Pressers: Kane sick; Man City injury update; Klopp on VVD

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 9:04 AM EST
Premier League managers have been sitting down to talk with the media on Friday as the festive fixtures continue to come thick and fast.

Here’s a look at the main storylines from what they had to say…

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Harry Kane has picked up a big and is at home ill rather than on the training pitch.

On Boxing Day Kane, 24, broke the record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year as he bagged a hat trick in the 5-2 win over Southampton to take his PL tally to 39 goals in 2017.

It seems like he may be okay to play in Spurs’ next game against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Jan. 2.

“He’s ill. He’s at home. The doctor was there at his house. We’ll see tomorrow if he can be training here. It’s no big issue,” Pochettino said.

PL Fantasy players everywhere are now sweating on Kane’s injury status ahead of Tottenham’s two games in three days next week…

Manchester City, the team who wins every time they play, had some positive injury news when it came to two star center backs.

Pep Guardiola revealed both John Stones and Vincent Kompany are on the mend.

Kompany limped off just 11 minutes into City’s 1-0 win at Newcastle on Wednesday (their 18th consecutive win in the PL) but the calf issue is not as bad as first feared.

“Not as bad as we thought. He will be ready for the next fixtures,” Guardiola said. “We will know exactly tomorrow. It was a calf strain, but it is not a big issue.”

Stones has been out since mid-November after injuring his hamstring in a win at Leicester City.

“Yesterday John Stones made his first complete training session,” Guardiola said. “He’s not ready for 90 minutes yet but the next game he will be fit. Huge news for us.”

City go for their 19th-straight win, equaling Bayern Munich’s record for the most consecutive top-flight victories in history, against Crystal Palace on Sunday (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp revealed he is the kind of bloke who doesn’t look at the price tag when he goes to buy a loaf of bread and milk…

Okay, maybe he does, but he doesn’t look at the price of Virgil Van Dijk who Liverpool just signed from Southampton for $100 million with the deal to be completed on Jan. 1.

Asked about the transfer fee, a world-record for a defender, Klopp brushed off the price tag.

“I’m surprised about development (in transfer market) in last two years,” Klopp said. “The last half year changed everything. It’s about need and opportunity. If you want to sign a player the last thing I think about is the price – that’s not because I throw money around but it’s about the player. Not nice but that is the market. We have to adapt. That’s how it is.”

Klopp can’t seem to put a price on a key defensive reinforcement for Liverpool, and most Liverpool fans, pundits and neutrals would agree with that.

Transfer Rumors: Walcott, Sturridge to Saints; Ings, Schurrle loans

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 10:48 AM EST
What will Southampton do with the $100 million they will receive for Virgil Van Dijk on Jan. 1?

Spend it on a ton of strikers, according to reports.

The Telegraph says that Southampton plan to move for Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool, while the Daily Mirror says they also want to re-sign Theo Walcott after they sold him to the Gunners 12 years ago as a 16-year-old.

Sturridge has been in and out of Liverpool’s team with injuries and is struggling to get minutes ahead of Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. With his place in the England squad in jeopardy for the 2018 World Cup, playing regularly in the PL could appeal to Sturridge.

Saints need offensive reinforcements, as well as defensive, but scoring goals has been a big problem for Mauricio Pellegrino‘s men throughout this season and for most of the 2016-17 campaign too. Top scorer Charlie Austin is out for two months with a hamstring injury and the duo of Manolo Gabbiadini and Shane Long are woefully out of form.

With Saints two points above the relegation zone heading into the second half of the season, scoring more goals is what they need to get themselves out of trouble and it’s no surprise they’re being linked with Walcott and Sturridge.

Would Walcott and Sturridge make the move to St Mary’s? Walcott grew up at the club, his wife is from the City of Southampton and he has always enjoyed a good relationship with Saints’ fans. He too needs regular minutes after playing in just 13 games in all competitions this season, scoring four goals. Walcott has played in just four PL games this season with Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Alexis Sanchez ahead of him.

Saints have also been linked with moves for Alfie Mawson from Swansea (also linked with West Ham), Luke Shaw from Southampton, Ryan Sessesgnon from Fulham and Cenk Tosun from Besiktas (also linked with a move to Everton).

Basically, because Southampton have a ton of cash from selling VVD to Liverpool for a world-record fee for a defender, they’re being linked with players galore.

There are plenty of rumors about loan strikers moving around and to the Premier League in January.

The Guardian believes West Ham are keen to sign Andre Schurrle on loan from Borussia Dortmund, while the Independent says that Danny Ings is wanted by Newcastle, West Brom, Stoke City and West Ham.

Ings has suffered two serious knee injuries since he joined Liverpool from Burnley in 2015 and although he is back fit and playing for Liverpool’s U-23 side over the past few months, plus had a handful of appearances off the bench for the first team, the form of Liverpool’s “Fab Four” seems likely to keep him out of the team on a regular basis.

A real fox in the box, Ings would surely be a starter for any of the four aforementioned teams wanting to sign him on loan with West Brom seeming to be his biggest admirers as Alan Pardew aims to stop their run of no wins in 18 PL games.

Schurrle, 27, has found minutes hard to come by at Dortmund and the former Chelsea winger is said to fancy a return to the Premier League.

The German international can play out wide or through the middle and in a World Cup year he will need to play regularly, and score goals, to get into Joachim Low’s squad. With Marko Arnautovic in form, Javier Hernandez now fit and the likes of Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho around, it seems like David Moyes isn’t sure of attacking options.

