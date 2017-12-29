More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
The 2 Robbies podcast: Midseason assessment of top six

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 1:14 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by special guest, Derek Rae, to discuss the news of Swansea City naming Carlos Carvalhal as their new manager and assess where the top six of Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all stand 20 matches into the Premier League season.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 2:38 PM EST
The final Matchweek of 2017 has arrived in the Premier League season as the festive fun continues.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United 3-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) –  [STREAM

Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 4-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Chelsea 3-1 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Watford 2-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

West Brom 1-2 Arsenal (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Bournemouth 2-1 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Newcastle 1-2 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 2:01 PM EST
Premier League Matchweek 21 is here with nine games heading your way as the festive fun continues. (Tottenham v. West Ham has been rearranged for Jan. 4).

The full TV schedule for the festive fixtures for Saturday and Sunday are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Burnley– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Southampton – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM

Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 12:35 PM EST
Liverpool host Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men aiming to make it 15 games unbeaten in all competitions.

The Reds hammered Swansea City 5-0 last time out and are the second-highest goalscorers in the Premier League behind leaders Manchester City.

Leicester’s mini-revival under Claude Puel has stalled in recent weeks with the Foxes now without a win in four games in all competitions as they lost at Watford last time out. Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy have continued their good form but defensive lapses have been costing the Foxes dear.

In team news Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson until February after he suffered a hamstring injury against Arsenal. Alberto Moreno, Nathaniel Clyne and Daniel Sturridge are all doubts.

Leicester are without Robert Huth, Danny Simpson and Matty James.

What they’re saying

Klopp on the $100 million deal for Virgil Van Dijk: “I’m surprised about development (in transfer market) in last two years. The last half year changed everything. It’s about need and opportunity. If you want to sign a player the last thing I think about is the price – that’s not because I throw money around but it’s about the player. Not nice but that is the market. We have to adapt. That’s how it is.”

Claude Puel on coaching VVD at Saints: “He is one of the best defenders in the world and he has all the qualities to become the best. It is fantastic for Liverpool. He can play in different good teams and it is a good reward for him. At the beginning of the season it is difficult for him because he wants to join another club but now he will find his level. I am happy for him and happy he can’t play against us.”

Prediction

Two counter-attacking teams collide in what promises to be an open, entertaining game at Anfield. Leicester may sit back a little more than they have been but will always be dangerous against a shaky Liverpool defense. Goals galore. 4-2 to Liverpool.

Inter in crisis ahead of match against title rival Lazio

Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 11:42 AM EST
Two weeks ago Inter Milan was on top of Serie A and hadn’t lost a match all season. Now it is seemingly in freefall and has lost three straight matches in all competitions.

Inter’s latest defeat came in the Italian Cup at struggling city rival AC Milan on Wednesday and it will need to swiftly pick itself up if it is to get a result against title rival Lazio on Saturday.

“It is a painful defeat, and also maybe unexpected, because we cared a lot about this Italian Cup,” Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva said after the 1-0 loss. “We were coming from two successive defeats and we must start again with confidence.”

Inter moved top of Serie A with a credible 0-0 draw at Juventus on Dec. 9. However, that was mainly down to the performance of goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and its struggles in front of goal have continued.

Three days later, Inter needed penalties to get past third-division Pordenone after a goalless draw. That was followed by league losses to Udinese (3-1) and Sassuolo (1-0) before the Cup defeat to Milan, which played with third-choice goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma.

Inter forward Ivan Perisic has not scored since netting a hat trick in the 5-0 victory over Chievo at the beginning of the month, while captain Mauro Icardi – who remains the league’s leading goal scorer – has only found the back of the net once since that match.

“You have to blame everyone when you don’t win, it’s everyone’s fault even if maybe we need to be more clinical up front,” Candreva said. Inter was outplayed in “a half against Udinese, while against Sassuolo we were punished due to certain episodes. It is a shame for us and the fans also.”

Inter has slipped to third in Serie A, five points behind leader Napoli and four behind Juventus. The two teams immediately below it, Roma and Lazio, have played one less match.

Lazio would move a point behind Inter with victory at San Siro.

“It’s a moment in which we have lost confidence, we have less courage and we are less convinced of our qualities,” Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said. “The players are doing well from a physical point of view and we are not lacking in quality. But we shouldn’t wait for our problems to be resolved by someone else. We have to resolve things by ourselves.”

HOPEFUL MILAN

In contrast to Inter, Milan is hoping the cup victory is a sign its crisis is coming to an end. The win came right after two league defeats and will give the players renewed confidence.

The standout player in the match was surprisingly Antonio Donnarumma, the older brother of first-choice ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was already sidelined. Antonio Donnarumma only found out he was about to make his debut shortly before kickoff, when second-choice Marco Storari pulled out of the warmup with injury.

Antonio Donnarumma had been harshly labeled a “parasitic brother” by Milan fans, who felt he was only signed by the club so his younger brother would sign a new, long-term contract.

Antonio Donnarumma was a part of Milan’s youth team but has made only one Serie A appearance – for Genoa in 2013 – and spent last season in Greece with Asteras Tripolis.

“I’ve always trained well, in silence, and hard work pays off,” the 27-year-old said. “I couldn’t have had a better debut.

“Parasite? Gigio and I felt hurt, but we kept working in silence. So many stupid things did the rounds, Gigio never said `I’ll only sign if Antonio comes’, on the contrary he told me to go somewhere and play. We have an extraordinary relationship, we’ve also suffered and only we know how much.”