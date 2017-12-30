More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch Live: Six Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 30, 2017, 9:32 AM EST
Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Chelsea host Stoke City, Leicester City head to Liverpool, while Huddersfield and Burnley collide, Watford welcome Swansea, Everton head to Bournemouth and Newcastle do battle with Brighton.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]

Harry Kane’s relentless drive key to record-breaking 2017

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 30, 2017, 8:54 AM EST
LONDON — Harry Kane‘s record-breaking 2017 wouldn’t be possible without one thing: his relentless drive.

Kane, 24, scored 39 Premier League goals in the calendar year to break Alan Shearer’s record as the Tottenham Hotspur forward bagged a hat trick at Wembley on Boxing Day to break the record in style.

More impressive than his penchant for scoring goals of all types, leading the line tirelessly and dropping deeper to open up space for others to exploit is his drive and determination to get even better in 2018.

After bursting onto the scene in 2014-15 following various loan spells at lower-tier clubs, Kane was dubbed a “one season wonder” by opposition fans across the Premier League. Kane now has two-straight Golden Boots in the PL and is on course for a third-straight as well as being England’s main man, and probably their captain, at the 2018 World Cup next summer, plus driving Spurs on in the knockout stages in the UEFA Champions League.

The doubters fueled his determination to become the leading marksman on the planet in 2017, a year which also saw him as the only Englishman nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

“Does that still spur me on? Probably, it’s always in the back of my mind,” Kane told reporters in the tunnel area at Wembley on Boxing Day. “I’ve always said that when people doubt me I want to prove them wrong whether it’s at a young age or now, that’s just my mindset, something in me since a young age. I’ll keep getting better, keep trying to improve. I’ll keep doing it for nine, 10 seasons and see where it takes me.”

Kane’s record of 56 goals in 52 appearances for club and country in 2017 surpasses what Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Roberto Lewandowski and Edinson Cavani have achieved. He’s top of the tree in the soccer pantheon right now, in terms of goals and attacking play, and that’s where he plans to stay for the next decade.

“When you look at Messi and Ronaldo, I’ve obviously still got a long way to go before I can be compared to them but it’s a start and that’s what I want to do, keep improving and be up there one day,” Kane said. “That’s always the goal, to be bracketed with the best players in the world. Messi and Ronaldo have set that standard for so long now. To nick ahead is something I’m proud of and it’s just the start for me. I want to do it year in, year out. They’ve done it for eight, nine years now so be classed in that bracket, that’s what I’ve got to do. That’s my aim.”

His manager at Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino, waxed lyrical about Kane’s achievements in 2017 and believes he is now “in the same company” of Ronaldo and Messi because of the hard work and dedication the Englishman puts into training each and every day.

Kane is humble and focused when he talks to the media, with his latest match ball for a treble being held by a Spurs employee in a plastic bag as he smiled and joked about what he had for his Christmas dinner.

He is efficient and deadly when he plays. You never see him in trouble in the tabloids. Off the pitch he is totally dedicated to getting the best out of his career. He is, in many respects, the complete package and the epitome of a role model to not only youngsters but current pros and his teammates.

I remember just before he burst onto the scene, he was given a run in Spurs’ first team by Tim Sherwood at the end of the 2013-14 season. In one game he suffered a head injury. Kane raced over to the touchline to get his head bandaged up and a new shirt on and was desperate to get back on the pitch and help out his team as Sherwood barked out orders.

After Kane’s hat trick on Boxing Day his teammates spoke to the media in the tunnel area of Wembley and were somewhat in awe of his achievements in 2017.

Tottenham’s captain Hugo Lloris, who has played with the likes of Thierry Henry and Antoine Griezmann among many other great forwards in his career, believes Kane is the best.

“I’ve never played with a striker capable of scoring so many goals in a year. I’ve played with a lot of top strikers and probably he is the best I’ve played with,” Lloris said. “He deserves all the praise at the moment. Now the most difficult part is coming because he needs to stick at this level. But with his mentality and quality I have no doubt he will do that. He is one of the best and he is going to keep showing it.”

Lloris continued: “If he scores one goal in a game, he wants two or three. This is his mentality. He’s a goal machine. It’s his target. When he enters the pitch, he focuses on that. His job is to score goals and it’s his mentality every day. The perception from outside is different now. He has more attention from the fans and media. But he has a good head on his shoulders and a lot of humility and that’s the key. He will keep working hard and I’m sure he will break more records if he does.”

Dele Alli, so often Kane’s partner in crime, told Pro Soccer Talk that Kane could break more records in 2018.

“Harry is one of those players that just because he’s broken one record, he’s not going to stop now,” Alli smiled. “He is going to keep going and working hard every day. Who knows, next year in 2018 he might break it again.”

Kane’s incredible goalscoring record is only half the story. His dedication and relentless drive to burst onto the scene in his early 20s is what is driving him to be among the best on the planet.

The conversation about whether or not he is world class is over. Now he is trying to prove he’s the best center forward on the planet.

Mourinho hits out at Man City’s spending

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 30, 2017, 8:09 AM EST
Jose Mourinho is like a dog with a bone right now.

With his Manchester United side dropping points against Leicester City and Burnley with two 2-2 draws over the festive period, the Red Devils are getting plenty of criticism as they’ve fallen 15 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash at Old Trafford against Southampton (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho once again commented on the spending power of PL leaders, and crosstown rivals, Manchester City.

