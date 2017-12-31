Watch Live: West Brom v. Arsenal

On Sunday West Bromwich Albion host Arsenal in the final Premier League game of 2017 (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Arsene Wenger takes charge of his 811th Premier League game as a manager, surpassing Sir Alex Ferguson‘s record as managing the most games in PL history.
The Baggies are without a win in 18 games in the PL, while Arsenal are aiming to momentarily move into fifth place and close the gap to fourth-place Liverpool to just one point.
In team news West Brom make one change from their draw against Everton with Salomon Rondon replaced by Hal Robson-Kanu.
Arsenal make one change from their win over Crystal Palace on Thursday with Alex Iwobi replacing the injured Mesut Ozil who has a minor knee problem.
LINEUPS
West Brom: Foster; Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Livermore, Barry; Phillips, Rodriguez, Brunt; Robson-Kanu. Subs: Myhill, Nyom, Yacob, McClean, Burke, Krychowiak, McAuley
Arsenal: Cech; Chambers, Mustafi, Koscielny; Bellerin, Xhaka, Wilshere, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Alexis, Lacazette Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Welbeck