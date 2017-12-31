Report: Leon Goretzka to join Bayern on free transfer

Leon Goretzka looks set to join Bayern Munich.

A report from Sport Bild in Germany, including info from Spanish outlet Marca, says that Goretzka will arrive at the Allianz Arena on July 1 when his contract at Schalke expires.

It is believed the deal will be announced in January with Bayern and the player striking a deal, with Goretzka, 22, playing for second-place Schalke for the rest of the 2017-18 season.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid were all said to be in for the German international midfielder but it appears he has chosen Bayern as information from Marca claims that Barcelona were told the industrious midfielder had agreed to join Barcelona.

Goretzka burst onto the scenes last summer in the Confederations Cup as he was the star of a young German side who won the competition. He’s taken that form into the 2017-18 season and has Schalke in second in the Bundesliga with his creativity in central midfield, coupled with his elegance on the ball, impressing.

Many compare Goretzka to German legend Michael Ballack.

His future at Schalke has been the subject of constant speculation, with Liverpool heavily linked with a move for him on a free transfer in the summer, but the reigning German champions have, once again, pounced to sign a star player from a rival club.

See: Gotze, Mario. Lewandowski, Robert. Hummels, Mats.

Goretzka’s arrival probably sparks the end for Arturo Vidal at Bayern and it will be intriguing to see if the Chilean midfielder moves on in January or next summer.

