Getty Images

PHOTOS: Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona leaked?

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2017, 7:30 AM EST
This is not the news Liverpool fans wanted to see to end 2017.

Has a transfer for Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona been leaked?

Coutinho was the subject of monster bids from Barcelona back in the summer and the Brazilian playmaker handed in a transfer request which Liverpool turned down.

He remained at Liverpool and despite Coutinho getting on with his job since, links about a January move to Barcelona continue, especially as Jurgen Klopp has bought Virgil Van Dijk for $100 million and many believe Liverpool will cash in on Coutinho soon.

Those reports will not be helped by this.

Nike’s website has started to promote Coutinho’s move to Barca, saying “Philippe Coutinho is ready to ignite Camp Nou” and to “Get the FC Barcelona 2017-18 kit with the name of the wizard.”

This seems a little more serious than just a hack on Nike’s website.

Hmmm.

Will Man City move for Alexis Sanchez in January?

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2017, 10:39 AM EST
Every cloud has a silver lining.

After Pep Guardiola confirmed that the knee injury Gabriel Jesus suffered at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve could keep the Brazilian forward out for up to two months, it didn’t take long for many to suggest Alexis Sanchez could be heading to the Etihad in January.

Guardiola was asked about speeding up an approach for Alexis, the player they made a late bid for on Transfer Deadline Day but failed.

“He is a player for Arsenal and I think he is going to stay there. In two days we have another game after that we have internal meetings. My feeling now is Alexis is an Arsenal player,” Guardiola said.

Hardly a ‘not going to happen’ response. Our analysts break down the situation in the video above.

With City 14 points clear atop the Premier League table, do they really need another attacking player for a few months? Pep is down to Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling as his three out-and-out forward players.

City won’t play in the UEFA Champions League until February, so Gabriel Jesus could be back for that, but between now and then they will want to finish their title run off as soon as possible and keep on tearing the PL apart instead of worrying about losing one of Sterling, Sane or Aguero or tiring them out.

It is widely expected Sanchez will arrive at City on a free transfer in the summer anyway, but if they offer Arsenal $45 million for him in January, surely the Gunners would be silly to reject that deal with the writing on the wall when it comes to the Chilean’s future at the club.

Injury updates on Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2017, 9:29 AM EST
Manchester City’s winning run ended at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve, but more worryingly for Pep Guardiola was the sight of two of his star players in agony at Selhurst Park during the 0-0 draw.

Gabriel Jesus limped off in the first half in tears after hurting his knee in a challenge with Andros Townsend early in the game, while Kevin De Bruyne was carried off on a stretcher after a lunging tackle from Jason Puncheon in stoppage time saw both players carried off.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Guardiola confirmed Jesus is out for a while and he is unsure as to the severity of De Bruyne’s injury.

“He is injured in the terms of hopefully it will not be tough. Maybe one month, two months he will be out,” Guardiola said. “And Kevin we were lucky. I don’t know what is going on. We were lucky in the past with what happened with some actions. Today with Kevin I don’t know what will happen in the future about the last action.”

De Bruyne’s injury seemed to be rather serious as he had his right ankle strapped up as he was carried off the pitch but after the game he was seen hobbling back towards the dressing room with members of City’s medical team holding onto him.

That seems like better news for City on KDB, but the injury still didn’t look good for the standout player in the Premier League this season.

Puncheon should have received a red card for that terrible challenged which injured himself and KDB. Simple.

The game saw four key injuries in total as Crystal Palace’s captain Scott Dann was also carried off the pitch with what looked like a serious knee injury after fouling De Bruyne in the first half.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City: Record winning streak ends

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2017, 9:07 AM EST
Manchester City’s record-breaking run of consecutive wins ended at 18 as they drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.

The Premier League leaders hit the post in the first half at Selhurst Park and huffed and puffed but failed to break down a stubborn Palace side.

City almost lost late on as Ederson saved Luka Milivojevic‘s penalty kick in stoppage time to keep City’s unbeaten run alive.

With the point City stretch their lead atop the PL table to 14 points, while Palace are out of the relegation zone on 19 points.

Palace almost took the lead early on after a mix up between Eliaquim Mangala and Ederson following a long ball, but Mangala managed to block Christian Benteke‘s effort with the goal open. A big let off for City.

Two injuries in the first half disrupted the flow of the game with Scott Dann stretchered off after taking out Kevin De Bruyne in a tackle, while Gabriel Jesus limped off in tears after hurting his knee earlier in the game.

Aguero came on for Jesus and made an immediate impact as he ran at Palace’s defense and his shot deflected off Jairo Riedewald and hit the post.

City struggled to get into their stride for the rest of the first half as Palace looked dangerous on the break.

In the second half City pushed for an opener with Ilkay Gundogan curling an effort just wide and Aguero having a header saved.

Wayne Hennessey then made a great stop to deny Leroy Sane at the back post from Raheem Sterling‘s searching cross.

Late on Andros Townsend sidefooted over the bar after a great move from Palace tore City’s defense open, then Zaha won a penalty kick in stoppage time after going down under a challenge from Sterling.

Ederson saved Milivojevic’s spot kick and from the resulting break Jason Puncheon launched into a horrible tackle on Kevin de Bruyne as both players left the pitch on a stretcher.

Ashley Young charged with violent conduct

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2017, 8:34 AM EST
It is likely that Manchester United will be without Ashley Young for their next three games.

Young, 32, has been charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association after he appeared to drive his elbow into Southampton’s Dusan Tadic on Saturday during their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

The incident was missed by referee Craig Pawson and his officials but picked up on TV cameras after the game and Young has been charged retrospectively.

He has until 12 p.m. ET today to respond to the charge.

Young’s absence will be a blow for Jose Mourinho as his United side try to recover from three-straight draws against Leicester, Burnley and Southampton.

The winger has been superb at full back for most of this season and was recalled into the English national team as a result of his fine form.

If Young does accept the charge he will miss United’s game at Everton New Year’s Day (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), plus the FA Cup third round game against Derby County and the PL game against Stoke City.