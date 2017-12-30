Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Nothing up North

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Ten shots each in dull encounter

Brighton takes four of six from NUFC

There wasn’t a lot to like from Brighton and Hove Albion’s visit to Newcastle United, embedded in a 0-0 Saturday score line at St. James’ Park that only needs the numbers to tell the story.

Newcastle sits a point above the drop zone, while Brighton sits four points clear of 18th.

Newcastle United had most of the ball but struggled to connect with crosses or scoop up loose chances in the 18.

At the other end, Shane Duffy nodded a cross wide of the goal.

Mikel Merino‘s long through ball to Dwight Gayle yielded a chance, but Mat Ryan collected his rebound before Joselu could nab the loose ball.

Glenn Murray was offside when he missed a back post sitter in the 27th minute.

Joselu had a 40th minute low rip off more Merino playmaking but it dragged wide and Ryan probably had the angle covered.

Duffy headed over goal for a second time in the match off a 42nd minute corner.

58' – Another great stop by Mat Ryan! Atsu swings over a superb cross from the left and Gayle's header is palmed away by the Seagulls' goalkeeper. 0-0. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 30, 2017

Ryan made an outstanding reaction save on a deflected Isaac Hayden effort, and Jamaal Lascelles headed the ensuing corner wide of the near post.

Karl Darlow got low to collect a Pascal Gross free kick in the 54th.

Gayle forced a fantastic save out of Ryan off a Christian Atsu cross five minutes later, and Darlow nearly matched that stop with his save on a Lewis Dunk header.

