Romelu Lukaku carried off with apparent head injury

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Romelu Lukaku was stretchered off the pitch with what looked like a nasty head injury just eight minutes into Manchester United’s clash with Southampton on Saturday.

Lukaku, 24, was placed onto a stretcher after many minutes of treatment from United’s medical staff and had an oxygen mask on as he was carried off the pitch.

The Belgian striker, United’s top scorer this season who had previously play in every single second of their Premier League campaign, was involved in an aerial collision with Southampton’s center back Wesley Hoedt.

Lukaku did not get back off the ground after Hoedt’s head collided powerfully with the back of his head.

Marcus Rashford replaced Lukaku on the pitch as the Belgian forward had already headed just over the bar early on with the first big chance of the game.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports