Transfer Rumors: Walcott, Sturridge to Saints; Ings, Schurrle loans

What will Southampton do with the $100 million they will receive for Virgil Van Dijk on Jan. 1?

Spend it on a ton of strikers, according to reports.

The Telegraph says that Southampton plan to move for Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool, while the Daily Mirror says they also want to re-sign Theo Walcott after they sold him to the Gunners 12 years ago as a 16-year-old.

Sturridge has been in and out of Liverpool’s team with injuries and is struggling to get minutes ahead of Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. With his place in the England squad in jeopardy for the 2018 World Cup, playing regularly in the PL could appeal to Sturridge.

Saints need offensive reinforcements, as well as defensive, but scoring goals has been a big problem for Mauricio Pellegrino‘s men throughout this season and for most of the 2016-17 campaign too. Top scorer Charlie Austin is out for two months with a hamstring injury and the duo of Manolo Gabbiadini and Shane Long are woefully out of form.

With Saints two points above the relegation zone heading into the second half of the season, scoring more goals is what they need to get themselves out of trouble and it’s no surprise they’re being linked with Walcott and Sturridge.

Would Walcott and Sturridge make the move to St Mary’s? Walcott grew up at the club, his wife is from the City of Southampton and he has always enjoyed a good relationship with Saints’ fans. He too needs regular minutes after playing in just 13 games in all competitions this season, scoring four goals. Walcott has played in just four PL games this season with Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Alexis Sanchez ahead of him.

Saints have also been linked with moves for Alfie Mawson from Swansea (also linked with West Ham), Luke Shaw from Southampton, Ryan Sessesgnon from Fulham and Cenk Tosun from Besiktas (also linked with a move to Everton).

Basically, because Southampton have a ton of cash from selling VVD to Liverpool for a world-record fee for a defender, they’re being linked with players galore.

There are plenty of rumors about loan strikers moving around and to the Premier League in January.

The Guardian believes West Ham are keen to sign Andre Schurrle on loan from Borussia Dortmund, while the Independent says that Danny Ings is wanted by Newcastle, West Brom, Stoke City and West Ham.

Ings has suffered two serious knee injuries since he joined Liverpool from Burnley in 2015 and although he is back fit and playing for Liverpool’s U-23 side over the past few months, plus had a handful of appearances off the bench for the first team, the form of Liverpool’s “Fab Four” seems likely to keep him out of the team on a regular basis.

A real fox in the box, Ings would surely be a starter for any of the four aforementioned teams wanting to sign him on loan with West Brom seeming to be his biggest admirers as Alan Pardew aims to stop their run of no wins in 18 PL games.

Schurrle, 27, has found minutes hard to come by at Dortmund and the former Chelsea winger is said to fancy a return to the Premier League.

The German international can play out wide or through the middle and in a World Cup year he will need to play regularly, and score goals, to get into Joachim Low’s squad. With Marko Arnautovic in form, Javier Hernandez now fit and the likes of Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho around, it seems like David Moyes isn’t sure of attacking options.

Schurrle’s quality is undoubted and he did play well for Chelsea during his previous stint in the PL before being offloaded by Jose Mourinho. Now, we’re not saying that Schurrle will prove Mourinho wrong a la Mohamed Salah or Kevin De Bruyne, but he could well be the man to help the Hammers continue their resurgence.

