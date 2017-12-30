Rodgers: Point deserved for Celtic, Rangers in Old Firm stalemate

Rangers came close, but the Glaswegian visitors at Celtic Park saw their record of winless performances in the Old Firm Derby extend to 11 in a scoreless draw on Saturday.

Scottish leaders Celtic paced the first half, while Rangers were thwarted by a pair of terrific Craig Gordon saves in the second frame of the match.

[ MORE: Mourinho hits out at City ]

Celtic keeps its 11-point edge on third-place Rangers, while Aberdeen can close to within six points of the leaders with a win on Saturday.

Here’s what Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admitted after the home stalemate.

“The longer it goes on you give oxygen to the other team but like I say they had one or two chances second. One really good chance where Craig Gordon makes an unbelievable save so for us I’ve seen it over many years in these games that as the home team you can end up losing it 1-0 so for us to keep another clean sheet in our ninth game of the month and there’s probably a bit of tiredness in the performance as well then I can only give credit to the players. It was a brilliant atmosphere today and like I say, a point was probably deserved for both teams.”

Follow @NicholasMendola