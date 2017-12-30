Manchester United 0-0 Southampton: Red Devils booed after draw

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

United draws third-straight league match

Red Devils slip into third

Saints rise two points clear of the drop zone

Lukaku injured in first half

Manchester United dropped points for a third-straight Premier League match, as Southampton picked up one from a scoreless draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

David De Gea made three fine saves for United, who wasted an advantage in shot attempts and was held tightly around the Saints 18.

The Red Devils lost star striker Romelu Lukaku early in the match to an apparent head injury.

Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino was rewarded for his risk of taking Fraser Forster out of the Saints’ Starting XI for the first time in 76 matches, as Alex McCarthy kept a clean sheet.

David De Gea started the game in a manner befitting his outstanding year, getting low to slap away James Ward-Prowse‘s rip.

Romelu Lukaku had to leave the game after 13 minutes after a head-to-head collision with Wesley Hoedt.

Good work from Rashford, on for Lukaku, allowed a left-footed chance for Juan Mata in the 27th minute, but McCarthy made the save.

United figured it had a penalty when a short-range ball struck Maya Yoshida‘s arm, but Craig Pawson was not interested in the idea.

Jesse Lingard nearly added a third goal to his weekly haul when he turned a Pogba header across goal, but the ball scooted wide of the far post.

And for anyone who wants to see what a great Goalkeeper looks like in the data, have a peek at David De Gea. In every single season he has made more saves than expected and look at his performances this season! pic.twitter.com/hMQwK2ABD9 — Colin Trainor (@colintrainor) December 29, 2017

De Gea was needed again in the 50th minute, stymying Shane Long with a superb right leg save.

Ashley Young may be in Team of the Season form, but he may miss some time for United after cameras caught him throwing an elbow into the midsection of Dusan Tadic.

United did little to trouble new goalkeeper McCarthy despite an abundance of possession as the match neared the hour mark.

Pogba tapped in a free kick from an offside position, much to his chagrin in the 82nd minute.

