Bournemouth 2-1 Everton: Fraser wins it late on

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The six PL games between these two have produced 25 goals (4.16 per game)

The Cherries grabbed their first win in 9 PL games

Sam Allardyce tastes defeat for first time as Everton boss

Bournemouth beat Everton 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as Ryan Fraser scored in each half to sink the Toffees.

The Scottish international scored a fine opener in the first half but Everton improved and Idrissa Gueye equalized early in the second half. However, the Cherries roared back and Fraser’s late winner was fortuitous but deserved.

With the win Bournemouth climb up to 13th place on 20 points, while Everton stay in ninth on 27 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Callum Wilson raced free with the first big chance of the game for either side but the Englishman was denied by Jordan Pickford.

Aaron Lennon went down in the box but no penalty kick was given and Bournemouth looked more dangerous at the other end as Jordon Ibe was denied by Pickford.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]



The Cherries went ahead after James McCarthy gave the ball away to Wilson who played in Josh King and his cross found Fraser and the Scotland international volleyed home impressively. 1-0.

Adam Smith almost put Bournemouth in trouble as his back pass was picked up by Dominic Calvert-Lewin but Asmir Begovic did enough and the chance came and went for Everton.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Wayne Rooney came on at half time and Oumar Niasse after 54 minutes and Everton looked a different team.

Simon Francis played a poor pass out to Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s who played it into Niasse and his ball to Gueye was finished superbly. 1-1.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bournemouth responded well to losing their lead with Pickford denying Wilson and the Cherries looked more likely to grab a winner.

Ibe wriggled free and his shot clipped the bar but finally Bournemouth secured the win as Fraser cut in from the left and his shot took a huge deflection off Phil Jagielka and looped over Pickford and in. Scenes on the South Coast.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports