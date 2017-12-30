Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Nothing up North

- Ten shots each in dull encounter
- Brighton takes four of six from NUFC
There wasn’t a lot to like from Brighton and Hove Albion’s visit to Newcastle United, embedded in a 0-0 Saturday score line at St. James’ Park that only needs the numbers to tell the story.
Newcastle sits a point above the drop zone, while Brighton sits four points clear of 18th.
Newcastle United had most of the ball but struggled to connect with crosses or scoop up loose chances in the 18.
At the other end, Shane Duffy nodded a cross wide of the goal.
Mikel Merino‘s long through ball to Dwight Gayle yielded a chance, but Mat Ryan collected his rebound before Joselu could nab the loose ball.
Glenn Murray was offside when he missed a back post sitter in the 27th minute.
Joselu had a 40th minute low rip off more Merino playmaking but it dragged wide and Ryan probably had the angle covered.
Duffy headed over goal for a second time in the match off a 42nd minute corner.
Ryan made an outstanding reaction save on a deflected Isaac Hayden effort, and Jamaal Lascelles headed the ensuing corner wide of the near post.
Karl Darlow got low to collect a Pascal Gross free kick in the 54th.
Gayle forced a fantastic save out of Ryan off a Christian Atsu cross five minutes later, and Darlow nearly matched that stop with his save on a Lewis Dunk header.
Considering the offender in question basically admitted his mistake, it’s no surprise that Burnley manager Sean Dyche was red-hot with the non-penalty call in Burnley’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield.
Granted the Clarets should’ve scored a few times on Saturday, but it looked like a ready-made PK when Jeff Hendrick went down in the box under duress by Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.
Referee Paul Tierney didn’t see it, even after Lossl apparently admitted it to the referee. Lossl did say he didn’t expect it to be given because the contact wasn’t malicious.
As for Dyche, well, he’s kinda like the Hulk, albeit the red one.
“I don’t need to say too much as everyone will see it because it is impossible that it is not given as a penalty. I am in a league where penalties are given for all reasons and that is definitely a penalty. Jeff has gone down in a natural manner and he does not get it. It seems people who go down in a theatrical way do get it, but Jeff goes down in a natural way as his foot is clearly taken away, but he does not get it.”
Well, aside from the fact that it’s obviously possible, we understand most of Dyche’s emotions. And Lossl’s admission sure makes the non-call all the more surprising (Not usually about intent now, is it?).
Still, we’d prefer to live in a world where Sean Dyche isn’t angry with us, so: Sean, we’re with you.
Romelu Lukaku was stretchered off the pitch with what looked like a nasty head injury just eight minutes into Manchester United’s clash with Southampton on Saturday.
Lukaku, 24, was placed onto a stretcher after many minutes of treatment from United’s medical staff and had an oxygen mask on as he was carried off the pitch.
The Belgian striker, United’s top scorer this season who had previously played in every single second of their Premier League campaign, was involved in an aerial collision with Southampton’s center back Wesley Hoedt.
Lukaku did not get back off the ground after Hoedt’s head collided powerfully with the back of his head.
Marcus Rashford replaced Lukaku on the pitch as the Belgian forward had already headed just over the bar early on with the first big chance of the game.
- Burnley have lost just 4 of 20 league meetings with Huddersfield since March 1971
- Huddersfield unbeaten in four games
- Defour, Gudmundsson, Arfield go close
Huddersfield held Burnley to a 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday as the Clarets created plenty of chances but couldn’t break through.
With the point Burnley stay in seventh place in the table, while Huddersfield sit in 11th on 24 points.
Early on Collin Quaner forced Nick Pope into a fine save and Jeff Hendricks had the ball in the back of the net for Burnley, but he did so from an offside position.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson went close to a first half goal but the Icelandic midfielder pulled a shot just wide after running clear.
Burnley dominated the first half with Steven Defour and Scott Arfield going close but couldn’t break through.
Arfield had a great chance early in the second half but the former Huddersfield midfielder saw his effort saved by Jonas Lossl. Hendrick went down in the box but no penalty kick was given after contact by Lossl with Dyche left fuming on the sidelines.
Late on Nahki Wells, another former Huddersfield player, almost won it but Lossl saved well as a fine 2017 ended for both of these clubs.
- Swans win Carvalhal’s debut
- Watford led 1-0 into 85th
- Ayew, Narsingh score late
Luciano Narsingh was on the doorstep to poke home a late rebound as Swansea City came back to beat Watford 2-1 in Carlos Carvalhal’s first match as Swans manager.
Andre Carrillo put Watford ahead at Vicarage Road, but the Hornets found another way to lose when Jordan Ayew and Narsingh both scored in the final five minutes.
Swansea is in 19th place with 16 points, just two back of safety, while Watford’s 25 points have them 10th.
It didn’t take long for new boss Carlos Carvalhal to feel what Paul Clement, Bob Bradley, and Francesco Guidolin have felt: concession.
Richarlison forced Lukasz Fabianski into a save, but Carrillo was right there to deposit the rebound for 1-0 after 11 minutes.
Molla Wague looked to have a goal in his second-straight match, but his headed goal was nullified by a borderline foul in the 18.
And Richarlison cued up Andre Gray for a late 1v1 that he cranked directly at Fabianski.
That’s about when Swans started Hornets heads spinning, with Ayew tapped in from Oliver McBurnie‘s assist and Narsingh passing a rebound home four minutes later.