Schurrle’s quality is undoubted and he did play well for Chelsea during his previous stint in the PL before being offloaded by Jose Mourinho. Now, we’re not saying that Schurrle will prove Mourinho wrong a la Mohamed Salah or Kevin De Bruyne, but he could well be the man to help the Hammers continue their resurgence.

Mourinho on “tired” Lukaku, Liverpool’s Van Dijk deal

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 9:42 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has said that Romelu Lukaku is “tired” and “needs a little rest” after his recent defensive mistakes have cost Manchester United goals from set pieces.

Lukaku has been involved in half clearances and marking which has gone wrong in goals conceded against Manchester City and Burnley, which saw United pick up just one point in those two games.

United still sit in second place in the PL table but are 15 points behind Manchester City and just six points above fifth-place Tottenham.

Lukaku has played in every single second of all 20 Premier League games for United so far this season, scoring 10 goals.

“The boy is tired. He is physically a monster but not a machine and he is feeling it,” Mourinho said. “For striker in the Premier League to play 20 matches, 90 minutes, I have to be very grateful for his personality and character. He was in the picture in some of the last goals we concede but all is a consequence of a player who really needs a little rest.”

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to full fitness, Mourinho has an option to rest Lukaku. He may do just that against Southampton on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) but with United needing to chase down City at every opportunity, can he afford to rest Lukaku as United aim to stay in pole position among the chasing pack to finish in the top four?

As for United’s bitter rivals Liverpool, Mourinho has been having his say on Jurgen Klopp splashing $100 million on center back Virgil Van Dijk.

The fee is a world-record for a defender and plenty of managers are weighing in about whether or not the Dutch defender is worth the money.

“Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players, yes. But if you bring one player in for £100m or whatever, and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney. Do I have to do it differently to that? Actually, I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money,” Mourinho said. “The day that this is football, I’m not in a job any more… “I am not speaking specifically now about that case [Van Dijk] because in Liverpool they do what they want to do and I am nobody to comment on what they do.”

Mourinho then continued: “The reality is if they think the player is the right player for them, they pay this amount or they don’t have the player because that is the way the market is now,” Mourinho said. “Van Dijk is the most expensive defender in the history of football, Was he better than Maldini or Ferdinand? You cannot say that, it is just the way the market is – pay or don’t pay.”

Mourinho then reminded everyone of Klopp’s criticism of big money deals in the summer of 2016 when United signed Paul Pogba from Juventus for a then world-record fee.

“No critics at all about what Liverpool did. It is just the way it is. I think the one to speak about it in a specific way has to be Jurgen. If I was one of you, I would ask him about his comments about one year ago,” Mourinho said.

He can’t help himself.

Hazard rejects new Chelsea deal amid Real interest

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 7:57 AM EST
Eden Hazard doesn’t want to sign a contract extension at Chelsea.

News broke on Friday via Hazard’s father, Thierry, who spoke to Belgian outlet Le Soir about his 26-year-old son.

Hazard currently has a deal until 2020 with the reigning Premier League champions but the captain of the Belgian national team has been linked with a move to Real Madrid constantly over the past 12 months.

Here’s what Hazard Sr. had to say about Eden’s future at Chelsea, plus he also dropped a pretty big hint about a move to Real.

“What I can reveal about Eden is that he refused a contract extension,” Thierry Hazard said. “This was so that, if necessary, he could follow the interest of Real, whom he could see himself playing for. But, as of right now, there is no contact from Real Madrid. Eden is only one of the parties involved in his future.”

So, Chelsea’s fans now have every right to start freaking out.

Hazard’s form last season helped steer Antonio Conte‘s men to the title and it has been speculated that since last January the Blues have been trying to tie down Hazard to a longer deal.

Since recovering from ankle surgery in the summer, Hazard has been in mercurial form for Chelsea over the past few months and has scored eight goals and added five assists in 25 games in all competitions this season, while bamboozling opposition defenders.

Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of Hazard and if Chelsea were to cash in on their prized winger, this summer would surely be the best time with over two years left on his contract and after a World Cup where he promises to be one of the biggest stars on show.

If Neymar was sold by Barcelona to PSG for over $265 million, Hazard has to be somewhere near that figure. Chelsea would surely not let him go for anything less than $200 million in the current market.

With Manchester United also reportedly interested in the Belgian wizard, it appears Hazard’s name will adorn the back pages of newspapers for many months to come.

Cannavaro to retire and join brother Fabio in China

Associated PressDec 28, 2017, 10:02 PM EST
SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) Paolo Cannavaro will quit soccer after this weekend and join his brother on the technical staff at Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.

[ MORE: Alexis Sanchez brace guides Arsenal past Crystal Palace ]

Cannavaro announced on Thursday that Sassuolo’s Serie A match at Roma will be his last.

He says, “A new year, a new life … it will be an odd feeling. I won’t miss the field because it’s a decision I’ve made, but I will miss being around my teammates.”

Cannavaro progressed through the youth team at Napoli and in 1999 joined his older brother Fabio at Parma, where he spent six years. The defender then spent a season at Hellas Verona before rejoining Napoli and making more than 200 appearances in eight years at his hometown club.

Cannavaro moved to Sassuolo in 2014.

Fabio Cannavaro, who won the World Cup with Italy as a player in 2006, was announced as Guangzhou Evergrande coach last month.

Paolo Cannavaro, the younger brother at 36, says his job “will be that of assisting Fabio 360 degrees as technical collaborator. I can coach the reserves, those who play a bit less during the season.”

He adds: “Chinese will be difficult to learn, we’ll settle for English.”