Getty Images

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 2:38 PM EST
The final Matchweek of 2017 has arrived in the Premier League season as the festive fun continues.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United 3-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Liverpool 4-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea 3-1 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Watford 2-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

West Brom 1-2 Arsenal (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Bournemouth 2-1 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Newcastle 1-2 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Southampton

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2017, 4:16 PM EST
  • Man Utd has won last four across all comps, inc. EFL Cup Final
  • Saints won at Old Trafford, Jan. 2016
  • Man Utd leads all-time 64W-31D-27L

Stung Southampton sits just two points above the relegation zone, and visits an angry Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils, after all, are coming off a disappointing 2-2 draw with Burnley in which they needed a pair of goals from Jesse Lingard to come back from a two-goal hole.

But that setback is nothing compared to what happened to Saints, 5-2 losers at Wembley Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admitted Friday that Romelu Lukaku is tired but the club cannot afford to give its big striker a break.

What they’re saying

United’s Marcos Rojo on low travel“It helps tremendously, above all for our recovery periods because travelling really tires you out, so I think the fact that we have got two at home and one pretty close by over that period means we can get some rest and hopefully go into those games feeling as fresh as possible.”

Saints’ Oriol Romeu on rebounding from Spurs blowout“We understand the frustration of the fans but it happens in football. I have been here in a similar situation before and I know how it feels. We appreciate the support and what the fans keep doing for us and that is exactly what we need. We want to thank them and tell them that together we will be stronger and together we can get back to where we want to be.”

Prediction

United has too much firepower, even against an ornery Saints side, and will find the net a few times at Old Trafford. United 3-1.

Ajax hires Erik ten Hag as coach of 33-time Dutch champions

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
AMSTERDAM (AP) Ajax has hired Erik ten Hag from Utrecht to coach the 33-time Dutch champions.

The 47-year-old Ten Hag signed a 2 +-year contract to replace Marcel Keizer, who was fired last week after Ajax was eliminated from the Dutch Cup.

Ajax entered the winter break second in the Dutch league, five points behind PSV Eindhoven, and doesn’t play again until Jan. 21 against Feyenoord.

Ten Hag played for FC Twente, De Graafschap, RKC Waalwijk and Utrecht.

He began his coaching career at the Twente academy in 2002 and served as assistant at PSV from 2009 to 2012 before leading Go Ahead Eagles into the Eredivisie. He moved to Germany in 2013 to coach Bayern Munich’s reserve team but returned to the Netherlands two years later.

After being hired by Utrecht, Ten Hag finished fifth in his first season and went one better the following campaign.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 2:01 PM EST
Premier League Matchweek 21 is here with nine games heading your way as the festive fun continues. (Tottenham v. West Ham has been rearranged for Jan. 4).

The full TV schedule for the festive fixtures for Saturday and Sunday are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Leicester City – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Stoke City – CNBC
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Burnley– NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Southampton – NBC

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City – NBCSN
11:30 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Arsenal – NBCSN

The 2 Robbies podcast: Midseason assessment of top six

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 1:14 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by special guest, Derek Rae, to discuss the news of Swansea City naming Carlos Carvalhal as their new manager and assess where the top six of Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all stand 20 matches into the Premier League season.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

Listen to the latest pod by clicking play below.