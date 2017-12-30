Mourinho “really unhappy” at Man Utd’s penalty no-call

Mohamed Salah has scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Liverpool this season and 23 in all competitions in just 29 game since arriving from Roma for $43 million in the summer.

He’s the signing of the season, by far, but if we’re being picky, he probably should have 30 goals, at least, this season.

The Egyptian winger scored twice in Liverpool’s comeback 2-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday at Anfield but could have had five after he missed two gilt-edged chances in the first half and another in the second half.

Salah missed a few good chances against Arsenal in the recent 3-3 draw too, but you can hardly fault his quality on the ball, his pace, the runs he makes and both of his goals against Leicester were taken with supreme composure.

The one worry for Liverpool is that he limped off in the 83rd minute of the game, with his manager Jurgen Klopp telling the media he could be struggling for the game at Burnley on Jan. 1.

“I don’t know in this moment exactly [what it is], but he was limping. That’s never a good sign, to be honest,” Klopp said. We have to see what his problem was. We will see what he can do for the next game.”

21 – Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 21 goals in 21 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season (16 goals, 5 assists). Ridiculous. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2017

Klopp praised Liverpool’s comeback win as “pretty much perfect” and their reaction was the best he’s ever seen in that situation, but he was full of praise for Salah.

“Mo was fantastic with his dribbling and his vision. I couldn’t ask more from him,” Klopp said. “Staying in the game is the real deal of football in this league but I am happy for Mo, I am happy for the team because this group is a fantastic group of players. It’s a good team performance and a well deserved win.”

Klopp continued: “He is still a young player, he can improve. It’s not about scoring only, it’s about other situations as well. He’s so important for us. But he knows and I know that he couldn’t score if he didn’t have the fantastic support of all the other boys. We played fantastic passes. Sadio’s idea in the moment before Mo scored the first goal – I don’t think a lot of people in the stadium saw that it would be an opportunity. That was really important.”

Speaking after the game Salah’s teammate James Milner said the following about the Egyptian’s display.

“He keeps scoring and I’m running out of words to describe him. It’s important that we keep supporting him but not put too much pressure on him,” Milner said.

23 – Mohamed Salah (23 goals) has scored more goals in all club competitions this season than eight Premier League clubs (Crystal Palace, Burnley, Brighton, Swansea, WBA, Huddersfield, Southampton & Newcastle). Sensational. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2017

Salah is surpassing everyone’s expectations at Anfield and is Liverpool’s leading goalscorer and seemingly in a two-way battle with Kevin De Bruyne to be crowned the Premier League Player of the Season. He has surpassed Sadio Mane as Liverpool’s main attacking talent, while Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho continue to deliver chances on a plate for Salah.

The former Chelsea and Roma winger is simply sublime and a joy to watch, yet his incredible goalscoring form this season could be even better.

That’s scary to think about.

