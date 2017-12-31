PHOTOS: Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona leaked?

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This is not the news Liverpool fans wanted to see to end 2017.

Has a transfer for Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona been leaked?

Coutinho was the subject of monster bids from Barcelona back in the summer and the Brazilian playmaker handed in a transfer request which Liverpool turned down.

He remained at Liverpool and despite Coutinho getting on with his job since, links about a January move to Barcelona continue, especially as Jurgen Klopp has bought Virgil Van Dijk for $100 million and many believe Liverpool will cash in on Coutinho soon.

Those reports will not be helped by this.

Nike’s website has started to promote Coutinho’s move to Barca, saying “Philippe Coutinho is ready to ignite Camp Nou” and to “Get the FC Barcelona 2017-18 kit with the name of the wizard.”

This seems a little more serious than just a hack on Nike’s website.

Hmmm.

BREAKING: Nike France are offering Barcelona fans the opportunity to get personalised Coutinho Barcelona jerseys on their official website. It states "Philippe Coutinho is ready to ignite Camp Nou." pic.twitter.com/P5AlXvbkD2 — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 31, 2017

If you check out Nike's UK website, this comes up. Coutinho to Barcelona a done deal?#LFC #FCB pic.twitter.com/RFrNmeGuZu — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) December 31, 2017

Follow @JPW_NBCSports