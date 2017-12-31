More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
PST ranks 10 best Premier League summer signings

By Matt ReedDec 31, 2017, 2:30 PM EST
With the new year right around the corner, it’s time to reflect on the first half of the Premier League season.

Manchester City’s dominance at the top of the table might finally be tested as the club faces several key injuries, while the relegation battle sees eight teams separated by a mere five points at the halfway point.

[ MORE: Leon Goretzka expected to join Bayern on free transfer ]

Below, PST takes a look at the 10 best PL signings from the summer transfer through the midway point in England’s season.

10. Richarlison (Watford)

The Hornets have had difficulty finding goals on a regular basis, but the Brazilian has provided Watford with a strong outlet up front. The 20-year-old striker has a lot of room to improve, and that is a good sign for Watford.

9. Chris Wood (Burnley)

The Clarets still need more production out of the forward position, but Wood has been a steady figure in the Burnley attack with his five goals in all competitions. The ex-Leeds man has done well, but he’ll have to continue to score if Burnley want to remain in contention for top four.

8. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

After a hot start, Lukaku has cooled off a bit, but with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the shelf the Belgian’s presence has been ever-important for Jose Mourinho’s side. He’s on pace to score over 30 goals in all comps, which would be a career-high, so it’s safe to say the money was well-spent by United.

7. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)

The loss for Chelsea has proven to be Man United’s gain. The holding midfielder has provided cover brilliantly for a Red Devils backline that has suffered a great deal of injuries defensively. Matic is the model of consistency and has helped provide another line of defense for a side that has only conceded 16 goals all season.

6. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)

The Aussie midfielder has controlled the center of the park for the newcomers, and been rewarded with four goals to boot.

5. Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Similar to Mooy, the former Ingolstadt midfielder has helped ease the transition into PL life for Brighton. Gross is a dynamic talent, who has also tallied four goals this season to go along with his creative presence for the Seagulls.

4. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

The Frenchman has adapted quite well to life in the PL, despite Arsenal’s ups and downs this season. In a summer where many top attacking players were added to PL rosters, Lacazette has been very impressive.

3. Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola made several important signings ahead of this season, but the one area where the Cityzens looked vulnerable last year has since been plugged. Walker has been strong defensively, and given the club another dimension getting forward in the attack.

2. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)

He’s a bit different from Diego Costa, but the Spaniard really knows how to put the ball in the back of the net. He’s built a tremendous relationship with Cezar Azpilicueta, and it seems like every header ends up in the goal. Morata has been every bit the player Chelsea had hoped for.

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The Egyptian would probably win Player of the Year if the season ended right now, and for the price Liverpool paid they’d take Salah’s performances for the next five years with no questions asked. He has the most-deadly left foot in all of England, and arguably is only second in the world to Lionel Messi. Don’t be surprised if he cracks the 30-goal mark in 2017/18.

Roundtable: Discussing the best of 2017

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2017, 3:20 PM EST
As 2017 comes to a close, it is time to reflect on what has happened in the Premier League and elsewhere in the soccer world over the past 12 months.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Below we take a look back at 2017, as our writers select their top moments.

Top Premier League moment

Joe Prince-Wright: Being at West Brom to see Chelsea win the Premier League title in May was pretty special. It was a game which summed up why they won the title last season. They ground out victories time and time again and Michy Batshuayi‘s late winner sparked an unexpected party as it seemed like they’d have to wait a few more days to win the trophy. From Antonio Conte‘s press conference after the game being gatecrashed by Diego Costa, John Terry and David Luiz to the celebrations with the fans at the end of the game, it was a moment which really stood out and epitomized the incredible turnaround Conte led after the shambles of 12 months before.

Nick Mendola: Honestly, given the way Chelsea’s players bailed on Jose Mourinho, to see that same bunch enabling fiery Antonio Conte to don an inflatable crown as PL champion might be it for me.

Matt Reed: The Clarets stunning Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on opening day. Burnley has since proven that its a worthy top-10 side, but losing Gary Cahill in the early minutes to a red card and then the subsequent effects were just unimaginable in London.

Top Premier League player

JPW: I have to go with Harry Kane. Yes, Kevin De Bruyne and David De Gea have also been superb, but Kane’s goalscoring record of 39 PL goals in 2017 to set a new record says it all. Consistently he has delivered on a historic level.

NM: It’s been Harry Kane, David De Gea, and Eden Hazard, and I’m *just* tabbing Hazard based on his resurgent last season and success with a wider variety of attackers (though I’m certainly not holding squad stability against Kane).

MR: Kevin De Bruyne has been a marvel to watch evolve, and now he’s really becoming not just one of the best Premier League players, but one of the top talents in the world. The Belgian has been deadly in front of goal, but what’s been even more impressive is his ability to create for his teammates.

Most memorable Premier League goal

JPW: Emre Can‘s incredible flying volley takes some beating, but I’m going with Sofiane Boufal‘s solo goal for Southampton against West Brom. I was at St Mary’s that day and the crescendo of noise as he got closer and closer to goal, leaving a trail of defenders in his wake, will always stay with me. Utter bedlam when the ball hit the back of the net.

NM: Honorable mention to Wayne Rooney‘s half-field goal and Emre Can’s overhead kick, but Eden Hazard’s half-field dribble against Arsenal — capped by fooling Laurent Koscielny and Petr Cech — was out of this world.

MR: It’s arguable that other goals were better, but Wayne Rooney’s half-field scorcher against West Ham was certainly the most memorable. Great technique. Brilliant first-time effort. Nothing else to really say.

Most surprising Premier League moment

JPW: It’s probably how ordinary Manchester United have been in the Premier League in 2017. Yes, they focused on the Europa League and cup competitions last season, but there’s be little progress in their style of play or the way Jose Mourinho is setting them up. I thought they’d be much further along than they are right now.

NM: Claudio Ranieri being fired by Leicester City less than a year after engineering perhaps the most memorable championship season in soccer history. Given the players went on to fail Craig Shakespeare, proving it wasn’t about the manager, they should remain ashamed.

MR: Less than 12 months removed from winning the title, Claudio Ranieri’s firing in February wasn’t as much a shock as Leicester’s poor form. Ultimately the Foxes survived relegation, but nobody could have expected that the team would be forced into such sweeping changes after completing their historic feat a season prior.

Top three players on the planet

JPW: Wow. This is tough. I have to go with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but the third place is so tough. Harry Kane probably deserves to be there because he has more goals than anyone else at the top level in 2017, but how do you leave out Neymar or Kevin De Bruyne? I’m going to give Kane the nod. 1) Messi, 2) Ronaldo, 3) Kane.

NM: 1. Lionel Messi – When you’re the greatest ever, you’re the greatest of the year. 2. Neymar – His Brazil work shows that it’s not just about being a part of two great tridents. 3. Harry Kane – Can’t deny what he’s done for Spurs, and England.

MR: In terms of form, you could very easily argue that Mo Salah and Kevin De Bruyne belong on this list, but when it comes to sustainability, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are still the best of the best. We’ve all been waiting for Messi and Ronaldo to drop off in form for some time now, but it just doesn’t seem to happen. Even this season, when Real isn’t at its best, Ronaldo has scored 16 goals in all competitions.

Most memorable soccer moment, globally

JPW: The Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Round of 16 second leg was bonkers. The way Barca somehow came back from the dead to win 6-1 on the night with two goals in stoppage time sealing their passage to the last eight was remarkable. It didn’t seem possible.

NM: The United States and its overly confident head coach Bruce Arena getting overrun by Trinidad and Tobago’s B Team and eliminated from World Cup qualification. Yep. Still angry.

MR: 6-1. In one of the most high-profile matches in last season’s Champions League, Barcelona stormed back from dead and advanced to the quarterfinals after its six-goal effort against PSG. The fact that Neymar went on to join PSG later in the year only added fuel to fire for any potential future meetings between the two clubs.

Top moments in U.S. Soccer/Major League Soccer

JPW: Obviously the most memorable moment of 2017 for the USMNT was not making the World Cup after that horrendous display against Trinidad & Tobago’s reserve squad. It will take us all a very, very long time to forget that. On the positive side of things, seeing the rise of Christian Pulisic has been superb and he is exceeding what we all expected him to achieve at such a young age. In MLS, there’s no doubting that Toronto FC winning MLS Cup was a huge moment. Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco have delivered what was expected and they did it in style with a record breaking season. We are seeing the start of another MLS dynasty, I’m sure of it.

NM: I have a lot of admiration for the way Toronto FC made good on the promise of 2016 by winning every competition it entered in 2017 (especially with oft-criticized USMNT stars Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore doing plenty along the way) and essentially anything Christian Pulisic did was wonderful this season (One of the few players who looked good even when the USMNT was throwing up all over itself). The continued development of other U.S. youngsters (Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams) is also encouraging but not quite to the level of top moment.

