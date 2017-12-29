More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Transfer Rumors: Walcott, Sturridge to Saints; Ings, Schurrle loans

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 10:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

What will Southampton do with the $100 million they will receive for Virgil Van Dijk on Jan. 1?

Spend it on a ton of strikers, according to reports.

The Telegraph says that Southampton plan to move for Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool, while the Daily Mirror says they also want to re-sign Theo Walcott after they sold him to the Gunners 12 years ago as a 16-year-old.

Sturridge has been in and out of Liverpool’s team with injuries and is struggling to get minutes ahead of Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. With his place in the England squad in jeopardy for the 2018 World Cup, playing regularly in the PL could appeal to Sturridge.

Saints need offensive reinforcements, as well as defensive, but scoring goals has been a big problem for Mauricio Pellegrino‘s men throughout this season and for most of the 2016-17 campaign too. Top scorer Charlie Austin is out for two months with a hamstring injury and the duo of Manolo Gabbiadini and Shane Long are woefully out of form.

With Saints two points above the relegation zone heading into the second half of the season, scoring more goals is what they need to get themselves out of trouble and it’s no surprise they’re being linked with Walcott and Sturridge.

Would Walcott and Sturridge make the move to St Mary’s? Walcott grew up at the club, his wife is from the City of Southampton and he has always enjoyed a good relationship with Saints’ fans. He too needs regular minutes after playing in just 13 games in all competitions this season, scoring four goals. Walcott has played in just four PL games this season with Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Alexis Sanchez ahead of him.

Saints have also been linked with moves for Alfie Mawson from Swansea (also linked with West Ham), Luke Shaw from Southampton, Ryan Sessesgnon from Fulham and Cenk Tosun from Besiktas (also linked with a move to Everton).

Basically, because Southampton have a ton of cash from selling VVD to Liverpool for a world-record fee for a defender, they’re being linked with players galore.

There are plenty of rumors about loan strikers moving around and to the Premier League in January.

The Guardian believes West Ham are keen to sign Andre Schurrle on loan from Borussia Dortmund, while the Independent says that Danny Ings is wanted by Newcastle, West Brom, Stoke City and West Ham.

Ings has suffered two serious knee injuries since he joined Liverpool from Burnley in 2015 and although he is back fit and playing for Liverpool’s U-23 side over the past few months, plus had a handful of appearances off the bench for the first team, the form of Liverpool’s “Fab Four” seems likely to keep him out of the team on a regular basis.

A real fox in the box, Ings would surely be a starter for any of the four aforementioned teams wanting to sign him on loan with West Brom seeming to be his biggest admirers as Alan Pardew aims to stop their run of no wins in 18 PL games.

Schurrle, 27, has found minutes hard to come by at Dortmund and the former Chelsea winger is said to fancy a return to the Premier League.

The German international can play out wide or through the middle and in a World Cup year he will need to play regularly, and score goals, to get into Joachim Low’s squad. With Marko Arnautovic in form, Javier Hernandez now fit and the likes of Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho around, it seems like David Moyes isn’t sure of attacking options.

Schurrle’s quality is undoubted and he did play well for Chelsea during his previous stint in the PL before being offloaded by Jose Mourinho. Now, we’re not saying that Schurrle will prove Mourinho wrong a la Mohamed Salah or Kevin De Bruyne, but he could well be the man to help the Hammers continue their resurgence.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Midseason assessment of top six

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 1:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by special guest, Derek Rae, to discuss the news of Swansea City naming Carlos Carvalhal as their new manager and assess where the top six of Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all stand 20 matches into the Premier League season.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Listen to the latest pod by clicking play below.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Leicester

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 12:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool host Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men aiming to make it 15 games unbeaten in all competitions.

The Reds hammered Swansea City 5-0 last time out and are the second-highest goalscorers in the Premier League behind leaders Manchester City.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Leicester’s mini-revival under Claude Puel has stalled in recent weeks with the Foxes now without a win in four games in all competitions as they lost at Watford last time out. Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy have continued their good form but defensive lapses have been costing the Foxes dear.

In team news Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson until February after he suffered a hamstring injury against Arsenal. Alberto Moreno, Nathaniel Clyne and Daniel Sturridge are all doubts.

Leicester are without Robert Huth, Danny Simpson and Matty James.

What they’re saying

Klopp on the $100 million deal for Virgil Van Dijk: “I’m surprised about development (in transfer market) in last two years. The last half year changed everything. It’s about need and opportunity. If you want to sign a player the last thing I think about is the price – that’s not because I throw money around but it’s about the player. Not nice but that is the market. We have to adapt. That’s how it is.”

Claude Puel on coaching VVD at Saints: “He is one of the best defenders in the world and he has all the qualities to become the best. It is fantastic for Liverpool. He can play in different good teams and it is a good reward for him. At the beginning of the season it is difficult for him because he wants to join another club but now he will find his level. I am happy for him and happy he can’t play against us.”

Prediction

Two counter-attacking teams collide in what promises to be an open, entertaining game at Anfield. Leicester may sit back a little more than they have been but will always be dangerous against a shaky Liverpool defense. Goals galore. 4-2 to Liverpool.

Inter in crisis ahead of match against title rival Lazio

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 11:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

Two weeks ago Inter Milan was on top of Serie A and hadn’t lost a match all season. Now it is seemingly in freefall and has lost three straight matches in all competitions.

