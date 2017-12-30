More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mourinho “really unhappy” at Man Utd’s penalty no-call

By Andy EdwardsDec 30, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
At this point of his career and tenure as Manchester United manager, we’re so far down Jose Mourinho’s mind-games wormhole that it’s typically quite difficult nigh impossible to discern when — or, if ever — he’s being genuine and forthright with his comments, or attempting to twist the narrative in a way that’s more favorable to him and his team.

Either Mourinho is a master of deception, or we’ve convinced ourselves over the last decade and a half that he is.

Fortunately for the simpletons among us, Saturday appeared to be one of the rare instances in which Mourinho was pretty plainspoken — or so he would have you believe — with his comments following his side’s 0-0 draw with Southampton. Asked about his general disappointment over ending 2017 with a draw — his side’s third straight — and slipping from second to third in the Premier League table, Mourinho went straight for his intended target: referee Craig Pawson — quotes from the BBC:

“I think it is also a disappointing afternoon for Craig, because he’s a fantastic referee, one of the best in Europe. Of course I think it was a penalty.

“We missed easy chances but I’m really unhappy with the penalty, not with Pawson’s performance — today I think Craig had a good performance, it was a big decision to make from Craig.”

Mourinho is, of course, referring to Pawson’s first-half non-call of a potential handball by Saints defender Maya Yoshida (WATCH HERE). As the incident occurred inside the Southampton penalty area, Mourinho is aggrieved his side was not awarded a penalty. He went on to explain his thought process in greater detail, while remaining mindful that a fine or suspension could be in his future (again) if he goes too far — quotes from the Independent:

“I saw it on the touchline and it was very clear. But I was 50 meters away from the decision so I gave him the benefit of the doubt.

“Then when I see players like Juan Mata reacting so hysterically, I knew there was no doubt. At halftime, I watched it and it was a penalty — like the foul on (Marcus) Rashford against Leicester and the foul on (Ander) Herrera against City.

“I repeat that the three referees’ performances in those matches were good, but they were unlucky decisions for us. We have been punished.”

Premier League roundup: Man City has a new second place side

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2017, 3:10 PM EST
For the first time this season, Manchester United will finish a match week outside the Top Two.

Jose Mourinho’s men stumbled to a third-straight draw on Saturday, and rampant Chelsea gleefully leapt over their former boss.

All that and plenty of tumult near the bottom of the table in this Saturday’s Premier League roundup.

Manchester United 0-0 SouthamptonRECAP

Chances were there before and after Romelu Lukaku was stretchered off the field following head-to-head contact with Wesley Hoedt, but make no mistake about it: Though United was ascendant, Saints could’ve easily had a lead were it not for David De Gea‘s continued heroics between the sticks for Manchester United.

Chelsea 5-0 Stoke City — RECAP

Antonio Conte saved Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Andreas Christensen from his usual Starting XI… and still waxed Mark Hughes‘ leaky Stoke City to the tune of 5-0. Davide Zappacosta finished the scoring in the 88th minute after Pedro, Willian, Antonio Rudiger and Danny Drinkwater (what a goal) scored for the now second place Blues.

Bournemouth 2-1 EvertonRECAP

Ryan Fraser likes his doubles, scoring in the 33rd and 88th minutes to give the Cherries a huge win, and end Sam Allardyce‘s loss-free run as Everton boss. Idrissa Gana Gueye scored in the 57th minute to temporarily restore level terms.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 BurnleyRECAP

Burnley missed its fair share of chances but will focus its frustrations on the penalty not awarded when Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl got a piece of Jeff Hendrick in an 18-yard-box collision. The Clarets could be six points behind the “Big Six” as a result of the draw if other matches go against them.

Watford 1-2 Swansea City — RECAP

Carlos Carvalhal got the new boss bounce, but not before he saw Swansea City go down 1-0 at the feet of Andre Carrillo. The deficit stood until the 85th minute, when Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh scored within five minutes to boost Swans to within sight of safety.

Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton and Hove AlbionRECAP

The Magpies will rue not finding the back of the net against Australian backstop Mat Ryan, who was very good against relegation-struggling Newcastle United. The visiting Seagulls move four points clear of the drop zone with the point, while Newcastle is just one point ahead of 18th place West Ham and 17th place Crystal Palace.

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City — RECAP

Jamie Vardy took advantage of a rare Joel Matip error to put Leicester ahead, but that man Mohamed Salah scored twice to lift Jurgen Klopp into ecstasy at Anfield. The Reds are now fourth, three points behind Manchester United.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Manchester City 20 19 1 0 61 12 49 9-1-0 10-0-0 58
 Chelsea 21 14 3 4 39 14 25 8-1-2 6-2-2 45
 Manchester United 21 13 5 3 43 16 27 8-2-1 5-3-2 44
 Liverpool 21 11 8 2 48 24 24 6-5-0 5-3-2 41
 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 4 5 39 20 19 6-3-1 5-1-4 37
 Arsenal 20 11 4 5 37 25 12 8-1-1 3-3-4 37
 Burnley 21 9 7 5 18 17 1 5-2-3 4-5-2 34
 Leicester City 21 7 6 8 31 32 -1 4-2-4 3-4-4 27
 Everton 21 7 6 8 25 32 -7 6-1-3 1-5-5 27
 Watford 21 7 4 10 30 37 -7 3-3-5 4-1-5 25
 Huddersfield Town 21 6 6 9 18 32 -14 4-4-3 2-2-6 24
 Brighton & Hove Albion 21 5 7 9 15 25 -10 3-5-2 2-2-7 22
 Southampton 21 4 8 9 20 30 -10 3-4-4 1-4-5 20
 Bournemouth 21 5 5 11 20 32 -12 3-3-5 2-2-6 20
 Stoke City 21 5 5 11 23 46 -23 4-2-4 1-3-7 20
 Newcastle United 21 5 4 12 19 30 -11 3-2-6 2-2-6 19
 Crystal Palace 20 4 6 10 18 32 -14 3-3-4 1-3-6 18
 West Ham United 20 4 6 10 22 38 -16 3-2-4 1-4-6 18
 Swansea City 21 4 4 13 13 32 -19 2-2-6 2-2-7 16
 West Bromwich Albion 20 2 9 9 14 27 -13 1-6-3 1-3-6 15

Manchester United 0-0 Southampton: Red Devils booed after draw

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2017, 2:26 PM EST
  • United draws third-straight league match
  • Red Devils slip into third
  • Saints rise two points clear of the drop zone
  • Lukaku injured in first half

Manchester United dropped points for a third-straight Premier League match, as Southampton picked up one from a scoreless draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

David De Gea made three fine saves for United, who wasted an advantage in shot attempts and was held tightly around the Saints 18.

The Red Devils lost star striker Romelu Lukaku early in the match to an apparent head injury.

Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino was rewarded for his risk of taking Fraser Forster out of the Saints’ Starting XI for the first time in 76 matches, as Alex McCarthy kept a clean sheet.

David De Gea started the game in a manner befitting his outstanding year, getting low to slap away James Ward-Prowse‘s rip.

Romelu Lukaku had to leave the game after 13 minutes after a head-to-head collision with Wesley Hoedt.

Good work from Rashford, on for Lukaku, allowed a left-footed chance for Juan Mata in the 27th minute, but  McCarthy made the save.

United figured it had a penalty when a short-range ball struck Maya Yoshida‘s arm, but Craig Pawson was not interested in the idea.

Jesse Lingard nearly added a third goal to his weekly haul when he turned a Pogba header across goal, but the ball scooted wide of the far post.

De Gea was needed again in the 50th minute, stymying Shane Long with a superb right leg save.

Ashley Young may be in Team of the Season form, but he may miss some time for United after cameras caught him throwing an elbow into the midsection of Dusan Tadic.

