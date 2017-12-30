Watford 1-2 Swansea: Carvalhal gets shock comeback W

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Swans win Carvalhal’s debut

Watford led 1-0 into 85th

Ayew, Narsingh score late

Luciano Narsingh was on the doorstep to poke home a late rebound as Swansea City came back to beat Watford 2-1 in Carlos Carvalhal’s first match as Swans manager.

Andre Carrillo put Watford ahead at Vicarage Road, but the Hornets found another way to lose when Jordan Ayew and Narsingh both scored in the final five minutes.

Swansea is in 19th place with 16 points, just two back of safety, while Watford’s 25 points have them 10th.

It didn’t take long for new boss Carlos Carvalhal to feel what Paul Clement, Bob Bradley, and Francesco Guidolin have felt: concession.

Richarlison forced Lukasz Fabianski into a save, but Carrillo was right there to deposit the rebound for 1-0 after 11 minutes.

14 – André Carrillo was Watford's 14th different goalscorer in the Premier League this season; the most of any club in the competition. Depth. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2017

Molla Wague looked to have a goal in his second-straight match, but his headed goal was nullified by a borderline foul in the 18.

And Richarlison cued up Andre Gray for a late 1v1 that he cranked directly at Fabianski.

That’s about when Swans started Hornets heads spinning, with Ayew tapped in from Oliver McBurnie‘s assist and Narsingh passing a rebound home four minutes later.

