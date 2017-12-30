Dyche incredulous, Lossl admits contact in Burnley non-PK debate

Considering the offender in question basically admitted his mistake, it’s no surprise that Burnley manager Sean Dyche was red-hot with the non-penalty call in Burnley’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield.

Granted the Clarets should’ve scored a few times on Saturday, but it looked like a ready-made PK when Jeff Hendrick went down in the box under duress by Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

[ RECAP: Huddersfield 0-0 Burnley ]

Referee Paul Tierney didn’t see it, even after Lossl apparently admitted it to the referee. Lossl did say he didn’t expect it to be given because the contact wasn’t malicious.

As for Dyche, well, he’s kinda like the Hulk, albeit the red one.

“I don’t need to say too much as everyone will see it because it is impossible that it is not given as a penalty. I am in a league where penalties are given for all reasons and that is definitely a penalty. Jeff has gone down in a natural manner and he does not get it. It seems people who go down in a theatrical way do get it, but Jeff goes down in a natural way as his foot is clearly taken away, but he does not get it.”

Well, aside from the fact that it’s obviously possible, we understand most of Dyche’s emotions. And Lossl’s admission sure makes the non-call all the more surprising (Not usually about intent now, is it?).

Still, we’d prefer to live in a world where Sean Dyche isn’t angry with us, so: Sean, we’re with you.

