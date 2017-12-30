More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Liverpool hail Salah’s brilliance; injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 30, 2017, 1:22 PM EST
Mohamed Salah has scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Liverpool this season and 23 in all competitions in just 29 game since arriving from Roma for $43 million in the summer.

He’s the signing of the season, by far, but if we’re being picky, he probably should have 30 goals, at least, this season.

The Egyptian winger scored twice in Liverpool’s comeback 2-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday at Anfield but could have had five after he missed two gilt-edged chances in the first half and another in the second half.

Salah missed a few good chances against Arsenal in the recent 3-3 draw too, but you can hardly fault his quality on the ball, his pace, the runs he makes and both of his goals against Leicester were taken with supreme composure.

The one worry for Liverpool is that he limped off in the 83rd minute of the game, with his manager Jurgen Klopp telling the media he could be struggling for the game at Burnley on Jan. 1.

“I don’t know in this moment exactly [what it is], but he was limping. That’s never a good sign, to be honest,” Klopp said. We have to see what his problem was. We will see what he can do for the next game.”

Klopp praised Liverpool’s comeback win as “pretty much perfect” and their reaction was the best he’s ever seen in that situation, but he was full of praise for Salah.

“Mo was fantastic with his dribbling and his vision. I couldn’t ask more from him,” Klopp said. “Staying in the game is the real deal of football in this league but I am happy for Mo, I am happy for the team because this group is a fantastic group of players. It’s a good team performance and a well deserved win.”

Speaking after the game Salah’s teammate James Milner said the following about the Egyptian’s display.

“He keeps scoring and I’m running out of words to describe him. It’s important that we keep supporting him but not put too much pressure on him,” Milner said.

Salah is surpassing everyone’s expectations at Anfield and is Liverpool’s leading goalscorer and seemingly in a two-way battle with Kevin De Bruyne to be crowned the Premier League Player of the Season. He has surpassed Sadio Mane as Liverpool’s main attacking talent, while Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho continue to deliver chances on a plate for Salah.

The former Chelsea and Roma winger is simply sublime and a joy to watch, yet his incredible goalscoring form this season could be even better.

That’s scary to think about.

Conte relaxed after rotation risk works out well for Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2017, 1:24 PM EST
Chelsea’s in fine form and looking primed to challenge for second place in the Premier League, and that has Antonio Conte in a fairly relaxed mindset regarding his roster.

Chelsea walloped Stoke City 5-0 on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, running their clean sheet streak to 360 minutes and giving the Blues 32 of their last 39 available points.

That has Conte’s men neck and neck with Manchester United in the battle for second, and Chelsea’s boss says his squad can improve but it’s not a necessity. From the BBC:

“I am very happy to work with my players. I have had conversations with the club and they know my opinion. I am the coach and I look after the things on the pitch, if the club can help us, it would be okay, but if they can’t it will be okay as well.”

It’d be difficult for Conte not to be encouraged after he left Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Andreas Christensen out of his lineup and still clobbered a Premier League opponent.

Now Hazard and the Blues will have one more day’s rest than Arsenal when the London rivals meet Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.

“We need to have all my players in the best form, and we know very well in January will be a difficult time because of the games, and in February the Champions League starts again, so I need all my players at the top of their game.”

Conte got goals from Davide Zappacosta and Antonio Rudiger to go with markers from Willian, Pedro, and Danny Drinkwater.

Dyche incredulous, Lossl admits contact in Burnley non-PK debate

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2017, 12:57 PM EST
Considering the offender in question basically admitted his mistake, it’s no surprise that Burnley manager Sean Dyche was red-hot with the non-penalty call in Burnley’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield.

Granted the Clarets should’ve scored a few times on Saturday, but it looked like a ready-made PK when Jeff Hendrick went down in the box under duress by Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Referee Paul Tierney didn’t see it, even after Lossl apparently admitted it to the referee. Lossl did say he didn’t expect it to be given because the contact wasn’t malicious.

As for Dyche, well, he’s kinda like the Hulk, albeit the red one.

“I don’t need to say too much as everyone will see it because it is impossible that it is not given as a penalty. I am in a league where penalties are given for all reasons and that is definitely a penalty. Jeff has gone down in a natural manner and he does not get it. It seems people who go down in a theatrical way do get it, but Jeff goes down in a natural way as his foot is clearly taken away, but he does not get it.”

Well, aside from the fact that it’s obviously possible, we understand most of Dyche’s emotions. And Lossl’s admission sure makes the non-call all the more surprising (Not usually about intent now, is it?).

Still, we’d prefer to live in a world where Sean Dyche isn’t angry with us, so: Sean, we’re with you.

Romelu Lukaku carried off with apparent head injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 30, 2017, 12:52 PM EST
Romelu Lukaku was stretchered off the pitch with what looked like a nasty head injury just eight minutes into Manchester United’s clash with Southampton on Saturday.

Lukaku, 24, was placed onto a stretcher after many minutes of treatment from United’s medical staff and had an oxygen mask on as he was carried off the pitch.

The Belgian striker, United’s top scorer this season who had previously played in every single second of their Premier League campaign, was involved in an aerial collision with Southampton’s center back Wesley Hoedt.

Lukaku did not get back off the ground after Hoedt’s head collided powerfully with the back of his head.

BT Sport in the UK are reporting that Lukaku was not taken to hospital but is being monitored closely in the United dressing room.

Marcus Rashford replaced Lukaku on the pitch as the Belgian forward had already headed just over the bar early on with the first big chance of the game.

Huddersfield 0-0 Burnley: Dominant Clarets held

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 30, 2017, 12:12 PM EST
  • Burnley have lost just 4 of 20 league meetings with Huddersfield since March 1971
  • Huddersfield unbeaten in four games
  • Defour, Gudmundsson, Arfield go close

Huddersfield held Burnley to a 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday as the Clarets created plenty of chances but couldn’t break through.

With the point Burnley stay in seventh place in the table, while Huddersfield sit in 11th on 24 points.

Early on Collin Quaner forced Nick Pope into a fine save and Jeff Hendricks had the ball in the back of the net for Burnley, but he did so from an offside position.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson went close to a first half goal but the Icelandic midfielder pulled a shot just wide after running clear.

Burnley dominated the first half with Steven Defour and Scott Arfield going close but couldn’t break through.

Arfield had a great chance early in the second half but the former Huddersfield midfielder saw his effort saved by Jonas Lossl. Hendrick went down in the box but no penalty kick was given after contact by Lossl with Dyche left fuming on the sidelines.

Late on Nahki Wells, another former Huddersfield player, almost won it but Lossl saved well as a fine 2017 ended for both of these clubs.