Inter’s latest defeat came in the Italian Cup at struggling city rival AC Milan on Wednesday and it will need to swiftly pick itself up if it is to get a result against title rival Lazio on Saturday.

“It is a painful defeat, and also maybe unexpected, because we cared a lot about this Italian Cup,” Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva said after the 1-0 loss. “We were coming from two successive defeats and we must start again with confidence.”

Inter moved top of Serie A with a credible 0-0 draw at Juventus on Dec. 9. However, that was mainly down to the performance of goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and its struggles in front of goal have continued.

Three days later, Inter needed penalties to get past third-division Pordenone after a goalless draw. That was followed by league losses to Udinese (3-1) and Sassuolo (1-0) before the Cup defeat to Milan, which played with third-choice goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma.

Inter forward Ivan Perisic has not scored since netting a hat trick in the 5-0 victory over Chievo at the beginning of the month, while captain Mauro Icardi – who remains the league’s leading goal scorer – has only found the back of the net once since that match.

“You have to blame everyone when you don’t win, it’s everyone’s fault even if maybe we need to be more clinical up front,” Candreva said. Inter was outplayed in “a half against Udinese, while against Sassuolo we were punished due to certain episodes. It is a shame for us and the fans also.”

Inter has slipped to third in Serie A, five points behind leader Napoli and four behind Juventus. The two teams immediately below it, Roma and Lazio, have played one less match.

Lazio would move a point behind Inter with victory at San Siro.

“It’s a moment in which we have lost confidence, we have less courage and we are less convinced of our qualities,” Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said. “The players are doing well from a physical point of view and we are not lacking in quality. But we shouldn’t wait for our problems to be resolved by someone else. We have to resolve things by ourselves.”

HOPEFUL MILAN

In contrast to Inter, Milan is hoping the cup victory is a sign its crisis is coming to an end. The win came right after two league defeats and will give the players renewed confidence.

The standout player in the match was surprisingly Antonio Donnarumma, the older brother of first-choice ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was already sidelined. Antonio Donnarumma only found out he was about to make his debut shortly before kickoff, when second-choice Marco Storari pulled out of the warmup with injury.

Antonio Donnarumma had been harshly labeled a “parasitic brother” by Milan fans, who felt he was only signed by the club so his younger brother would sign a new, long-term contract.

Antonio Donnarumma was a part of Milan’s youth team but has made only one Serie A appearance – for Genoa in 2013 – and spent last season in Greece with Asteras Tripolis.

“I’ve always trained well, in silence, and hard work pays off,” the 27-year-old said. “I couldn’t have had a better debut.

“Parasite? Gigio and I felt hurt, but we kept working in silence. So many stupid things did the rounds, Gigio never said `I’ll only sign if Antonio comes’, on the contrary he told me to go somewhere and play. We have an extraordinary relationship, we’ve also suffered and only we know how much.”

Mourinho on “tired” Lukaku, Liverpool’s Van Dijk deal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2017, 9:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho has said that Romelu Lukaku is “tired” and “needs a little rest” after his recent defensive mistakes have cost Manchester United goals from set pieces.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Lukaku has been involved in half clearances and marking which has gone wrong in goals conceded against Manchester City and Burnley, which saw United pick up just one point in those two games.

United still sit in second place in the PL table but are 15 points behind Manchester City and just six points above fifth-place Tottenham.

Lukaku has played in every single second of all 20 Premier League games for United so far this season, scoring 10 goals.

“The boy is tired. He is physically a monster but not a machine and he is feeling it,” Mourinho said. “For striker in the Premier League to play 20 matches, 90 minutes, I have to be very grateful for his personality and character. He was in the picture in some of the last goals we concede but all is a consequence of a player who really needs a little rest.”

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to full fitness, Mourinho has an option to rest Lukaku. He may do just that against Southampton on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) but with United needing to chase down City at every opportunity, can he afford to rest Lukaku as United aim to stay in pole position among the chasing pack to finish in the top four?

As for United’s bitter rivals Liverpool, Mourinho has been having his say on Jurgen Klopp splashing $100 million on center back Virgil Van Dijk.

The fee is a world-record for a defender and plenty of managers are weighing in about whether or not the Dutch defender is worth the money.

“Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players, yes. But if you bring one player in for £100m or whatever, and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney. Do I have to do it differently to that? Actually, I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money,” Mourinho said. “The day that this is football, I’m not in a job any more… “I am not speaking specifically now about that case [Van Dijk] because in Liverpool they do what they want to do and I am nobody to comment on what they do.”

Mourinho then continued: “The reality is if they think the player is the right player for them, they pay this amount or they don’t have the player because that is the way the market is now,” Mourinho said. “Van Dijk is the most expensive defender in the history of football, Was he better than Maldini or Ferdinand? You cannot say that, it is just the way the market is – pay or don’t pay.”

Mourinho then reminded everyone of Klopp’s criticism of big money deals in the summer of 2016 when United signed Paul Pogba from Juventus for a then world-record fee.

“No critics at all about what Liverpool did. It is just the way it is. I think the one to speak about it in a specific way has to be Jurgen. If I was one of you, I would ask him about his comments about one year ago,” Mourinho said.

He can’t help himself.