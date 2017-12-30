AT HALF: Marvelous Drinkwater goal among six 10 a.m. ET kickoffs (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The world had to wait for 10 a.m. ET to see any Premier League action, and Danny Drinkwater made it worth its patience.

The ex-Leicester man has produced an outstanding goal amongst a trio of Chelsea goals against Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Chelsea 3-0 Stoke City

Drinkwater’s wonderful outside of the boot goal is sandwiched between Antonio Rudiger and Pedro goals at Stamford Bridge.

Watford 1-0 Swansea City

Andre Carrillo reaped the rewards of a Richarlison rebound, as the Hornets are showing new Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal the size of his challenge.

Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City

Entertainment to the maximum, with a disallowed Sadio Mane goal for offside coming the closest to leveling Jamie Vardy‘s opener.

Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

The two promoted side look very much like the adjective at St. James’ Park.

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton

Ryan Fraser has a goal off a Joshua King cross, and Big Sam’s Toffees are down a goal at the Vitality Stadium.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Burnley

Not much cooking at the John Smith’s Stadium, though the Clarets look better money to open the scoring away from home.

