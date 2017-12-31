Injury updates on Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City’s winning run ended at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve, but more worryingly for Pep Guardiola was the sight of two of his star players in agony at Selhurst Park during the 0-0 draw.

Gabriel Jesus limped off in the first half in tears after hurting his knee in a challenge with Andros Townsend early in the game, while Kevin De Bruyne was carried off on a stretcher after a lunging tackle from Jason Puncheon in stoppage time saw both players carried off.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Guardiola confirmed Jesus is out for a while and he is unsure as to the severity of De Bruyne’s injury.

“He is injured in the terms of hopefully it will not be tough. Maybe one month, two months he will be out,” Guardiola said. “And Kevin we were lucky. I don’t know what is going on. We were lucky in the past with what happened with some actions. Today with Kevin I don’t know what will happen in the future about the last action.”

De Bruyne’s injury seemed to be rather serious as he had his right ankle strapped up as he was carried off the pitch but after the game he was seen hobbling back towards the dressing room with members of City’s medical team holding onto him.

That seems like better news for City on KDB, but the injury still didn’t look good for the standout player in the Premier League this season.

Puncheon should have received a red card for that terrible challenged which injured himself and KDB. Simple.

The game saw four key injuries in total as Crystal Palace’s captain Scott Dann was also carried off the pitch with what looked like a serious knee injury after fouling De Bruyne in the first half.

