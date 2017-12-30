More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Huddersfield 0-0 Burnley: Dominant Clarets held

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 30, 2017, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Burnley have lost just 4 of 20 league meetings with Huddersfield since March 1971
  • Huddersfield unbeaten in four games
  • Defour, Gudmundsson, Arfield go close

Huddersfield held Burnley to a 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday as the Clarets created plenty of chances but couldn’t break through.

With the point Burnley stay in seventh place in the table, while Huddersfield sit in 11th on 24 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Early on Collin Quaner forced Nick Pope into a fine save and Jeff Hendricks had the ball in the back of the net for Burnley, but he did so from an offside position.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Johann Berg Gudmundsson went close to a first half goal but the Icelandic midfielder pulled a shot just wide after running clear.

Burnley dominated the first half with Steven Defour and Scott Arfield going close but couldn’t break through.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Arfield had a great chance early in the second half but the former Huddersfield midfielder saw his effort saved by Jonas Lossl. Hendrick went down in the box but no penalty kick was given after contact by Lossl with Dyche left fuming on the sidelines.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Late on Nahki Wells, another former Huddersfield player, almost won it but Lossl saved well as a fine 2017 ended for both of these clubs.

Romelu Lukaku carried off with apparent head injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 30, 2017, 12:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Romelu Lukaku was stretchered off the pitch with what looked like a nasty head injury just eight minutes into Manchester United’s clash with Southampton on Saturday.

Lukaku, 24, was placed onto a stretcher after many minutes of treatment from United’s medical staff and had an oxygen mask on as he was carried off the pitch.

The Belgian striker, United’s top scorer this season who had previously play in every single second of their Premier League campaign, was involved in an aerial collision with Southampton’s center back Wesley Hoedt.

He did not get back off the ground after Hoedt’s head collided with the back of Lukaku’s head.

More to come…

Watford 1-2 Swansea: Carvalhal gets shock comeback W

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2017, 12:04 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Swans win Carvalhal’s debut
  • Watford led 1-0 into 85th
  • Ayew, Narsingh score late

Luciano Narsingh was on the doorstep to poke home a late rebound as Swansea City came back to beat Watford 2-1 in Carlos Carvalhal’s first match as Swans manager.

Andre Carrillo put Watford ahead at Vicarage Road, but the Hornets found another way to lose when Jordan Ayew and Narsingh both scored in the final five minutes.

Swansea is in 19th place with 16 points, just two back of safety, while Watford’s 25 points have them 10th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It didn’t take long for new boss Carlos Carvalhal to feel what Paul Clement, Bob Bradley, and Francesco Guidolin have felt: concession.

Richarlison forced Lukasz Fabianski into a save, but Carrillo was right there to deposit the rebound for 1-0 after 11 minutes.

 

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Molla Wague looked to have a goal in his second-straight match, but his headed goal was nullified by a borderline foul in the 18.

And Richarlison cued up Andre Gray for a late 1v1 that he cranked directly at Fabianski.

That’s about when Swans started Hornets heads spinning, with Ayew tapped in from Oliver McBurnie‘s assist and Narsingh passing a rebound home four minutes later.

Bournemouth 2-1 Everton: Fraser wins it late on

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 30, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • The six PL games between these two have produced 25 goals (4.16 per game)
  • The Cherries grabbed their first win in 9 PL games
  • Sam Allardyce tastes defeat for first time as Everton boss

Bournemouth beat Everton 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as Ryan Fraser scored in each half to sink the Toffees.

The Scottish international scored a fine opener in the first half but Everton improved and Idrissa Gueye equalized early in the second half. However, the Cherries roared back and Fraser’s late winner was fortuitous but deserved.

With the win Bournemouth climb up to 13th place on 20 points, while Everton stay in ninth on 27 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Callum Wilson raced free with the first big chance of the game for either side but the Englishman was denied by Jordan Pickford.

Aaron Lennon went down in the box but no penalty kick was given and Bournemouth looked more dangerous at the other end as Jordon Ibe was denied by Pickford.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Cherries went ahead after James McCarthy gave the ball away to Wilson who played in Josh King and his cross found Fraser and the Scotland international volleyed home impressively. 1-0.

Adam Smith almost put Bournemouth in trouble as his back pass was picked up by Dominic Calvert-Lewin but Asmir Begovic did enough and the chance came and went for Everton.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Wayne Rooney came on at half time and Oumar Niasse after 54 minutes and Everton looked a different team.

Simon Francis played a poor pass out to Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s who played it into Niasse and his ball to Gueye was finished superbly. 1-1.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bournemouth responded well to losing their lead with Pickford denying Wilson and the Cherries looked more likely to grab a winner.

Ibe wriggled free and his shot clipped the bar but finally Bournemouth secured the win as Fraser cut in from the left and his shot took a huge deflection off Phil Jagielka and looped over Pickford and in. Scenes on the South Coast.

Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Nothing up North

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2017, 11:57 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Ten shots each in dull encounter
  • Brighton takes four of six from NUFC

There wasn’t a lot to like from Brighton and Hove Albion’s visit to Newcastle United, embedded in a 0-0 Saturday score line at St. James’ Park that only needs the numbers to tell the story.

Newcastle sits a point above the drop zone, while Brighton sits four points clear of 18th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Newcastle United had most of the ball but struggled to connect with crosses or scoop up loose chances in the 18.

At the other end, Shane Duffy nodded a cross wide of the goal.

Mikel Merino‘s long through ball to Dwight Gayle yielded a chance, but Mat Ryan collected his rebound before Joselu could nab the loose ball.

Glenn Murray was offside when he missed a back post sitter in the 27th minute.

Joselu had a 40th minute low rip off more Merino playmaking but it dragged wide and Ryan probably had the angle covered.

Duffy headed over goal for a second time in the match off a 42nd minute corner.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Ryan made an outstanding reaction save on a deflected Isaac Hayden effort, and Jamaal Lascelles headed the ensuing corner wide of the near post.

Karl Darlow got low to collect a Pascal Gross free kick in the 54th.

Gayle forced a fantastic save out of Ryan off a Christian Atsu cross five minutes later, and Darlow nearly matched that stop with his save on a Lewis Dunk header.