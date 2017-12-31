Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City: Record winning streak ends

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

City’s winning run ends at 18 games

Palace with just one defeat in last 10

Man City still unbeaten, drop points for just second time this season

Injuries to Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon

Manchester City’s record-breaking run of consecutive wins ended at 18 as they drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.

The Premier League leaders hit the post in the first half at Selhurst Park and huffed and puffed but failed to break down a stubborn Palace side.

City almost lost late on as Ederson saved Luka Milivojevic‘s penalty kick in stoppage time to keep City’s unbeaten run alive.

With the point City stretch their lead atop the PL table to 14 points, while Palace are out of the relegation zone on 19 points.

Palace almost took the lead early on after a mix up between Eliaquim Mangala and Ederson following a long ball, but Mangala managed to block Christian Benteke‘s effort with the goal open. A big let off for City.

Two injuries in the first half disrupted the flow of the game with Scott Dann stretchered off after taking out Kevin De Bruyne in a tackle, while Gabriel Jesus limped off in tears after hurting his knee earlier in the game.

Aguero came on for Jesus and made an immediate impact as he ran at Palace’s defense and his shot deflected off Jairo Riedewald and hit the post.

City struggled to get into their stride for the rest of the first half as Palace looked dangerous on the break.

In the second half City pushed for an opener with Ilkay Gundogan curling an effort just wide and Aguero having a header saved.

Wayne Hennessey then made a great stop to deny Leroy Sane at the back post from Raheem Sterling‘s searching cross.

Late on Andros Townsend sidefooted over the bar after a great move from Palace tore City’s defense open, then Zaha won a penalty kick in stoppage time after going down under a challenge from Sterling.

Ederson saved Milivojevic’s spot kick and from the resulting break Jason Puncheon launched into a horrible tackle on Kevin de Bruyne as both players left the pitch on a stretcher.