“Without taking any credit from Manchester City and Pep and his staff and the players, obviously they have lots of credit in what they are doing but Pep arrived, he had the goalkeeper of England [Joe Hart], he doesn’t like him. He buys the goalkeeper of Barcelona [Claudio Bravo], he doesn’t like him. He buys another one [Ederson], now he likes him,” Mourinho said.

“He has [Pablo] Zabaleta and [Aleksandr] Kolarov, two very good players but more than 30 years old, he wants to replace. He doesn’t replace with two, he replaces with three. One from Tottenham [Kyle Walker], one from Monaco [Benjamin Mendy], one from Real Madrid [Danilo], as an example.”

So, there is a slither of credit in there but also a lot of talk about the huge resources Pep Guardiola has at his disposal.

Mourinho said that he has the support of United’s hierarchy but also added: “You [either] belong to one of these clubs where there is no limit and you buy what you want, no Financial Fair Play, there is nothing, you do what you want or it’s hard, it’s hard.”

The Portuguese coach appreciates what he’s been given (over $400 million on new players since he arrived in the summer of 2016, by the way) but the fact that Guardiola has only spent $130 million more than him in that same time period — the price of two full backs — seems to have been glossed over.

“I have the backing of the club. We all know we invested a lot, so when you invest as much as we did it wouldn’t be very fair of me to say the club didn’t support, didn’t want to help, doesn’t want to win. It would be very unfair, which is not me,” Mourinho said. “The club invested a lot of money. The problem is not the money we invest, the problem is the money the others invest. And it’s the problem that others with better squads, with better stability, with more options, they keep investing and that is the only problem.”

Mourinho and Man United are no paupers and this ‘woe is me’ routine is getting very old, very fast. Of course City’s riches have a big deal to do with their record-breaking run but there is a clear plan and philosophy in place and the vast sums are being spent wisely. You can’t say the same about United’s transfer dealings over the past few years.

I get it. It’s tough for Mourinho and United’s fans to appreciate greatness when it’s on their own door step and is being orchestrated by a manager who has long been a main rival of Mourinho’s.

Special things are happening at City regardless of the cash and it’s time for Mourinho to let go of his bone and worry about his own house.

Kompany gets MBA (and got to write a cool dissertation)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2017, 10:10 PM EST
Vincent Kompany sounds like he’ll be a pretty good Premier League manager, if he settles on running a team instead of a business.

Manchester City’s captain, 31, has graduated from Alliance Manchester Business School with an MBA, which is pretty impressive for a professional footballer (even one who’s had some, ahem, time away from the field sue to injuries).

We’d also love to know if your average joe MBA student would be allowed to write his dissertation on the same subject as Kompany, “How professional football clubs in the Premier League can benefit from home game advantage and achieve game-changing levels of improvement.”

Here are his thoughts on the why and how of his project, from the school’s web site.

“Football is more than a sport. It impacts social issues and is big business. I was able to focus my research on the football industry and how clubs can benefit from home advantage. Part of this involved interviewing 25 footballers who have played at the top levels of international football. I feel I have crossed the finishing line of the course much better than when I started and although I want to continue playing football as long as possible, I may look to use this combination of academic learning and years of playing experience in the future.”

The Guardiola-Arteta-Kompany captain’s meetings must be brilliant.

When might Man City see its record winning streak end?

By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2017, 9:08 PM EST
Fixture congestion and the strength at the top of the Premier League feel like the only things — aside from red cards and odd bounces — that will stop Manchester City from maximizing its potential this season.

If City beats Crystal Palace this weekend, they’ll meet Pep Guardiola‘s Bayern Munich record of 19-straight wins in a season. A win over Watford the next match day breaks the record.

Here are some matches that could get in the way of City’s near-perfect run (Number where it would fall on the win streak is in parenthesis).

Jan. 14 at Liverpool (22) — Drawing Bristol City in the League Cup semifinals helped Man City’s chances in this one, as Pep Guardiola’s men will be able to focus a bit more on the league match vs. Liverpool five days later. The Reds are still smarting from their 5-0, 10-man beatdown at the Etihad Stadium, and will have Virgil Van Dijk in the fold this go-round.

Feb. 10 vs. Leicester City (26) — While it’s difficult to consider Man City losing its streak at home to a non-Champions League club, the Foxes have strength in all thirds on their day. Plus, Man City is off to Basel for a UEFA Champions League first leg three days later.

March 7 vs. Chelsea (28)  — Similar to above, as City hosts Basel on March 7. Plus, Antonio Conte can organize a side to frustrate any unit.

April 7 vs Manchester United (32) -and- April 14 vs. Tottenham Hotspur (33) — Obviously the competition is good, as United will likely have Paul Pogba this time around, but how many of these sides will be contending with two Champions League legs around these fixtures? It feels like United bests Sevilla and City handles Basel, but if Spurs fall to Juventus they’ll be lying in wait with two matches in a fortnight as opposed to four.

BONUS — Wherever a League Cup Final drops Feb. 25’s visit to Arsenal — Presuming Man City handles its business against Bristol City, the League Cup Final will move this season’s trip to Arsenal. When Manchester United qualified for the League Cup Final last season, it moved the Manchester Derby to late April. For opponents Southampton, their fixture versus Arsenal was moved to mid-May.