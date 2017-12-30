Championship Focus: Wolves go 10 clear; playoffs race logjam

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ most likely path to not winning — and running away with — the 2017-18 Championship title required a defeat to second-place Bristol City on Saturday. Alas, in dramatic fashion, it wasn’t to be and their lead only ballooned larger.
Once again, the Championship is beginning to sound a lot like the PL.
Wolves extended their unbeaten run to 11 games (nine wins) by winning away to Bristol, 2-1, in the two sides’ top-of-the-table clash. The victory, which sent Nuno Espirito Santo’s side 10 points clear of now-second-place Derby County, was sealed by a 93rd-minute winner scored by Ryan Bennett after Wolves erased a 1-0 deficit courtesy of Barry Douglas’s 65th-minute equalizer. It was the first time Wolves had trailed a league opponent since losing to Queens Park Rangers on Oct. 28, the game which preceded their current unbeaten run.
In the Championship, the difference between chasing the second automatic-promotion place and the logjam of the playoff battle is roughly… oh, one or two bad results. Take, for example, the last eight days for Cardiff City.
The Bluebirds were riding high — second in the league, just four points back of Wolves, and unbeaten in six league games — before three straight defeats, including a disastrous showing against 22nd-place Bolton just before Christmas, erased their four-point lead in the race for second and tossed Neil Warnock’s side two spots down the league table, now 11 points back of the runaway leaders.
Outside of the current top-two, the league’s in-form team of the moment is eighth-place Preston North End, winners of five of their last nine and unbeaten during that stretch; Brentford have climbed all the way up to 10th after spending the first two months of the season stuck in the bottom half of the table, and the Bees are suddenly just four points off the playoff places and six clear of the bottom half.
After 25 of 46 rounds…
|Place
|Team
|Points
|GD
|1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|58
|+27
|2
|Derby County
|48
|+18
|3
|Bristol City
|47
|+14
|4
|Cardiff City
|47
|+12
|5
|Leeds United
|42
|+9
|6
|Sheffield United
|41
|+9
|7
|Aston Villa
|41
|+9
|8
|Preston North End
|40
|+5
|9
|Middlesbrough
|38
|+8
|10
|Brentford
|37
|+7
|11
|Ipswich Town
|36
|+3
|12
|Fulham
|36
|+2