Report: Everton hoping to seal purchase of $34m Besiktas striker

Turkish striker Cenk Tosun could be a Premier League player when the transfer window opens on New Year’s Day.
Tosun, 26, is being chased by a host of teams but Friday sees reports of Everton in Turkey hoping to close the deal as soon as possible.
[ PL PREVIEW: Man Utd vs. Southampton ]
The deal is expected to cost $34 million, as Tosun’s star has risen over the course of a strong Champions League season. Newcastle and Crystal Palace had also been linked with Tosun.
And Everton surely needs striker help.
Tosun has four goals and two assists in UCL group play — including three in two matches against Monaco — leading Besiktas into the knockout rounds. He also has eight goals in 16 league matches.
Besiktas drew Bayern Munich in the UCL Round of 16.
Look, guys and girls, we get it. It’s transfer season, and the big names are going to be brought to the yard for big clicks.
But, just in case, here goes the latest: Cristiano Ronaldo, again, is ready to leave Real Madrid.
[ MORE: Everton aims for Tosun ]
With rumors that Eden Hazard will not sign a new Chelsea deal with the hopes of hitting the Bernabeu, could a Ballon d’Or man really be leaving for new (or renewed) pastures?
Ronaldo is being tipped for a summer move at around $120 million (or about 1.25 Virgil van Dijks) by The Daily Record, who claims that CR7 is going to engineer the move should Real not be interested in such a sale.
Now even at that relatively *affordable* fee, Ronaldo would likely only accept a move to a few spots. Were he to come to the Premier League, it’s difficult to imagine he’d go anywhere by Manchester United given the affinity he’s expressed for the club (even though Pep Guardiola seems an almost mirror image to Ronaldo). Paris Saint-Germain would allow him to join a super force and paint history as a Champions League winner in three countries.
Or he could head to Bayern and try to win it in the three biggest leagues on Earth. And at the longest odds within a realistic world: heading back to Sporting Lisbon to star at his childhood club.
Oh, the Old Firm Derby has a way of bringing out the quotes.
Celtic meet Rangers for the second of three league meetings on Saturday at Celtic Park, where the league leading Bhoys will put their 11-point lead on Rangers on the line.
[ MORE: Everton aims for Tosun ]
More than, though, improved Gers will be aiming to get their first win over Celtic in 11 tries — eight losses, two draws — dating back to before their insolvency led to dismissal from the top flight.
Even the keepers are proffering strong words. Here’s Celtic backstop Craig Gordon, admitting the need to play on the edge in order to play with style:
“You have to fight for your right to play football. We know we have to go in there and be strong and physical. That’s what a derby game is always going to entail. We always have to be ready to face that and to play football and let our qualities come through because that’s how we’re going to win the game.
Rangers beat Motherwell on Wednesday to stem a losing streak at two, while Celtic has won three-straight — all clean sheets — since Hearts ended their domestic unbeaten run at 69 matches.
Rangers interim boss Graeme Murty said, “We always have a point to prove against Celtic, not just this game. It is the game, it is the Old Firm derby, it is one of the biggest and best games in the world so we have to, anytime that game comes around, be ready to be at our top level. Let’s not talk about what they’re doing, past history or this year, let’s just acknowledge it for one of the biggest games in the football calendar full stop.”
- Man Utd has won last four across all comps, inc. EFL Cup Final
- Saints won at Old Trafford, Jan. 2016
- Man Utd leads all-time 64W-31D-27L
Stung Southampton sits just two points above the relegation zone, and visits an angry Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE
The Red Devils, after all, are coming off a disappointing 2-2 draw with Burnley in which they needed a pair of goals from Jesse Lingard to come back from a two-goal hole.
But that setback is nothing compared to what happened to Saints, 5-2 losers at Wembley Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admitted Friday that Romelu Lukaku is tired but the club cannot afford to give its big striker a break.
What they’re saying
United’s Marcos Rojo on low travel: “It helps tremendously, above all for our recovery periods because travelling really tires you out, so I think the fact that we have got two at home and one pretty close by over that period means we can get some rest and hopefully go into those games feeling as fresh as possible.”
Saints’ Oriol Romeu on rebounding from Spurs blowout: “We understand the frustration of the fans but it happens in football. I have been here in a similar situation before and I know how it feels. We appreciate the support and what the fans keep doing for us and that is exactly what we need. We want to thank them and tell them that together we will be stronger and together we can get back to where we want to be.”
Prediction
United has too much firepower, even against an ornery Saints side, and will find the net a few times at Old Trafford. United 3-1.
AMSTERDAM (AP) Ajax has hired Erik ten Hag from Utrecht to coach the 33-time Dutch champions.
The 47-year-old Ten Hag signed a 2 +-year contract to replace Marcel Keizer, who was fired last week after Ajax was eliminated from the Dutch Cup.
[ MORE: JPW’s Premier League picks ]
Ajax entered the winter break second in the Dutch league, five points behind PSV Eindhoven, and doesn’t play again until Jan. 21 against Feyenoord.
Ten Hag played for FC Twente, De Graafschap, RKC Waalwijk and Utrecht.
He began his coaching career at the Twente academy in 2002 and served as assistant at PSV from 2009 to 2012 before leading Go Ahead Eagles into the Eredivisie. He moved to Germany in 2013 to coach Bayern Munich’s reserve team but returned to the Netherlands two years later.
After being hired by Utrecht, Ten Hag finished fifth in his first season and went one better the following campaign.