

Stung Southampton sits just two points above the relegation zone, and visits an angry Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils, after all, are coming off a disappointing 2-2 draw with Burnley in which they needed a pair of goals from Jesse Lingard to come back from a two-goal hole.

But that setback is nothing compared to what happened to Saints, 5-2 losers at Wembley Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admitted Friday that Romelu Lukaku is tired but the club cannot afford to give its big striker a break.

What they’re saying

United’s Marcos Rojo on low travel: “It helps tremendously, above all for our recovery periods because travelling really tires you out, so I think the fact that we have got two at home and one pretty close by over that period means we can get some rest and hopefully go into those games feeling as fresh as possible.”

Saints’ Oriol Romeu on rebounding from Spurs blowout: “We understand the frustration of the fans but it happens in football. I have been here in a similar situation before and I know how it feels. We appreciate the support and what the fans keep doing for us and that is exactly what we need. We want to thank them and tell them that together we will be stronger and together we can get back to where we want to be.”

Prediction

United has too much firepower, even against an ornery Saints side, and will find the net a few times at Old Trafford. United 3-1.