United did little to trouble new goalkeeper McCarthy despite an abundance of possession as the match neared the hour mark.

Pogba tapped in a free kick from an offside position, much to his chagrin in the 82nd minute.

Conte relaxed after rotation risk works out well for Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2017, 1:24 PM EST
Chelsea’s in fine form and looking primed to challenge for second place in the Premier League, and that has Antonio Conte in a fairly relaxed mindset regarding his roster.

Chelsea walloped Stoke City 5-0 on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, running their clean sheet streak to 360 minutes and giving the Blues 32 of their last 39 available points.

That has Conte’s men neck and neck with Manchester United in the battle for second, and Chelsea’s boss says his squad can improve but it’s not a necessity. From the BBC:

“I am very happy to work with my players. I have had conversations with the club and they know my opinion. I am the coach and I look after the things on the pitch, if the club can help us, it would be okay, but if they can’t it will be okay as well.”

It’d be difficult for Conte not to be encouraged after he left Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Andreas Christensen out of his lineup and still clobbered a Premier League opponent.

Now Hazard and the Blues will have one more day’s rest than Arsenal when the London rivals meet Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.

“We need to have all my players in the best form, and we know very well in January will be a difficult time because of the games, and in February the Champions League starts again, so I need all my players at the top of their game.”

Conte got goals from Davide Zappacosta and Antonio Rudiger to go with markers from Willian, Pedro, and Danny Drinkwater.

Liverpool hail Salah’s brilliance; injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 30, 2017, 1:22 PM EST
Mohamed Salah has scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Liverpool this season and 23 in all competitions in just 29 game since arriving from Roma for $43 million in the summer.

He’s the signing of the season, by far, but if we’re being picky, he probably should have 30 goals, at least, this season.

The Egyptian winger scored twice in Liverpool’s comeback 2-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday at Anfield but could have had five after he missed two gilt-edged chances in the first half and another in the second half.

Salah missed a few good chances against Arsenal in the recent 3-3 draw too, but you can hardly fault his quality on the ball, his pace, the runs he makes and both of his goals against Leicester were taken with supreme composure.

The one worry for Liverpool is that he limped off in the 83rd minute of the game, with his manager Jurgen Klopp telling the media he could be struggling for the game at Burnley on Jan. 1.

“I don’t know in this moment exactly [what it is], but he was limping. That’s never a good sign, to be honest,” Klopp said. We have to see what his problem was. We will see what he can do for the next game.”

Klopp praised Liverpool’s comeback win as “pretty much perfect” and their reaction was the best he’s ever seen in that situation, but he was full of praise for Salah.

“Mo was fantastic with his dribbling and his vision. I couldn’t ask more from him,” Klopp said. “Staying in the game is the real deal of football in this league but I am happy for Mo, I am happy for the team because this group is a fantastic group of players. It’s a good team performance and a well deserved win.”

Klopp continued: “He is still a young player, he can improve. It’s not about scoring only, it’s about other situations as well. He’s so important for us. But he knows and I know that he couldn’t score if he didn’t have the fantastic support of all the other boys. We played fantastic passes. Sadio’s idea in the moment before Mo scored the first goal – I don’t think a lot of people in the stadium saw that it would be an opportunity. That was really important.”

Speaking after the game Salah’s teammate James Milner said the following about the Egyptian’s display.

“He keeps scoring and I’m running out of words to describe him. It’s important that we keep supporting him but not put too much pressure on him,” Milner said.

Salah is surpassing everyone’s expectations at Anfield and is Liverpool’s leading goalscorer and seemingly in a two-way battle with Kevin De Bruyne to be crowned the Premier League Player of the Season. He has surpassed Sadio Mane as Liverpool’s main attacking talent, while Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho continue to deliver chances on a plate for Salah.

The former Chelsea and Roma winger is simply sublime and a joy to watch, yet his incredible goalscoring form this season could be even better.

That’s scary to think about.