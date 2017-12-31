Will Man City move for Alexis Sanchez in January?

Every cloud has a silver lining.

After Pep Guardiola confirmed that the knee injury Gabriel Jesus suffered at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve could keep the Brazilian forward out for up to two months, it didn’t take long for many to suggest Alexis Sanchez could be heading to the Etihad in January.

Guardiola was asked about speeding up an approach for Alexis, the player they made a late bid for on Transfer Deadline Day but failed.

“He is a player for Arsenal and I think he is going to stay there. In two days we have another game after that we have internal meetings. My feeling now is Alexis is an Arsenal player,” Guardiola said.

Hardly a ‘not going to happen’ response. Our analysts break down the situation in the video above.

With City 14 points clear atop the Premier League table, do they really need another attacking player for a few months? Pep is down to Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling as his three out-and-out forward players.

City won’t play in the UEFA Champions League until February, so Gabriel Jesus could be back for that, but between now and then they will want to finish their title run off as soon as possible and keep on tearing the PL apart instead of worrying about losing one of Sterling, Sane or Aguero or tiring them out.

It is widely expected Sanchez will arrive at City on a free transfer in the summer anyway, but if they offer Arsenal $45 million for him in January, surely the Gunners would be silly to reject that deal with the writing on the wall when it comes to the Chilean’s future at the club.

