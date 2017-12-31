Ashley Young charged with violent conduct

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

It is likely that Manchester United will be without Ashley Young for their next three games.

Young, 32, has been charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association after he appeared to drive his elbow into Southampton’s Dusan Tadic on Saturday during their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

The incident was missed by referee Craig Pawson and his officials but picked up on TV cameras after the game and Young has been charged retrospectively.

He has until 12 p.m. ET today to respond to the charge.

Young’s absence will be a blow for Jose Mourinho as his United side try to recover from three-straight draws against Leicester, Burnley and Southampton.

The winger has been superb at full back for most of this season and was recalled into the English national team as a result of his fine form.

If Young does accept the charge he will miss United’s game at Everton New Year’s Day (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), plus the FA Cup third round game against Derby County and the PL game against Stoke City.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports