Report: Everton hoping to seal purchase of $34m Besiktas striker

Turkish striker Cenk Tosun could be a Premier League player when the transfer window opens on New Year’s Day.

Tosun, 26, is being chased by a host of teams but Friday sees reports of Everton in Turkey hoping to close the deal as soon as possible.

The deal is expected to cost $34 million, as Tosun’s star has risen over the course of a strong Champions League season. Newcastle and Crystal Palace had also been linked with Tosun.

And Everton surely needs striker help.

Tosun has four goals and two assists in UCL group play — including three in two matches against Monaco — leading Besiktas into the knockout rounds. He also has eight goals in 16 league matches.

Besiktas drew Bayern Munich in the UCL Round of 16.

