Liverpool 2-1 Leicester: Salah seals comeback win

The last four Premier League meetings between these two clubs have seen 17 goals scored (4.25 per game)

Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 Premier League games – their longest such run under Jurgen Klopp

Jamie Vardy has scored seven PL goals v Liverpool, more than he has against any other team

Liverpool beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday with Mohamed Salah scoring twice in the second half to seal victory.

Jamie Vardy (who else?) gave Leicester an early lead but Liverpool battered the Foxes for most of the game and Salah made amends for missing several chances in the first half as he scored two beauties after the break.

With the win Liverpool stay in fourth place on 41 points, while Leicester are without a win in five games in all competitions.

Sloppy defending from Liverpool early on handed Leicester the lead as Joel Matip’s pass out of the box saw Vicente Iborra grab the ball. The Spaniard played in Riyad Mahrez and his cross was tapped home by Vardy. 1-0.

It should have been 1-1 soon after as Sadio Mane‘s cross found Salah in the box but the Egyptian somehow sidefooted wide.

Salah raced clear soon after but Harry Maguire blocked well as Liverpool pushed hard to equalize.

Firmino then played in Salah but he missed the target again as the Reds dominated and pinned Leicester back into their own half.

Liverpool did level and Salah made up for his misses as he kept his composure in the box after a wonderful back heel flick from Sadio Mane and finished. 1-1. Game on.

Salah was set free again soon after but his lob over Kasper Schmeichel was just over. Mane, for the second time in the game, had the ball in the back of the net but was offside and soon after Leicester were inches away from retaking the lead.

Wilfried Ndidi drilled a beauty inches wide of the far post after a corner saw the ball fall to him on the edge of the box.

Coutinho forced Schmeichel into a smart save after he cut in from the left and moments later Liverpool grabbed the winner.

Salah spun Maguire and finished calmly to make it 2-1 as Liverpool secured a deserved win after withstanding some late Leicester pressure.