MR: It certainly wasn’t the best moment by any stretch, but we’ll remember the USMNT missing out on the 2018 World Cup for a very, very long time. Not just because of the magnitude of our nation being left out of the tournament, but the way in which everything fell apart at the most critical points in the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In MLS, Toronto FC’s treble was the first of its kind. While some will argue that having the Canadian Championship count is a bit of a stretch, TFC was the best team from start to finish this MLS season, and they’ve built a squad that could contend for various titles in the future.

Pick your ultimate Best XI from World Soccer in 2017

Joe Prince-Wright
Goalkeeper: David De Gea
Defenders: Cezar Azpilicueta, Sergio Ramos, Jan Vertonghen
Midfielders: Toni Kroos, N'Golo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane

Nick Mendola
Goalkeeper: David De Gea
Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Jan Vertonghen, Mats Hummels
Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Toni Kroos, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Neymar

Matt Reed
Goalkeeper: David De Gea
Defenders: Cezar Azpilicueta, Sergio Ramos, Giorgio Chiellini, David Alaba
Midfielders: Andres Iniesta, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar

Your main hope/wish for the soccer world in 2018

JPW: That the 2018 World Cup becomes a true celebration of everything that is great about the Beautiful Game rather than turning into a VAR nightmare. The biggest stars will be on show and there are at least six legitimate contenders to win the trophy. I cannot wait for the World Cup.

NM: That U.S. Soccer’s new president sees his job as an honor and not keys to a palace, and that he finds the manager — or finds the people to find the manager — who believes in choosing the best players with the best mentalities, not beholden to or singularly opposed to a league.

MR: Teams like Man City and Barcelona are well-deserved leaders of their respective leagues, but I’d like to see the title races in the five major European divisions tighten a bit just for competition’s sake. Outside of Serie A, England, Spain, Germany and France already appear decided, which makes for a somewhat unexciting second half of the season.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2017, 2:44 PM EST
The first Matchweek of 2018 has arrived in the Premier League season with the festive fixtures coming thick and fast.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester City 3-1 Watford – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) –  [STREAM

Swansea City 0-3 Tottenham – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham 3-1 West Ham – (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] (carried over from Week 21)

Leicester City 2-0 Huddersfield – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Everton 0-1 Manchester United – (Monday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-1 West Brom – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth – (Monday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Stoke City 1-2 Newcastle – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Burnley 2-1 Liverpool – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2017, 2:15 PM EST
Let’s bring in 2018 in the best way: with more Premier League action.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for the festive fixtures are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Monday
7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Newcastle United – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. West Brom– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Thursday
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham – NBCSN [STREAM] (carried over from Week 21) 

Wenger furious with late penalty kick, festive schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2017, 1:52 PM EST
Arsenal were heading towards a deserved three points on New Year’s Eve at West Bromwich Albion, then Mike Dean awarded a penalty kick and it cost the Gunners two points.

Arsene Wenger — setting the record for the most PL games managed in history (811) on Sunday — fumed on the sidelines and Dean came over to talk to the Arsenal manager during and after the game as Arsenal’s players were furious and Petr Cech was booked after the final whistle for his remonstrating.

Calum Chambers was the guilty party, in Dean’s eyes, as Kieran Gibbs knocked the ball onto his arm from close range inside the box and Jay Rodriguez scored the spot kick to make it 1-1 in the 89th minute at the Hawthorns.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game Wenger was fuming with the referees, saying “it was not a penalty at all” and also hit out at the scheduling of games over the festive period.

“What can you do – talk and talk and talk but it doesn’t change anything. The Premier League does face a problem with the scheduling and referees,” Wenger said. “I tried hard with referees to help them become professional. The level of the referees unfortunately doesn’t go up. It’s not the first time it happened but it’s best we don’t talk about it.

“I believe West Brom had five days to prepare and we had three. The Premier League has to look at when the schedule is fair and unfair, on our side it’s unfair. Since the start of the season you have to look at it.”

Asked if VAR would have made a difference, this was Wenger’s response to Sky Sports.

“It is time. I don’t know why we want to be the best league in the world and wait this time and other leagues use it already,” Wenger added.

Wenger isn’t the first manager to hit out at the scheduling of the festive games, with his Arsenal side having just three days rest compared to five for West Brom for this game, while Chelsea will also have an extra days rest before their game against Arsenal on Wednesday.

All in all, Wenger was not a happy man on the day he surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson as the man who has managed the most games in PL history.

Arsenal are only three points off the top four but Wenger will be fuming into 2018 after his side were undoubtedly dealt a bad dose of luck to see out 2017.

There was no way that was a handball against Chambers.