Huddersfield 0-0 Burnley: Dominant Clarets held

Burnley have lost just 4 of 20 league meetings with Huddersfield since March 1971

Huddersfield unbeaten in four games

Defour, Gudmundsson, Arfield go close

Huddersfield held Burnley to a 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday as the Clarets created plenty of chances but couldn’t break through.

With the point Burnley stay in seventh place in the table, while Huddersfield sit in 11th on 24 points.

Early on Collin Quaner forced Nick Pope into a fine save and Jeff Hendricks had the ball in the back of the net for Burnley, but he did so from an offside position.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson went close to a first half goal but the Icelandic midfielder pulled a shot just wide after running clear.

Burnley dominated the first half with Steven Defour and Scott Arfield going close but couldn’t break through.

Arfield had a great chance early in the second half but the former Huddersfield midfielder saw his effort saved by Jonas Lossl. Hendrick went down in the box but no penalty kick was given after contact by Lossl with Dyche left fuming on the sidelines.

Late on Nahki Wells, another former Huddersfield player, almost won it but Lossl saved well as a fine 2017 ended for both of these clubs.

